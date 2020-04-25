Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plant related anticeptic HIRUNI HIMASARA EGODAGAMAGE GROUP 10A GRSMU
Clove Common Name(s): Clove , caryophyllus Scientific Name: Eugenia caryophyllata
Thank you
Uses of Clove Clove has been used for its antiseptic and analgesic effects and has been studied for use as an anticoagulan...
Chemistry Clove buds yield approximately 15% to 20% of a volatile oil that is responsible for the characteristic smell and...
Cinnamon Scientific Name(s): Cinnamomum verum, C. cassia, C. zeylanicum, C. loureirii. Common Name(s): Cinnamon, cinnamomo...
Uses of Cinnamon spice aromatic substance The bark or oil has been used to combat microorganisms, diarrhea and other GI di...
Chemistry The essential oil is primarily composed of 65% to 80% cinnamaldehyde and lesser amounts of other phenols and ter...
Nutmeg Scientific Name(s): Myristica fragrans Common Name(s): Nutmeg, mace, magic, muscdier, nux moschata, myristica oil, ...
Uses of Nutmeg Nutmeg and mace, widely accepted as flavoring agents, are used in higher doses for their aphrodisiac and ps...
Chemistry Nutmeg seeds contain 20% to 40% of a fixed oil, commonly called nutmeg butter. This oil contains myristic acid, ...
Antimicrobial effects The oils of mace and nutmeg and their individual components have been assessed for their antimicrobi...
The spices cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, bay leaves contain eugenol, a clear to pale yellow oily liquid with a pleasant, spicy...
Oregano Scientific Name(s): Origanum vulgare Common Name(s): Mediterranean oregano, mountain mint, wild marjoram, winter m...
Uses of Oregano Aside from its culinary application, oregano exhibits antimicrobial and antioxidant actions and has possib...
Chemistry Oregano contains oleanolic and ursolic acids, flavonoids and hydroquinones, caffeic, rosemarinic, and lithosperm...
Antimicrobial activity Studies have compared the effects of oregano essential oil, thymol, and carvacrol on fungi. All 3 c...
The spices oregano and thyme contain Thymol (and a closely related substance called carvacrol), which have been shown to p...
Onion Chemistry Onions contain 89% water, 1.5% protein, and vitamins, including B1 , B2 , and C, along with potassium. Pol...
Antimicrobial effects Onion has reported antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antifungal actions. Growth of oral pathogenic b...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plant related anticeptic

42 views

Published on

medicinal plants

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plant related anticeptic

  1. 1. Plant related anticeptic HIRUNI HIMASARA EGODAGAMAGE GROUP 10A GRSMU
  2. 2. Clove Common Name(s): Clove , caryophyllus Scientific Name: Eugenia caryophyllata
  3. 3. Thank you
  4. 4. Uses of Clove Clove has been used for its antiseptic and analgesic effects and has been studied for use as an anticoagulant and anti-inflammatory effects. However, research reveals little or no clinical data on the use of clove for any indication.
  5. 5. Chemistry Clove buds yield approximately 15% to 20% of a volatile oil that is responsible for the characteristic smell and flavor. The bud also contains a tannin complex, a gum and resin, and a number of glucosides of sterols. The principal constituent of distilled clove bud oil (60% to 90%) is eugenol (4-allyl-2-methoxyphenol). The oil also contains about 10% acetyleugenol and small quantities of gallic acid, sesquiterpenes, furfural, vanillin, and methyl-n-amyl ketone. Other constituents include flavonoids, carbohydrates, lipids, oleanolic acid, rhamnetin, and vitamins. Clove oil is applied for the symptomatic treatment of toothaches and is used for the treatment of dry socket (postextraction alveolitis). Clove oil is reported to have antihistaminic and antispasmotic properties, most likely due to the presence of eugenyl acetate. Cloves are also said to have a positive effect on healing stomach ulcers. A 15% tincture of cloves is effective in treating topical fungal, ringworm infections. As with many other volatile oils, clove oil inhibits gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Clove oil also has anthelminthic properties.
  6. 6. Cinnamon Scientific Name(s): Cinnamomum verum, C. cassia, C. zeylanicum, C. loureirii. Common Name(s): Cinnamon, cinnamomon, ceylon cinnamon, Chinese cinnamon, Chinese cassia, Saigon cinnamon
  7. 7. Uses of Cinnamon spice aromatic substance The bark or oil has been used to combat microorganisms, diarrhea and other GI disorders, and dysmenorrhea. Research interest has focused on cinnamon's potential as an insulin-like analog an anti-inflammatory agent an antioxidant an antimicrobial substance
  8. 8. Chemistry The essential oil is primarily composed of 65% to 80% cinnamaldehyde and lesser amounts of other phenols and terpenes, including eugenol, trans-cinnamic acid, hydroxycinnamaldehyde, o- methoxycinnamaldehyde, cinnamyl alcohol and its acetate, limonene, α-terpineol, tannins, mucilage, oligomeric procyanidins, and trace amounts of coumarin. Differing material origins and extraction techniques are reported to alter the chemical composition of the extracts, and hence may impact the intended medicinal (and experimental) effects.
  9. 9. Nutmeg Scientific Name(s): Myristica fragrans Common Name(s): Nutmeg, mace, magic, muscdier, nux moschata, myristica oil, muskatbaum
  10. 10. Uses of Nutmeg Nutmeg and mace, widely accepted as flavoring agents, are used in higher doses for their aphrodisiac and psychoactive properties.
  11. 11. Chemistry Nutmeg seeds contain 20% to 40% of a fixed oil, commonly called nutmeg butter. This oil contains myristic acid, trymiristin, and glycerides of lauric, tridecanoic, stearic, and palmitic acids. Nutmeg also yields 8% to 15% of an essential oil that is believed to be partially responsible for the effects associated with nutmeg intoxication. The essential oil contains myristicin, elemicin, eugenol, and safrole. The essential oils of nutmeg and mace are very similar in chemical composition and aroma, with wide color differences (brilliant orange to pale yellow). Mace oil appears to have a higher myristicin content than nutmeg oil. present in the oil are sabinene, cymene alpha-thujene, gamma-terpinene, and monoterpene alcohols in smaller amounts. Phenolic compounds found in nutmeg are reported to have antioxidant properties. Other isolated compounds include the resorcinols malabaricone B and malabaricone C, as well as lignans and neolignans.
  12. 12. Antimicrobial effects The oils of mace and nutmeg and their individual components have been assessed for their antimicrobial activity in vitro. Activity against other bacteria includes some strains of Escherichia coli, some strains of Salmonella typhi, Bacillus subtilis, Staphylococcus aureus, and Listeria monocytogenes. Anti-viral effect has also been reported against human rotavirus.
  13. 13. The spices cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, bay leaves contain eugenol, a clear to pale yellow oily liquid with a pleasant, spicy, clove-like odor, that can be extracted from the essential oils from these plants Eugenol is used in perfumeries, flavorings, essential oils and in medicine as a local antiseptic and anaesthetic. Combining zinc oxide and eugenol forms zinc oxide eugenol which can be used as a filling or cement material used in dentistry. It is classified as an intermediate restorative material and has anaesthetic and antibacterial properties. It is sometimes used in the management of dental caries as a "temporary filling".
  14. 14. Oregano Scientific Name(s): Origanum vulgare Common Name(s): Mediterranean oregano, mountain mint, wild marjoram, winter marjoram, wintersweet
  15. 15. Uses of Oregano Aside from its culinary application, oregano exhibits antimicrobial and antioxidant actions and has possible activity as an antispasmodic and in diabetes. However, there is no clinical evidence to support the use of oregano in any indication.
  16. 16. Chemistry Oregano contains oleanolic and ursolic acids, flavonoids and hydroquinones, caffeic, rosemarinic, and lithospermic acid, tannins, and phenolic glycosides. Phenolic compounds represent 71% of the total oil. The polar phenols thymol and carvacrol are responsible for many of the properties of the essential oil, as well as p-cymene and terpinene.
  17. 17. Antimicrobial activity Studies have compared the effects of oregano essential oil, thymol, and carvacrol on fungi. All 3 completely inhibited fungal growth of Aspergillus and Penicillium species. The volatile oils of oregano have demonstrated in vitro antibacterial activity against a wide range of gram-positive and gram-negative microorganisms including Listeria, Pseudomonas, Proteus, Salmonella, and Clostridium species, as well as some methicillin-resistant Staphylococci. Low to moderate activity against Helicobacter pylori has been reported. Oregano oil appears to inhibit organisms at relatively low concentrations, and its activity could be due to the phenolic components thymol and carvacrol.
  18. 18. The spices oregano and thyme contain Thymol (and a closely related substance called carvacrol), which have been shown to possess bacteriocidal, fungicidal, molluscicidal and insecticidal properties. The main therapeutic application for thymol is in dental preparations to kill odor-producing bacteria. It is also employed as a preservative on the strength of its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. In the mollusc Lymnaea acuminata, lethal doses of thymol affected the activity of key nervous tissue enzymes, and this was postulated to be the cause of toxicity As yet, no mechanism of action has been identified for thymol lethality, or that of related monoterpenoids, towards insects.
  19. 19. Onion Chemistry Onions contain 89% water, 1.5% protein, and vitamins, including B1 , B2 , and C, along with potassium. Polysaccharides such as fructosans, saccharose, and others are also present, as are peptides, flavonoids, and essential oil. Onion contains alliin and similar sulfur compounds, including allylalliin and methyl and propyl compounds of cysteine sulfoxide. Sulfur and other compounds of A. cepa have been analyzed. Prostaglandins also have been identified in onion.
  20. 20. Antimicrobial effects Onion has reported antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antifungal actions. Growth of oral pathogenic bacteria, including Streptococcus mutans, Porphyromonas gingivalis, and Prevotella intermedia, organisms associated with dental caries and periodontitis, was prevented by onion extracts. Onion juice or oil also have inhibited growth of other gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria such as Klebsiella pneumoniae. Antifungal actions of onion include inhibition of yeasts and a number of molds. The antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antifungal actions of onion is believed to be due to a number of sulfur containing compounds such as alliin, allylalliin, diallyl disulfide and the methyl and propyl compounds of cysteine sulfoxide. onions are also noted for their ability to make cry. This effect is due to one of these propyl sulfoxides which is converted to propanethial-S-oxide which then escapes from the onion in vapor form and hydrolyzes to sulfuric acid when it reacts with moisture, causing the familiar eye irritation and lacrimation.

×