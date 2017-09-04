Local History Opportunities for Schools Delaware County Historical Society The Education Curriculum Support Committee
Brent Carson Ray Myers Joe Dwenger Bill Rietz Susie Hough Laurie Schaefer T.K. Cellar Diane Williams Nancy Fleming DJ Sanf...
Ohio Social Studies Standards connections: Grade 1 : Families Now and Long Ago, Near and Far Individuals as members of fam...
• Started with 6 bags • Needed 2 more right away • Added 4 more the following year
Delaware County Schools September 12, 2017, 4:30 At the Statford Rd. Barn Tote Bag Curriculum Meeting
Lesson templates from: • The National Archives • The Library of Congress
Sample topics: Early settlers Transportation Early economics Government People Children Agriculture Teacher Resource Folder
Primary Documents Maps Photos Newspaper articles Pamphlets
October 2016
Early Delaware starts at the Sulpur Springs Walking Tour
Nash House Museum Tours
Scavenger Hunt at our Cryder Research Library
What Is An Artifact?
The Artifact Cart Notebook & Contents
Artifact Cart in the Classroom Ask me about the band in the background!
Analyze an Artifact
Pioneer Days
ALL THE RAGE: Art & Fashion in Early Delaware
A Walk on Winter Street
William Street used to be made of wooden bricks
The John P. Clum Story at the Ware House
John and Mary Ware Clum John Phillip Clum 1851-1932
Wyatt Earp and brothers Tombstone, Arizona – The OK Corral Shootout, 1881
Boothill Graveyard, Tombstone, Arizona
Willis School – Sea level marker at Willis School from the U.S. Geological Survey Institute
Planning took 2 years
Reeanctors: Mrs. Patience Meeker Wife of Forrest Meeker, owner William Cratty Abolitionist The Meeker Homestead
4 Components to the Program: 1. Welcome and Introduction to Fugitive Slave Laws 2. House, Barn and Grounds Tour 4. William...
Historic American Indian Tribes of Ohio 1654-1843 Ohio Historical Society www.ohiohistory.org $4.00
”Stacy Halfmoon began her new duties in November as the first director of American Indian relations at the Ohio History Co...
Eric C. Olson AmericCorps Ohio History Connection Eric Olson, our AmeriCorps-Ohio History Service Corps member, who is ser...
American Indians in Delaware County • Introduction • How Ancient People got their names • Lifestyles of the Late Woodland ...
Look what happened when two high school boys were shagging golf balls at OWU …… @1964
Mochi (Moqui) Balls Found near Grady Hospital The Shaman Indians used Moqui Balls for their Shamanic healing such as visio...
We host the Hayes High School Political Americana Projects The students present their projects Refreshments
Booth at the Delaware County Fair
The Curriculm Support Webpage information http://www.delawareohiohistory.org Look under: >Programs and Events >School Prog...
So ……….. How much does it cost? The programs are free but we accept donations appreciatively!! Maybe PTO can help with tha...
Teacher Memberships $15.00 Annual fee
http://www.delawareohiohistory.org/
Link to the slideshow for our Back to School Program for Teachers: https://www.slideshare.net/hildebka/ teacher-tote-bag-p...
Other Meetings: • Back to School Tote Bag • School Administrators and Curriculum Brunch • School Vendor Fairs • Teacher Bo...
Pioneer Day Schedule: May 12: Everal Barn, Westerville 9:20-3:30 May 15: Liberty Presbyterian Church 9:30-3:15 May 17: Lib...
One of the sad stories about the Wyandots is about Chief Leatherlips. According to RoadsideAmerica.com, he was known to wh...
Programs offered by Education Curriculum Support Committee of the Delaware (Ohio) County Historical Society.
Programs offered by Education Curriculum Support Committee of the Delaware (Ohio) County Historical Society.

The programs outlined in this presentation are available for schools in Delaware County, Ohio, sponsored by the Delaware County Historical Society.

