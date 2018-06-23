Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL]
Book details Author : Robin Wellford Slocum Pages : 667 pages Publisher : LexisNexis 2011-04-19 Language : English ISBN-10...
Description this book Legal Reasoning, Writing and Other Lawyering Skills, 3rd Edition (formerly known as Legal Reasoning,...
conclusions, and then stubbornly cling to their positions while ignoring evidence suggesting that they are wrong. One reas...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Click below for free Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Click this link : htt...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL]

11 views

Published on

About Books Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] :
Legal Reasoning, Writing and Other Lawyering Skills, 3rd Edition (formerly known as Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Persuasive Argument) draws on lessons from neuroscience and psychology to deepen students understanding of self and others, and of the emotional biases and filters that undermine their efforts to "think like a lawyer." Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills, 3rd Edition retains the same core chapters of earlier editions that emphasize and illustrate the "process" of thinking through, and writing about, a client problem. However, the new edition expands its coverage to include the practicalities of modern-day legal practice, and also expands the lawyering skills that are introduced in the book. In this new edition, the book can be used in a typical two-semester legal skills course, as well as more intensive two-semester courses, and three- and even four-semester courses. Some of the exciting new coverage of Legal Reasoning, Writing and Other Lawyering Skills includes: Psychological Factors that Impair Thinking: Students often become enmeshed in viewing legal problems through a myopic lens that reflects their limited and often superficial worldviews. They frequently leap to premature (and often faulty) conclusions, and then stubbornly cling to their positions while ignoring evidence suggesting that they are wrong. One reason students struggle is because poor judgment and a myopic perspective cannot be solved through the logic of the analytical mind. Instead, modern neuroscience suggests that such problems stem from the emotional centers of the brain, and that the answer isn t to appeal to "reason," but to address the hidden emotional biases and selective perceptions that cause such problems in the first place. This new edition educates students about the "emotional brain," helps them recognize the red flags that indicate their judgment is impaired, and teaches students how to "prosecute" their own thinking
Creator : Robin Wellford Slocum
Best Sellers Rank : #3 Paid in Kindle Store
Link Download News : https://rzltukangngaret.blogspot.com/?book=1422481565

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL]

  1. 1. Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL]
  2. 2. Book details Author : Robin Wellford Slocum Pages : 667 pages Publisher : LexisNexis 2011-04-19 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1422481565 ISBN-13 : 9781422481561
  3. 3. Description this book Legal Reasoning, Writing and Other Lawyering Skills, 3rd Edition (formerly known as Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Persuasive Argument) draws on lessons from neuroscience and psychology to deepen students understanding of self and others, and of the emotional biases and filters that undermine their efforts to "think like a lawyer." Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills, 3rd Edition retains the same core chapters of earlier editions that emphasize and illustrate the "process" of thinking through, and writing about, a client problem. However, the new edition expands its coverage to include the practicalities of modern-day legal practice, and also expands the lawyering skills that are introduced in the book. In this new edition, the book can be used in a typical two-semester legal skills course, as well as more intensive two-semester courses, and three- and even four-semester courses. Some of the exciting new coverage of Legal Reasoning, Writing and Other Lawyering Skills includes: Psychological Factors that Impair Thinking: Students often become enmeshed in viewing legal problems through a myopic lens that reflects their limited and often superficial worldviews. They frequently leap to premature (and often faulty)
  4. 4. conclusions, and then stubbornly cling to their positions while ignoring evidence suggesting that they are wrong. One reason students struggle is because poor judgment and a myopic perspective cannot be solved through the logic of the analytical mind. Instead, modern neuroscience suggests that such problems stem from the emotional centers of the brain, and that the answer isn t to appeal to "reason," but to address the hidden emotional biases and selective perceptions that cause such problems in the first place. This new edition educates students about the "emotional brain," helps them recognize the red flags that indicate their judgment is impaired, and teaches students how to "prosecute" their own thinkingClick Here To Download https://rzltukangngaret.blogspot.com/?book=1422481565 Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Book Reviews,Read Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] PDF,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Reviews,Read Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Amazon,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Audiobook ,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Book PDF ,Read fiction Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] ,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Ebook,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Hardcover,Download Sumarry Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] ,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Free PDF,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] PDF Download,Read Epub Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Robin Wellford Slocum ,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Audible,Read Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Ebook Free ,Download book Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] ,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Audiobook Free,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Book PDF,Read Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] non fiction,Read Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] goodreads,Read Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] excerpts,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] test PDF ,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Full Book Free PDF,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] big board book,Read Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Book target,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] book walmart,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Preview,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] printables,Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Contents, Legal Reasoning, Writing and Other Lawyering Skills, 3rd Edition (formerly known as Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Persuasive Argument) draws on lessons from neuroscience and psychology to deepen students understanding of self and others, and of the emotional biases and filters that undermine their efforts to "think like a lawyer." Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills, 3rd Edition retains the same core chapters of earlier editions that emphasize and illustrate the "process" of thinking through, and writing about, a client problem. However, the new edition expands its coverage to include the practicalities of modern-day legal practice, and also expands the lawyering skills that are introduced in the book. In this new edition, the book can be used in a typical two-semester legal skills course, as well as more intensive two-semester courses, and three- and even four-semester courses. Some of the exciting new coverage of Legal Reasoning, Writing and Other Lawyering Skills includes: Psychological Factors that Impair Thinking: Students often become enmeshed in viewing legal problems through a myopic lens that reflects their limited and often superficial worldviews. They frequently leap to premature (and often faulty) conclusions, and then stubbornly cling to their positions while ignoring evidence suggesting that they are wrong. One reason students struggle is because poor judgment and a myopic perspective cannot be solved through the logic of the analytical mind. Instead, modern neuroscience suggests that such problems stem from the emotional centers of the brain, and that the answer isn t to appeal to "reason," but to address the hidden emotional biases and selective perceptions that cause such problems in the first place. This new edition educates students about the "emotional brain," helps them recognize the red flags that indicate their judgment is impaired, and teaches students how to "prosecute" their own thinking
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Click below for free Download Contact us Legal Reasoning, Writing, and Other Lawyering Skills [FULL] Click this link : https://rzltukangngaret.blogspot.com/?book=1422481565 if you want to download this book OR

×