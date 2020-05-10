Successfully reported this slideshow.
Holydayエンジニアチームの 評価精度について 2020/05/11 チーフエンジニア たなかひかる
Holydayエンジニアチームの 評価精度について20200511

  1. 1. Holydayエンジニアチームの 評価精度について 2020/05/11 チーフエンジニア たなかひかる
  2. 2. 今日のアジェンダ ● 『評価』と『成果』と『査定』 ● 会社が会社である理由 ● 組織の求める人物像について ● チームマネジメントの考え方について ● チームのスローガン ● 評価制度について ● 査定について ● 成果を上げるための取り組み ● 質疑応答
  3. 3. 『評価』と『成果』と『査定』 ● 『評価』とは他者から相対的に受けるもの ● 『成果』とは自身が生み出したものの結果 ● 『査定』とは給料を決めるためのステップ
  4. 4. 会社が会社である理由 Q. なぜ会社は会社として存在しているか？
  5. 5. 会社が会社である理由 Q. なぜ会社は会社として存在しているか？ A. チームを組んだ方が儲けやすいから 事業会社(株式会社)である以上は、様々な思惑はあるが共通の目的として「儲けを出す」という物が ある。 その過程の中に「世の中を変える」「みんなに感謝される」があって、数値として見えるのは金額で ある。(所説あり)
  6. 6. 組織の求める人物像について Q. 会社(チーム)は儲けるためにどんな人(エンジニア)を必要としているのか
  7. 7. 組織の求める人物像について Q. 会社(チーム)は儲けるためにどんな人(エンジニア)を必要としているのか A. 儲けるのに必要な人 「技術力がある」事は求めていない お金を稼ぐための力、知識、行動力を強く求めている 技術力はその中の武器のひとつである
  8. 8. 組織の求める人物像について Q. 会社(チーム)は儲けるためにどんな人(エンジニア)を必要としているのか A. 儲けるのに必要な人 「技術力がある」事は求めていない お金を稼ぐための力、知識、行動力を強く求めている 技術力はその中の武器のひとつである ※会社はあなたに『成果』を出して欲しいがあなたの『評価』が上がる事を求めていない
  9. 9. チームマネジメントの考え方について Q. じゃあたなかはチームを作っていく上で何を考えているの？
  10. 10. チームマネジメントの考え方について Q. じゃあたなかはチームを作っていく上で何を考えているの？ A. 会社や仕事は生きるための手段。人生を幸せに生きるために良い時間を過ごすべき
  11. 11. チームマネジメントの考え方について Q. じゃあたなかはチームを作っていく上で何を考えているの？ A. 会社や仕事は生きるための手段。人生を幸せに生きるために良い時間を過ごすべき
  12. 12. チームマネジメントの考え方について Q. じゃあたなかはチームを作っていく上で何を考えているの？ A. 会社や仕事は生きるための手段。人生を幸せに生きるために良い時間を過ごすべき とは言えお金が無いと生活出来ないし、モチベーション高く毎日を生きた方が楽しいと思う 会社と共通の目的である「儲ける」という部分に焦点を当てつつ 楽しく生きるために楽しく仕事して良い成果を出していくフローをチームとして敷くべき
  13. 13. チームマネジメントの考え方について Q. じゃあたなかはチームを作っていく上で何を考えているの？ A. 会社や仕事は生きるための手段。人生を幸せに生きるために良い時間を過ごすべき とは言えお金が無いと生活出来ないし、モチベーション高く毎日を生きた方が楽しいと思う 会社と共通の目的である「儲ける」という部分に焦点を当てつつ 楽しく生きるために楽しく仕事して良い成果を出していくフローをチームとして敷くべき ※(実力)＊(モチベーション)=成果！
  14. 14. チームのスローガン ● 我々の一人称は我々である ● 我々は成長し続ける ● 我々は成果を出し続ける ● 我々はたくさん儲ける スローガンは様々な判断をする際の拠り所であり、チームメンバーの評価基準である
  15. 15. 評価制度について(1) 今月より以下を実施します ● 360°評価の実施 ● 1on1の実施
  16. 16. 評価制度について(2) 360°評価について チームメンバーが相互に評価をし合う制度 質問項目は ● スローガンを体現出来ているか(各5段階) ● この四半期で良かった所 ● この四半期で改善すべき所
  17. 17. 評価制度について(3) 360°評価について 評価結果についてはメンバー相互に実名開示 評価をする側、される側どちらも評価の対象になります
  18. 18. 評価制度について(4) 1on1の実施 毎月最終金曜日に実施 たなかと1対1で30分ほど話す時間を設ける 勉強方法、キャリアの話、今の評価、不安に思っている事など 話題は何でも良いのでアジェンダは話す側が設定して前日までにたなかへ共有する ※非開示なのでざっくばらんに会話をして、評価と成果を上げていく方法をお互いに模索しましょう
  19. 19. 査定について 今までと同様に半年毎 査定には全社共通の査定面談と半年分の評価/成果が反映される ※随時役員と相談して変更があれば迅速に共有します
  20. 20. 成果を上げるための取り組み 専門職の成果はとてもわかりにくい
  21. 21. 成果を上げるための取り組み 専門職の成果はとてもわかりにくい 前提として専門職は「成果の報告をもって仕事の完了」である 何が成果なのかを他者が定義するのは難しいが成果物を評価する事は出来る 成果を出すための過程がどれだけの専門性を持っているかを主張するのも被評価者の責務である
  22. 22. 成果を上げるための取り組み ● タスク管理ツールの活用 ○ 案件毎に多少ばらけるけどツール類は原則Atlassianに統合する予定 ● 工数の適切な管理 ○ 工数見積もりをミスると自分の首を締める ○ タスク管理ツールによって管理するのでチームリーダーとコミュニケーションを取る ○ タスクに対してどれぐらいの時間がかかっているのかも見える化する ● 稼働時間の可視化 ○ 要はjobcan その他、必要や要望に応じて状況のアップデートをしていきたいので随時相談ください 可視化する
  23. 23. 質疑応答

