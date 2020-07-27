20200727 コミュニケーションの技術

Successfully reported this slideshow.
コミュニケーションの技術 2020/07/27 たなかひかる Holyday技術基礎勉強会
今日のお話 ・「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ ・プレゼンの技術(準備編) ・プレゼンの技術(本番編) ・会話の技術 ・まとめ ・質疑応答
今日のお話 割とブラックな内容も含まれるのでお気をつけください
今日のお話 ・「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ ・プレゼンの技術(準備編) ・プレゼンの技術(本番編) ・会話の技術 ・まとめ
「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ コミュニケーションは ・他人に自分の考えを伝える ・他人の考えを理解する ためのものです
「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ コミュニケーションは ・他人に自分の考えを伝える ・他人の考えを理解する ためのものです 我々は(おそらく)エスパーではないので、適切な相互理解には一定の技術が必要です
エンジニアにおけるコミュニケーション エンジニア同士のコミュニケーションと 非エンジニアに対するコミュニケーションで気を付ける事に多少の差はありますが ・専門知識を共通認識で理解出来るレベルにかみ砕く必要がある ・不明な点を掘り下げて理解する必...
コミュニケーションは双方の努力 相互理解のための手段なので、どちらか一方が責を負う事は稀です
コミュニケーションは双方の努力 相互理解のための手段なので、どちらか一方が責を負う事は稀です 自身がきちんとコミュニケーションに向き合えているか いま一度考えてみましょう
プレゼンの技術
プレゼンの技術 なんで「コミュニケーション」の技術で プレゼンの話をするの？
プレゼンの技術 なんで「コミュニケーション」の技術で プレゼンの話をするの？ →プレゼンテーションは技術で解決しやすいコミュニケーション ・準備に時間がかけられる ・話したい話が出来る 技術で解決出来ることが非常に多いため
今日のお話 ・「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ ・プレゼンの技術(準備編) ・プレゼンの技術(本番編) ・会話の技術 ・まとめ
プレゼンの技術(準備編) ・スタートとゴールを決める ・ストーリーを考える ・資料とスピーチ内容を作る
スタートとゴールを決める ・スタート プレゼン対象の人の今の状態 ・ゴール プレゼン対象の人が抱く感情 /その後の行動/習得する知識etc.
スタートとゴールを決める ・スタート プレゼン対象の人の今の状態 →お好み焼き屋さんの店主。 ITには疎い。赤坂に出店している。 ・ゴール プレゼン対象の人が抱く感情 /その後の行動/習得する知識etc. →GMBの良さを知ってもらい、使いたい...
ストーリーを考える ・スタートに課題はあるか ・ゴールすると今より良い状態になるのか 辺りをフックに、スタートとゴールの間を埋めていく
ストーリーを考える ・スタートに課題はあるか ・ゴールすると今より良い状態になるのか 辺りをフックに、スタートとゴールの間を埋めていく →風が吹けば桶屋が儲かるの考えで良い
資料とスピーチを作る ・資料作りの鉄則は「読ませない」 ・振り返りの時に参考になる「ワード」「画像」を入れる ・大切な事は「喋る」
資料とスピーチを作る ・資料作りの鉄則は「読ませない」 ・振り返りの時に参考になる「ワード」「画像」を入れる ・大切な事は「喋る」 「ビジュアル　＜　声　＜　ビジュアル+声」の関係性を意識する
今日のお話 ・「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ ・プレゼンの技術(準備編) ・プレゼンの技術(本番編) ・会話の技術 ・まとめ
プレゼンの技術(本番編) ・身振りは大げさに基本は前傾姿勢でする ・声の抑揚を効果的に使う ・相手をよく見る
身振りは大げさに基本は前傾姿勢で 自分の前に手を持ってくる事を意識すると ・自身の緊張がほぐれる ・相手に伝えようとしているように見える
身振りは大げさに基本は前傾姿勢で 自分の前に手を持ってくる事を意識すると ・自身の緊張がほぐれる ・相手に伝えようとしているように見える →相手の内容の理解度がかなり変わる
声の抑揚を効果的に使う 声の大小だけではなく、高低、速さも意識する ・都合の悪い事はさっさと切り抜ける ・伝えたいことはゆっくりと間を空けて
声の抑揚を効果的に使う 声の大小だけではなく、高低、速さも意識する ・都合の悪い事はさっさと切り抜ける ・伝えたいことはゆっくりと間を空けて 特に導入に関してはまくしたてない方が良い
相手をよく見る リモートだと難しいが、空気を読む力もとても重要 ・集中力が切れてきたらアイスブレイクを入れる ・前向きな参加者と会話をして他の参加者の注意を集める ・全体が集中している時に伝えたいワードを挟む
相手をよく見る リモートだと難しいが、空気を読む力もとても重要 ・集中力が切れてきたらアイスブレイクを入れる ・前向きな参加者と会話をして他の参加者の注意を集める ・全体が集中している時に伝えたいワードを挟む ワードは事前に絞っておいた方が良い
今日のお話 ・「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ ・プレゼンの技術(準備編) ・プレゼンの技術(本番編) ・会話の技術 ・まとめ
日常会話とプレゼンの違い リアルタイムな双方向のコミュニケーション ・常にイニシアティブが自分にあるわけでは無い ・対面者の発言量が圧倒的に多い ・事前に準備が出来ない事が多い
日常会話とプレゼンの違い リアルタイムな双方向のコミュニケーション ・常にイニシアティブが自分にあるわけでは無い ・対面者の発言量が圧倒的に多い ・事前に準備が出来ない事が多い でもプレゼンの技術を活かせる場面も多い
「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ コミュニケーションは ・他人に自分の考えを伝える ・他人の考えを理解する ためのものです 我々は(おそらく)エスパーではないので、適切な相互理解には一定の技術が必要です
日常会話の3ステップ ・相手を理解する ・注意をひきつける ・考えを述べる
日常会話の3ステップ ・相手を理解する ・注意をひきつける ・考えを述べる
日常会話の3ステップ ・相手を理解する ・注意をひきつける ・考えを述べる 言いたいことを一方的に言うのはコミュニケーションではない
日常会話の3ステップ ・相手を理解する ・注意をひきつける ・考えを述べる
日常会話の3ステップ ・相手を理解する ・注意をひきつける ・考えを述べる
「コミュニケーション」に技術って必要？ コミュニケーションは ・他人に自分の考えを伝える ・他人の考えを理解する ためのものです 我々は(おそらく)エスパーではないので、適切な相互理解には一定の技術が必要です
「コミュニケーション」の小ネタ ・「伝えたいことを(一方的に)喋る」はコミュニケーションではない ・「相手が何を知らないか」を知る事が最初のSTEPだと心得る ・短いワード、わかりやすいポーズを効果的に繰り返し使う
まとめ ・コミュニケーションは自身も半分の責を負う ・身振り手振りと声の抑揚で伝える効果は上がる ・記憶を辿れる鍵を作る
質疑応答
