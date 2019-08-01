Successfully reported this slideshow.
Audiobooks Download Hollywood

  2. 2. Hollywood The�motion�picture�industry�is�an�enigma�for�many�people.�While,�in�the�open,�everything�seems�"clean,"�legitimate and�in�good�order,�the�seedier,�lesser�known�side�of�Hollywood�has�always�been�somewhat�of�a�legend�that everyone�seemed�to�know�about,�but�no�one�could�truly�describe�in�any�detailed�manner. Theodore�Dresier,�famous�American�author�and�journalist,�wanted�to�get�in�behind�the�scenes�of�Los�Angeles'�then still�new,�yet�highly�successful�movie�making�industry,�to�find�out�about�all�the�less�commonly�advertised�goings�on that�one�may�find�here. Sure�enough,�he�was�not�disappointed�with�what�he�discovered,�and�Hollywood,�Its�Morals�and�Mannerisms�has quickly�become�one�of�the�most�famous�account�about�what�lies�beneath�the�surface�of�LA's�awe�inspiring�movie studios,�as�well�as�a�warning�for�all�young�artists�and�actors�who�might�want�to�venture�forth�with�their�talents,�to become�cinema's�next�great�stars.
