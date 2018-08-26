Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Escaping Home download audio books Escaping Home download audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Escaping Home download audio books When society ceases to exist, who can you trust? ​ After the collapse of the nation’s p...
Escaping Home download audio books Written By: A. American. Narrated By: Duke Fontaine Publisher: Penguin Audio Date: Octo...
Escaping Home download audio books Download Full Version Escaping Home Audio OR Download
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Escaping Home download audio books

8 views

Published on

Escaping Home download audio books

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Escaping Home download audio books

  1. 1. Escaping Home download audio books Escaping Home download audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Escaping Home download audio books When society ceases to exist, who can you trust? ​ After the collapse of the nation’s power grid, America is under martial law—and safety is an illusion. As violence erupts around him, Morgan Carter faces one of his most difficult decisions yet: whether to stay and defend his home, or move to a more isolated area, away from the prying eyes of the government. He and his family are hesitant to leave their beloved Lake County, but with increasingly suspicious activities happening in a nearby refugee camp, all signs point towards defecting. Morgan and his friends aren't going to leave without a fight, though—and they'll do anything to protect their freedoms. ​ From the author of the hit survivalist novels Going Home and Surviving Home, Escaping Home describes the struggle to live in a world with no rules, and how, sometimes, the strength of family is the only thing that can pull you through.
  3. 3. Escaping Home download audio books Written By: A. American. Narrated By: Duke Fontaine Publisher: Penguin Audio Date: October 2013 Duration: 8 hours 41 minutes
  4. 4. Escaping Home download audio books Download Full Version Escaping Home Audio OR Download

×