Expertos en Internet

  1. 1. ARMAND MORIN Y RAND FISHKIN  Es un un multimillonario que se hizo a sí mismo, autor y artista de grabación más vendidos, es in comerciante de internet, muy conosido, al buscar en internet de in media se puede encontrar mucho a información.
  2. 2. ARMANDO MORIN  Armando Morin, ha sabido hacer grandes negocios en internet y gracias a su experiencia y al gran conocimiento que ha adquirido también se ha dedicado a enseñar por todo el Mundo de Cómo hacer que los negocios en internet tengan éxito, gracias a los principios y a las estrategias que él sabe.
  3. 3. ARMANDO MORIN  Al realizar una búsqueda por internet, encontré un video en donde da concejos muy valiosos Como por ejemplo no muestra Como las páginas de mayor éxito Como google yahoo etc. tienen in fondo blanco, así mismo aconseja que para ingresar en nuestras páginas de negocios pongamos un mecanismo de registre para saber quién entra en nuestras páginas, formar una lista de los e-mails y poderles dar seguimiento. 
  4. 4. RAND FISHKIN  Es un especialista en el marketing de búsqueda, desde el ano de 1993, desde cuando iba a LA secundaria ya jugaba con el front page, in programa de diseño web, ya para los Años 90 ayudaba a los bancos de Seattle en consultoría.
  5. 5. RAND FISHKIN  Se entreno en los principales foros del SEO, termina por superarlos, da su primer conferencies en LA industria, habla sobre su primer panel, posteriormente hace publicaciones de Como optimizar los motores de búsqueda.

