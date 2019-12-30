Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free | Lucid Dreamin...
Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online Lucid Dreaming: Gateway to the Inner Self is ...
Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online Written By: Robert Waggoner. Narrated By: Mel...
Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online Download Full Version Lucid Dreaming Audio OR...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online

2 views

Published on

Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook online

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online

  1. 1. Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook online LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online Lucid Dreaming: Gateway to the Inner Self is the account of an extraordinarily talented lucid dreamer who goes beyond the boundaries of both psychology and religion. In the process, he stumbles upon the Inner Self. While lucid (consciously aware) in the dream state and able to act and interact with dream figures, objects, and settings, dream expert Robert Waggoner experienced something transformative and unexpected. He was able to interact consciously with the dream observer—the apparent Inner Self—within the dream. At first this seemed shocking, even impossible, since psychology normally alludes to such theoretical inner aspects as the Subliminal Self, the Center, and the Internal Self-Helper in vague and theoretical ways. Waggoner came to realize, however, that aware interaction with the Inner Self was not only possible, but actual and highly inspiring. He concluded that while aware in the dream state, one has both a psychological tool and a platform from which to understand dreaming and the larger picture of man's psyche as well. Waggoner proposes 5 stages of lucid dreaming and guides readers through them, offering advice for those who have never experienced the lucid dream state and suggestions for how experienced lucid dreamers can advance to a new level. Lucid Dreaming offers exciting insights and vivid illustrations that will intrigue not only avid dreamworkers but anyone who is interested in consciousness, identity, and the definition of reality.
  3. 3. Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online Written By: Robert Waggoner. Narrated By: Mel Foster Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: November 2015 Duration: 12 hours 45 minutes
  4. 4. Lucid Dreaming Audiobook free download | Lucid Dreaming Audiobook mp3 online Download Full Version Lucid Dreaming Audio OR Get now

×