"NCLEX-PN Flashcard Book"Hundreds of must-know questions cover the topics tested on the exam REA s "NCLEX-PN Flashcard Book" helps you pass the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses. It s the perfect companion for anyone studying for the NCLEX-PN. Written by a critical care nurse with years of practical experience, our must-study questions cover the four major Client Needs categories and six subcategories tested on the NCLEX-PN exam: Safe and Effective Care Environment- Coordinated Care- Safety and Infection ControlHealth Promotion and MaintenancePsychosocial IntegrityPhysiological Integrity- Basic Care and Comfort- Pharmacological Therapies- Reduction of Risk Potential- Physiological Adaptation Each flashcard is labeled with the corresponding NCLEX-PN test category, so you can target the topics where you need extra study. REA s "NCLEX-PN Flashcard Book" helps you pass the exam and get started in your nursing career!



Author : Rebekah Warner

Language : English

