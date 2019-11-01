20191101 cmdevio go_saa_s_overview_public

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Go_SaaS 「三種の神器」 で始めるSaaS生活 パラレルマーケター | Still Day One LLC 小島 英揮
小島 英揮 パラレルマーケター
フィードバック、 アウトプットを お願いします！ #cmdevio #cmdevio7 #Go_SaaS
SaaS、サブスクリプション ビジネスのインパクト
SaaS、サブスクリプションをめぐる動き
クラスメソッド社でも・・・ https://togetter.com/li /1371618 10期目 15期目 6.8億円 130億円 5期目 4.8億円 AWS利用料を核とした サブスクビジネスが 本格スタート 売上
国内外で注目されるサブスクビジネス サブスクリプションビジネスの破壊力 2019年で年間3兆円規模 のビジネス 年率40％以上で成長中 “ Your Service!”
なぜ、SaaS、サブスクビジネスが有効か？ • 基本的に右肩上がりになる構図 （チャーン：解約率が重要） • 改善が収益に与える影響が大きい • 長期的にはキャッシュフローが良い 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 1 2 3 4 5 6 ...
SaaS、サブスクビジネスを はじめたいですか？
実際のモデルに近い式 単純化した式 長期収益 ＝ 顧客数 × 顧客あたりの平均利用額 (ARPU) 長期収益 ＝ 顧客数 × コンバージョン率 × 顧客あたりの平均利用額 (ARPU) チャーン Σ
コンバージョン：有償利用への転換率 コンバージョンが１％改善 → 長期収益も継続的に1%増加 チャーン：いわゆる解約率 有償顧客200が翌月に190＝チャーン５％ →顧客寿命は約20ヶ月
コンバージョンを高め、チャーンを下げるためには？ □利用開始までの手間の削減 □UI、機能の継続的な改善 □クーポンやプライシング変更にも対応 □カスタマーサクセス重視 □フィードバックループの構築
「SaaSビジネスの基本」 ガイドで、より詳細な情報 を掲載 ※本日も希望者の方に差し上げます
なんか大変そう。 BYOLでの簡単クラウド対応ではダメ？ BYOL：Bring Your Own License = パッケージライセンスのクラウド持ち込み
開発スピードは速く ならない セルフサービスでの ユーザー獲得が煩雑 資金回収が遅くなるだけ
BYOLでは、SaaS、サブスクが もつ事業のメリットを享受しづらい
SaaS、サブスクビジネスは 課金モデルの変更ではなく、 サービス提供形態の変更モデル
パッケージ販売 → サブスク/SaaS化の壁 ファイナンスの壁 • キャッシュフロー • ランレート重視 • チャーンレート重視 組織文化の壁 • フィードバックループ • カスタマーサクセス • コミュ二ティ テクノロジーの壁 • Cloud...
2019年6月3日 Go_SaaS 三種の神器プログラム 記者会見 https://cloud.watch.impress.co.jp/docs/news/1188284.html
Go_SaaS の ランディングページ もご用意 https://go-saas.jp/
auth0.com Auth0 – 開発レスでフル機能を Single Sign On Social Login 多要素認証 パスワードレス 65種類のSDK 不正アクセス検知 M2M ユーザー管理
auth0.com 設定ベースで各種機能を利用可能に Breached Password Detection Multifactor Authentication Passwordless Connection with SMS Anomaly...
Stripeがサポートする豊富な課金モデル 都度決済 定期支払 （サブスクリプション） C2C決済プラットフォーム
33 Continuous Delivery Cloud On-premise
PKG on EC2 でのBYOL・SaaS提供から、 マルチテナントSaaSへの転換例 小賀 浩通 株式会社デジタルキューブ 代表取締役 少人数のチームで、グローバルビジ ネスを進めるためには、すぐ使える 運用サービスあるのに、CI/CD環境...
スクラッチからのマルチテナントSaaS構築例 高橋 雄介 AppSocially Inc. 創業者兼CEO 大久保 光伸 Blue Lab最高技術責任者 （CTO） 支援先スタートアップが「本業」 にフォーカスできるよう、「車輪 の再発明」をし...
「早期のSaaS化、サブスク化が重要」 と理解しているものの、 マルチテナントSaaSに取り組むための 「はじめの一歩」を どうすればいいかわからない、 という声に対応
国内ISV、スタートアップのSaaS化 サブスクリプショビジネス創出の課題解決支援 国内ISV ターゲット SaaS/サブスク化への 技術的、コスト的、文化課題 国内スタート アップ 支援策 □ ID管理 □ サブスク課金管理 □ 継続的な開発...
セミナー受講後の支援 オンボーディング セミナー受講 Auth0： 無償ワークショップ CircleCI： 無償ワークショップ Stripe： 無料利用クーポン 検討段階 実装段階 運用開始 各製品ライセンスに応じた技術サポート窓口 各製品のコ...
コミュニティタッチによるDevOpsカルチャー ＋継続的なセルフラーニング環境の導入を支援 #JP_Stripes#CircleCIJP#Auth0JP • 参加メンバー：2,000名＋ • ミートアップ：年間40回＋ • 開催都市数 ：18都...
6月 三種の神器活用によるコスト改善 無料利用開始～ビジネス規模に応じた 従量課金で開発・運用コストを最小化 7月 クレカ決済による キャッシュフロー改善 月初： 請求 翌週：入金SaaS 売上 翌月： 出金 （カード 引落し） AWS等 クラ...
無料利用クーポン提供で、更なる キャッシュフロー改善に貢献 無料利用クーポン • オンボーディングセミナー参加企業対象 • Stripeでの本番決済開始後、決済金額 250万円までの手数料を無料にする 無料利用クーポンを適用 • 同一企業でも、...
Go_SaaS プログラム適用事例 クラスメソッド Developers IO CAFÉ SaaS 版 サイダス OKR達成支援クラウド 「banto」 HTB（北海道テレビ放送） 水曜どうでしょう祭 2019 有料配信環境 □Auth0 □C...
Go_SaaS オンボーディングセミナー 12/7 開催
Auth0 Day 11/19 開催
三種の神器プログラムで #Go_SaaS !!
もっと近道したい人は、ベストな伴走者を！
2019/11/01 classmethod 社主催 Developers.IO Tokyo での「Go_SaaS 三種の神器ではじめるSaaS生活」のセッション資料です。

