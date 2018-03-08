Download Read Osmosis Electrocardiography Essentials | Download file PDF Free

Osmosis Electrocardiography Essentials is the textbook companion to Osmosis’ Prime-only video series on how to read an ECG. Containing eight easily-digestible summaries written and reviewed by medical experts, and more than 100 of Osmosis’ trademark whiteboard-style illustrations, it’s a great way to supplement your learning.Each year, millions of people around the world are diagnosed with heart conditions, and many of these diagnoses couldn’t be made without the use of an electrocardiogram. Osmosis Electrocardiography Essentials will teach you the ins-and-outs of reading an ECG, whether you’re looking to differentiate between a healthy QRS complex or an abnormal one, so you can spot life-threatening conditions like cardiac hypertrophy and ischemia. Each chapter covers all the bases of the topic at hand, finishing up with a short summary of the most salient points to reinforce everything you’ve read.In keeping with Osmosis’ accessible style, this textbook is designed with high-yield learning in mind. Osmosis Electrocardiography Essentials offers succinct summaries of each topic, with plenty of visually appealing diagrams to show you exactly what’s going on on the ECG screen and in the body, step by step, with respect to the condition at hand. We’ve left lots of space in the margins for supplementary notes and scribblings, and included links at the top of each chapter that will bring you to the associated video within Osmosis. The textbook is fully indexed, and contains a detailed list of helpful resources for extra reading.Whether you’re a nursing student or a budding cardiologist, Osmosis Electrocardiography is a must-have guide for anyone aspiring to work and make a difference in the medical field.Don’t study it, Osmose it!

