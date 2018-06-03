Synnopsis :

The first revision in more than a decade of the trusted, step-by-step pocket resource for building, maintaining, and repairing all-metal aircraft Since 1952, the Standard Aircraft Handbook for Mechanics and Technicians has been the definitive, go-to resource for practicing and future mechanics and technicians of all-metal aircraft. This pocket-sized guide covers processes from riveting and drilling to corrosion detection and nondestructive testing as well as detailed information on parts and hardware. In short, this handbook answers any technical question relating to the (literal) nuts and bolts of an aircraft. For the seventh edition, new co-author Ron Sterkenburg updates the material for the first time in 13 years. The revision includes new material on electronic measuring tools, computer-aided design, composite materials, and nondestructive testing, as well as updates to cover new makes and models of equipment and hardware. This is a reference that students and technicians will refer to time and time again. New sections on: Nondestructive evaluation/testing Computer-aided design (CAD) Electronic measuring tools Composite materials



