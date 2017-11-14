The Canterville Ghost by Oscar Wilde audiobook online listen free

An amusing chronicle of the tribulations of the Ghost of Canterville Chase when its ancestral halls become the home of Hir...
  1. 1. An amusing chronicle of the tribulations of the Ghost of Canterville Chase when its ancestral halls become the home of Hiram Otis, the American Minister to the Court of St. James. Deftly contrasting the conventional gothic ghost story with the pragmatism of the modern world, Wilde creates a satire of American materialism, a lampoon of traditional British values, and an amusing twist on the traditional gothic horror tale. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK The Canterville Ghost | free online Audio Books
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Oscar Wilde ●Narrated By: David Barnes ●Publisher: Cherry Hill Publishing ●Date: October 2008 ●Duration: 1 hours 28 minutes
