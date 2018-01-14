Advance database system(part 4)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advance Database Systems Overview of Data Modeling
Contents • Data Modeling/Database Design • Conceptual Data Modeling (Business Rules and ERD)
Data Modeling/Database Design Data Modeling • Database Modeling follows the analysis phase. Documenting rules and policies...
Database Design/Data Modeling • The Data Modeling basically stores the Conceptual Model of the database and the relationsh...
Top-Down Approach • Design by Analysis: • Only Database Administrator’s can firstly design the structure of the database(m...
Database Modeling • It is a very important process because the designing of the application provides us the basis for runn...
Business Rule Example->
CLASS EXERCISE (ERD Reading as per Business Rule)
SOLUTION OF CLASS EXCERCISE
ERD Reading 1- A STUDENT may be assigned to some POST like Monitor, Perfect, and each POST must be responsible by at most ...
2- An EMPLOYEE must be assigned by only one PARKING_PLACE, and a PARKING_PLACE must be assigned to Only one EMPLOYEE • a) ...
Conceptual Data Modeling (Business Rules and ERD) Standard used for Database System Designing • Standards are used for des...
E-R Model Constructs/Components of ER Diagram
The Entity • Entity is basic building block of the ER data model. • The term entity is used in three different meanings or...
• Generally, the entity types and their properties are established by nature by very existence of the things. • For exampl...
Weak Entity Types • It depend on some other entity type and have no meaning in the diagram without depending on another en...
Strong Entity Types • An entity type whose instances can exist independently, that is, without being linked to the instanc...
Entity Instance • Each entity instance possesses certain values against the properties with the entity type to which it be...
Entity Set • A group of entity instances of a particular entity type is called an entity set. • For example, all employees...
Symbols for Entity Types • A rectangle is used to represent an entity type in ER data model. • For strong entity types rec...
Attribute • Attributes are characteristics of an entity in a relationship. • Attributes are termed as a Columns/Fields in ...
• However, different entity types may have attributes with the same name. Standard of writing Attributes is • The notation...
Domain of an Attribute • As every Attribute has got a name. • Next thing is that a domain is also associated with an attri...
• Not only specify that the value of salary will be numeric but also associated with a range, a lower and upper limit. It ...
Types of Attributes Attributes may be of different types. They may be: 1. Simple or Composite 2. Single Valued or Multi-Va...
1. Simple or Composite • An attribute that is a single whole is a simple attribute. • The value of a simple attribute is c...
2. Single Valued or Multi-Valued Attributes • Some attribute have single value at a time, where as some others may have mu...
3. Stored or Derived Attributes • Normally attributes are stored attributes, that is, their values are stored and accessed...
Symbols for Attributes(Standard of Designing Attributes)
Relationships • Relationships, which represent the link between different entities. • Each relationship has a Name. • Each...
Symbol for Relationships 1. Shown as a Diamond. 2. Diamond is doubled if one of the participant is dependent on the other....
Relationship Representation 1
Crow’s Foot ERD-Relationship Representation 2
Relationships Instances
Types of Relationships • One-to-One− When only one instance of an entity is associated with the relationship, it is marked...
• Many-to-Many-The following image reflects that more than one instance of an entity on the left and more than one instanc...
n-ary Relationships
Cardinality of Relationship Relationship Cardinalities • Cardinality is the number of instance of an entity from one relat...
Examples of Cardinality Constraints • Mandatory Cardinalities: • One Optional, One Mandatory Cardinalities: • Optional Car...
Type of Relationship and Cardinality in a Relationship
ERD reading (Crow’s Foot Notation) How to Create an ERD 1. Identify entities 2. Identify relationships 3. Describe the rel...
Entities VS Relationships
Scenarios
