Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
audiobooks�free�Witch�Slapped best�free�audio�books�Witch�Slapped�|�free�audio�books�mp3�Witch�Slapped�|�full�length�audio...
Witch�Slapped Holly's�got�a�big�problem�.�.�. And�this�time,�there's�no�dead�body�involved. At�least,�not�yet. Her�boyfrie...
Witch�Slapped
Witch�Slapped
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

audiobooks free Witch Slapped

3 views

Published on

best free audio books Witch Slapped | free audio books mp3 Witch Slapped | full length audio books free Witch Slapped | free audiobook downloads Witch Slapped

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audiobooks free Witch Slapped

  1. 1. audiobooks�free�Witch�Slapped best�free�audio�books�Witch�Slapped�|�free�audio�books�mp3�Witch�Slapped�|�full�length�audio�books�free�Witch�Slapped�|�free� audiobook�downloads�Witch�Slapped LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Witch�Slapped Holly's�got�a�big�problem�.�.�. And�this�time,�there's�no�dead�body�involved. At�least,�not�yet. Her�boyfriend's�parents�are�coming�into�town�for�the�Yule�Feast�and�they're�staying�at�the�Beechwood�Manor�for�an entire�week! With�a�paranormal�meet�the�parents�on�the�horizon,�the�last�thing�she�needs�is�to�stumble�into�yet�another�murder investigation,�but�when�she�becomes�a�key�witness,�there's�no�way�of�avoiding�it.�Especially�not�if�vampires�are involved�and�her�human�partner�in�sleuthing�is�racing�right�into�their�path. Holly�has�to�stop�a�ring�of�power�hungry�vampires,�charm�a�pair�of�uptight�shifters,�and�keep�herself�out�of supernatural�prison.�Piece�of�cake,�right?
  3. 3. Witch�Slapped
  4. 4. Witch�Slapped

×