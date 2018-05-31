=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+][PDF] TOP TREND Apple Training Series: Mac OS X Directory Services v10.6: A Guide to Configuring Directory Services on Mac OS X and Mac OS X Server v10.6 Snow Leopard [PDF]



Author: Arek Dreyer



publisher: Arek Dreyer



Book thickness: 540 p



Year of publication: 2013



Best Sellers Rank : #1



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Apple Training Series: Mac OS X Server Essentials V10.6 The only Apple-certified book on Mac OS X Server v10.6, this comprehensive reference takes support technicians and ardent Mac users deep inside this server operating system, covering everything from networking technologies to service administration, customizing users and groups, command-line service equivalents, and more. Keyed to the learning objectives of the Apple Certified Technical Coordinato... Full description download now : https://sarkomodada090.blogspot.com/?book=0321635329

