INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA COLEGIO DEPARTAMENTAL LA ESPERANZA INFORMATICA GRADO 6 – SEGUNDO PERIODO Elaborado por: Ing. HAIMER ...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA COLEGIO DEPARTAMENTAL LA ESPERANZA INFORMATICA GRADO 6 – SEGUNDO PERIODO Elaborado por: Ing. HAIMER ...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA COLEGIO DEPARTAMENTAL LA ESPERANZA INFORMATICA GRADO 6 – SEGUNDO PERIODO Elaborado por: Ing. HAIMER ...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA COLEGIO DEPARTAMENTAL LA ESPERANZA INFORMATICA GRADO 6 – SEGUNDO PERIODO Elaborado por: Ing. HAIMER ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia1 2per sexto

39 views

Published on

Guia1 2per sexto

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Guia1 2per sexto

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA COLEGIO DEPARTAMENTAL LA ESPERANZA INFORMATICA GRADO 6 – SEGUNDO PERIODO Elaborado por: Ing. HAIMER GUTIERREZ M. ABRIL DE 2016 GUIA NO 1. Competencia: Reconoce la estructura del teclado, la función que cumplen los distintos grupos de teclas que lo componen y desarrolla habilidades y destrezas para digitar documentos de manera correcta 2.1. El teclado (concepto y función del teclado): El teclado es un dispositivo mediante el cual podemos introducir letras y cifras en el computador. Los computadores portátiles lo llevan integrado en su carcasa, y los de sobremesa tienen el teclado conectado por un cable (aunque puede ser también inalámbrico). El teclado sobre el que se va a dar las explicaciones y que aparece en las imágenes es uno con la disposición de teclas QWERTY (como la de las máquinas de escribir), con 105 teclas, en la versión del idioma español de España (el de Hispanoamérica sólo cambia un par de símbolos). Los portátiles suelen utilizar un teclado más reducido, no porque falten teclas principales, sino por la ausencia del bloque numérico (que viene integrado con otras teclas). Características generales  Es el dispositivo más importante para la introducción de nuevos datos hacia la computadora, aunque se puede prescindir de él, es muy difícil realizar las actividades informáticas.  Actualmente algunos modelos cuentan con una serie de botones extras que permiten el acceso directo a aplicaciones específicas de Microsoft® Windows, tales como Outlook, controles de sonido, acceder al explorador de Internet, etc.  Básicamente no ha cambiado la tecnología de estos dispositivos, salvo por la forma en que al oprimir las teclas, y estas generan los códigos correspondientes.  Actualmente existen teclados inalámbricos, pero no son muy comerciales ni económicos, debido al tipo de tecnología y en gran medida debido a que requieren el uso de baterías para su funcionamiento. Tipos de teclado: Básicamente hay una clasificación de 4 tipos estándar de teclados según el número de teclas y la distribución de las mismas: 1.- Teclado PC XT: PC XT significa ("Personal Computer eXtended Tecnology"). Es el primer teclado estándar que data de 1981, cuenta con 83 teclas, utiliza el conector PS/1. 2.- Teclado PC AT: PC AT significa ("Personal Computer Advanced Tecnology"). Data de 1983, cuenta con 84 teclas, utiliza el conector PS/1, se le agrega un panel con luces que indica los estados de 3 teclas en especial. 3.- Teclado extendido: Data de 1987, cuenta con 101 teclas, utiliza el conector PS/2, y cuenta con la disposición de teclas del teclado actual. 4.- Teclado extendido para Microsoft® Windows de 104 teclas: Lo introduce Microsoft® para ser utilizado con el sistema operativo Windows 98, integrándole 2 teclas para acceder de manera directa al botón Inicio y otro para desplegar el menú emergente Tipos de teclado según el Puerto De Conexión: Puede ser: - Teclado con conector Paralelo: Obsoleto. - Teclado con conector DIN o PS/2: El conector DIN fue usado por pocas computadoras, y fue remplazada rápidamente, más que nada por su tamaño. El PS/2, que también se le denomina "Mini DIN", es parecido al conector DIN, pero con un tamaño más reducido, y se sigue utilizando hoy en día pero cada vez en menor medida (siendo remplazado por el USB en gran parte). Se caracterizan por ser redondos y contener varios pines en su interior. - Teclado con conector USB: Aunque los teclados USB comienzan a verse al poco de definirse el estándar USB, es con la aparición de la Apple iMac, que trae tanto teclado como mouse USB de serie cuando se estandariza el soporte de este tipo de teclado. Además tiene la ventaja de hacerlo independiente del hardware al que se conecta.
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA COLEGIO DEPARTAMENTAL LA ESPERANZA INFORMATICA GRADO 6 – SEGUNDO PERIODO Elaborado por: Ing. HAIMER GUTIERREZ M. ABRIL DE 2016 Funcionamiento de un teclado  Al pulsar la tecla, esta genera un pulso eléctrico que viaja a un Chip denominado microcontrolador, el cuál se encarga de determinar que tecla fue pulsada.  Una vez determinada la tecla, el microcontrolador genera un código llamado Scan Code y en el caso de varias teclas genera uno denominado Break Code.  Estos códigos serán manejados por una pequeña aplicación BIOS llamada administrador de teclado, la cuál compara tales códigos con una tabla y los envía al microprocesador. 2.2. Grupos de teclas (funciones, alfanumérico, control , numérico especiales etc) Teclas de función Es la primera línea de teclas y las encuentras en la parte superior del teclado. Se representan como F1, F2, F3... y te sirven para realizar una función específica o para acceder a atajos de los programas. Teclas de control:Se utilizan por sí solas o en combinación con números para acceder a funciones o realizar determinadas acciones. Lás más usadas son Ctrl, Alt, Esc y la tecla con el logo de Windows. Teclas para escribir o alfanuméricas: Aquí están todas las letras, números, símbolos y signos de puntuación. Estas teclas se encuentran normalmente en una máquina de escribir. Teclado numérico: Sirve para ingresar datos numéricos de forma rápida. Las teclas y símbolos están agrupadas de la misma forma como aparecen en la calculadora. Teclas especiales y de desplazamiento Estas teclas son las que te sirven para desplazarte por documentos o páginas web y editar texto. Entre ellas están: Supr, Inicio, Fin, RePág, AvPág, ImpPt y las teclas de dirección. 2.3. Teclas especiales (espaciadora, Bloq Mayus, shift, borradora, suprimir, enter, Windows, menú, esc) Barra espaciadora: Es la tecla más grande del teclado y está situada en la parte inferior. Su función es la de poner espacios en blanco en un texto. Cada presión de la tecla hace que aparezca un espacio en blanco del ancho de un carácter.Se utiliza principalmente para separar unas palabras de otras. Retorno: Toma su nombre de las antiguas máquinas de escribir, y de la misma manera que el retorno de carro hacía un salto de línea y nos colocaba al principio de una línea nueva, en los ordenadores la tecla de Retorno crea una nueva línea en blanco por debajo de la última en la que estábamos escribiendo. Bloqueo de Mayúsculas: Únicamente tiene efecto sobre las teclas con letras del abecedario. Aparece con la abreviatura Bloq Mayús escrita sobre la tecla. Al pulsarla una vez, hace que todas
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA COLEGIO DEPARTAMENTAL LA ESPERANZA INFORMATICA GRADO 6 – SEGUNDO PERIODO Elaborado por: Ing. HAIMER GUTIERREZ M. ABRIL DE 2016 las letras aparezcan en mayúscula. Si la pulsamos por segunda vez queda desactivada, y las letras vuelven a aparecer en minúscula al escribirlas Eliminar: Está representada por una flecha hacia la izquierda. Su situación es justo encima de la tecla de Retorno. Sirve para eliminar toda letra o carácter de un texto que esté situada por delante del cursor. Cada pulsación suprime un carácter, y si se deja pulsada, borrará todo el texto hasta llegar a la primera línea. Bloqueo Numérico: Está situada en la esquina superior izquierda del Bloque Numérico, y aparece con el nombre de Bloq Num. Activa o desactiva el Bloque Numérico. Una pulsación lo activa, y la siguiente lo desactiva. Generalmente hay un piloto luminoso que se enciende en el teclado al activar el Bloque Numérico. Flechas: Son cuatro teclas agrupadas cada una con una flecha en una dirección distinta (arriba, abajo, izquierda, derecha). Su uso es para desplazar el cursor en un texto según la dirección que indique la flecha. Función: Es una tecla que sólo aparece en teclados de ordenadores portátiles. Se representa por Fn. Funciona igual que un modificador de teclado; al ser presionada junto con otra tecla, activa la función de esa tecla. Las teclas que modifica Fn pueden ser identificadas fácilmente porque son de un color distinto a las del resto del teclado. Ese color suele ser gris o azul claro. Generalmente cambian opciones del portátil como el brillo de la pantalla, el volumen del sonido o la activación de la conectividad Wi-Fi. Tabulador: Permite desplazarse de un objeto a otro o avanzar 5 caracteres, según la tarea que este realizando. Alt Gr: En los teclados internacionales, <Alt Gr> brinda acceso a ciertos caracteres en las teclas que contienen más de dos caracteres. Para teclear la letra o carácter especial que se encuentra en la parte inferior derecha de la tecla, basta con presionar <Alt Gr> al mismo tiempo que la tecla en cuestión. Ctrl (control): Esta tecla se utiliza en muchos accesos directos; además, si la mantiene presionada puede seleccionar varios objetos a la vez. Insert (insertar): Al presionar esta tecla tiene dos posibilidades al teclear. Con la primera de ellas, lo que escribe aparece antes del cursor y empuja hacia la derecha el texto que se encuentre a continuación. La segunda opción hace que el texto que teclea remplace al texto que se encuentra a la derecha del cursor. Impr Pant (imprimir pantalla): Esta tecla te permite obtener imágenes de la pantalla completa. 2.4 Segundos y terceros caracteres de las teclas Uno: La mayoría de las teclas sólo tienen impreso un símbolo, y al ser presionadas, es únicamente ese carácter el que se escribe en pantalla. Dos: Las teclas que comprenden dos símbolos por tecla están situadas en su mayoría en la línea del grupo numérico, aunque también incluyen los símbolos de puntuación localizados en la parte derecha. El símbolo principal es el que está situado en la esquina inferior izquierda de la tecla, y al ser presionada la tecla, es el que se mostrará en pantalla. El símbolo secundario está encima del símbolo principal, en la parte superior de la tecla. Para activarlo es necesario que se tenga presionada también la tecla de Mayúsculas junto con la tecla del símbolo a mostrar. Es importante no confundir la tecla de Mayúsculas con la de Bloq Mayús(Bloqueo de Mayúsculas), ya que esta última sólo tiene el efecto de escribir las letras en mayúsculas.
  4. 4. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA COLEGIO DEPARTAMENTAL LA ESPERANZA INFORMATICA GRADO 6 – SEGUNDO PERIODO Elaborado por: Ing. HAIMER GUTIERREZ M. ABRIL DE 2016 Tres: Unas pocas teclas tienen tres símbolos escritos en su superficie. Ese tercer símbolo ocupa la parte inferior derecha de la tecla. Para mostrar el tercer símbolo es necesario tener presionada la tecla AltGr junto a la tecla que lleva el símbolo que queremos que se muestre en pantalla. La tecla AltGr no es la misma que Alt (que está situada a la izquierda de la barra espaciadora). Ejemplos: Un ejemplo práctico sería si quisiéramos escribir todos los caracteres que aparecen en la tecla del 2. Para sacar el 2, bastaría con presionar la tecla; para las comillas, sería necesario además presionar la tecla de Mayúsculas; para la arroba, debería apretarse la tecla junto a la de AltGr. Ventajas Del Teclado: Del teclado este dispositivo de entrada establece conexión directa entre el usuario y el equipo. Otra ventaja es que con el podemos comunicarnos con las demás personas por medio de escritura en cualquier red social o sistema de mensajería, podemos realizar nuestros documentos. Desventajas Del Teclado: Las desventajas del teclado vienen más bien dadas por el aspecto físico ya que de tanto uso algunas teclas se borran y se deterioran físicamente pero sin duda este es el dispositivo de entrada más importante y más son las ventajas que tiene que sus desventajas. ACTIVIDAD PARA EL CUADERNO 1. En sus palabras describa que es el teclado y la función que cumple en el computador. 2. Escriba en el cuaderno y explique las características generales del teclado. 3. Escriba los tipos de teclado según la distribución de las teclas y explíquelos 4. Escriba en el cuaderno los tipos de teclado según el Puerto De Conexión: 5. Dibuje en su cuaderno la imagen de la distribución de los grupos de teclas y resuma la función de cada uno. 6. Escriba las ventajas y desventajas del teclado. 7. Copie en el cuaderno la función de las teclas CTRL, INSERT, ALT GR, RETORNO 8. Investigue la función de las teclas F1 a F12 en el sistema operativo Windows 7.(Para la casa) 9. Investigue la historia del teclado y dibuje por lo menos 3 ejemplos de los mismos.(para la casa)

×