2003 TOYOTA AVENSIS Service Repair Manual

FOREWORD This repair manual has been prepared to provide essential in- formation on body panel repair methods (including c...
IN IN-1 INTRODUCTION Page HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL IN-2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . SYMBOLS IN-4. . . ....
INTRODUCTION – How to Use This ManualIN-2 A B C D H HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL Each repair method description provided in Sect...
G E F H INTRODUCTION – How to Use This Manual IN-3 E : INSTALLATION DIAGRAM Describes in detail installation of the new pa...
INTRODUCTION – SymbolsIN-4 SYMBOLS The following symbols are used in the Welding Diagrams in Section RE of this manual to ...
REMOVAL INSTALLATION SYMBOL MEANING ILLUSTRATIONSYMBOL MEANING ILLUSTRATION Remove Weld Points (Outside) (Middle) (Inside)...
INTRODUCTION – Handling Precautions on Related ComponentsIN-6 HANDLING PRECAUTIONS ON RELATED COMPONENTS 1. FOR VEHICLES E...
INTRODUCTION – Handling Precautions on Related Components IN-7 D Before repairing the body, remove the SRS parts if, durin...
INTRODUCTION – Handling Precautions on Related ComponentsIN-8 SEAT BELT PRETENSIONER D Before doing any operation which wi...
INTRODUCTION – Handling Precautions on Related Components IN-9 3. BRAKE SYSTEM The brake system is one of the most importa...
INTRODUCTION – General Repair InstructionsIN-10 SAFETY Never stand in direct line with the chain when using a puller on th...
INTRODUCTION – General Repair Instructions IN-11 PRE-REMOVAL MEASURING Before removal or cutting operations, take measurem...
INTRODUCTION – General Repair InstructionsIN-12 When welding panels with a combined thickness of over 3 mm (0.12in.), use ...
INTRODUCTION – General Repair Instructions IN-13 PRE-WELDING MEASUREMENTS Always take measurements before installing under...
INTRODUCTION – General Repair InstructionsIN-14 Apply body sealer to the required areas. Apply anti-rust agent to followin...
INTRODUCTION – Vehicle Lift and Support Locations IN-15 VEHICLE LIFT AND SUPPORT LOCATIONS
INTRODUCTION – Vihicle Lift and Support LocationsIN-16
INTRODUCTION – Rivet Removal and Installation IN-17 Mandrel Flange øX mm Rivet Size Charac- teristicsExternalAppearance Ou...
INTRODUCTION – Rivet Removal and InstallationIN-18 Ponch (ø5 mm) Mandrel Drill5 mm (0.20 in.) Tape Vacuum Hose Tape Contin...
INTRODUCTION – Rivet Removal and Installation IN-19 Hand Riveter Nose Piece Air Riveter (P/N 09050-20010) Nose Piece Nose ...
INTRODUCTION – Rivet Removal and InstallationIN-20 Riveter 20 mm (0.79 in.) 20 mm (0.79 in.) Riveter Mandrel Riveter Rivet...
INTRODUCTION – Abbreviations Used in This Manual IN-21 ABBREVIATIONS USED IN THIS MANUAL For convenience, the following ab...
RE RE-1 BODY PANEL REPLACEMENT Page RADIATOR UPPER SUPPORT (ASSY) RE-2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RADIATOR SIDE SU...
RADIATOR UPPER SUPPORT (ASSY) REMOVAL — 6 — 6 — 4 — 5 BODY PANEL REPLACEMENTRE-2
1. Temporarily install the new parts and mea- sure each part in accordance with the body di- mension diagram. HINT: First ...
RADIATOR SIDE SUPPORT (ASSY) REMOVAL (With the radiator upper support removed.) — 3 BODY PANEL REPLACEMENTRE-4
— 3 BODY PANEL REPLACEMENT RE-5 INSTALLATION
FRONT CROSSMEMBER (ASSY) REMOVAL — 3 — 4 — 4 — 3 — 3 — 3 — 2 — 2 — 2 — 2 — 4 BODY PANEL REPLACEMENTRE-6
1. Temporarily install the new parts and mea- sure each part in accordance with the body di- mension diagram. — 3 — 3 — 2 ...
RADIATOR SUPPORT (ASSY) REMOVAL — 3 — 3 — 3 — 3 — 4 — 2 — 2 — 2 — 4 BODY PANEL REPLACEMENTRE-8
1. Temporarily install the new parts and mea- sure each part in accordance with the body di- mension diagram. — 3 — 3 — 3 ...
FRONT FENDER FRONT APRON (ASSY) REMOVAL (With the radiator upper support removed.) 1. Leave the engine mounting bracket to...
1. Temporarily install the new parts and mea- sure each part in accordance with the body di- mension diagram. [LH] [RH] [R...
