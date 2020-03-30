Remote Hustle: How to turn your offline career into an online success

This webinar is for bartenders, artists, hair dressers, stylists, musicians, and other service-based professionals who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.



Hosts: Megan Hargroder (founder of RemoteHustle.com) and Dani Oliva (music consultant + entertainment attorney).



We'll be delivering an hour's worth of tips, leads, and actionable advice for your specific business or situation and how you can make enough money online to pay your bills and stay afloat until the lockdown is over.