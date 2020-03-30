Remote Hustle: How to turn your offline career into an online success

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Make $$$ Online (NOW) A virtual crash course for bartenders, artists, hairdressers, stylists, musicians, and other service...
Disclaimer: This is not a get rich quick scheme or a guarantee of developing a 6-ﬁgure business overnight. This is about p...
Meet your guides: Megan Hargroder Online Business Owner Dani Oliva Music Consultant + Lawyer
Take this opportunity to show people what you’re made of
Changing the way we do business….
Income-generating methods we’ll be covering: 1. Virtualizing something you typically do oﬄine and creating an online servi...
Virtual Consultations
Virtual Events
Virtual Events,Consultations,Classes & Workshops Meet your new B.F.F. ZOOM.US
Automated booking + payments system What expertise, experience, information etc. do you have that you could charge by the ...
Build an online course:
Virtualizing what you already do (or can do)
1. Create an“offer” 2. Sell it 3. Repeat
Exercise: On a sheet of paper or blank document,list out 5 ways to complete this sentence: “I can teach other people how t...
Unconventional Examples + Ideas
Speak a second language? You can monetize that. @prairiedesfemmes has been doing Instagram live events reading aloud in ca...
Only speak English? You can monetize that too: There’s a ton of places that hire online English Teachers. Here are a few: ...
WRITERS!
Wilderness / Survival Training (via Zoom)
PHOTOGRAPHERS Email everyone who has a session booked with you & offer both a credit and a bonus. (“Bonus” ideas: extra se...
Sell photos you already have & circle back with old clients who may want an additional round of edits on old projects. Pla...
Plan for brighter days with a premium service you can sell in advance: “Capturing every single moment of that vacation you...
Offering a“bonus”for future bookings can work across a ton of different industries...
BARTENDERS / CHEFS ● Host a virtual craft cocktail lesson + happy hour ● Create e-book (ex: make cocktails from home like ...
MUSICIANS Host virtual concerts with a virtual “tip jar” i.e. your Venmo handle
VISUALARTISTS ● Virtual Shopping Events ● Live painting (via Facebook or Instagram) ● Even better: live paining a commissi...
HAIRDRESSERS ● Oﬀer at home hair consultations via zoom (hello root touch up pro tips, color consultations, clipper direct...
AESTHETICS PROFESSIONALS
Instagram announcement format: Create a series of 3 images to promote your new oﬀering. Graphic 1: the thing you oﬀer Grap...
MASSAGE THERAPY / ACUPUNCTURE ● Host a virtual class on how to do self acupressure, reﬂexology, massage, etc. ● Course: “t...
Notes on Pre-selling Gift Cards: This is great for a cash infusion, but keep in mind: you’ll have to actually perform thos...
FITNESS COACHES / NUTRITIONISTS ● Take classes online ● Oﬀer a “bonus” “free advice for continuing personal training at ho...
Adopt a“Pay what you want”model Some people will be able to continue paying their full membership (and will be happy to do...
Fitness classes (or any kind of class) for kids: Parents need A BREAK from their kids right now. And you can monetize that.
VIRTUAL DOG TRAINING
DESIGNERS / ORGANIZERS Home workspace consultations: Facetime with people so they can show you their homes / apartments an...
Pricing Your Services: Under normal circumstances, always price your services according to your worth. Under these circums...
How to promote your virtual services
How to promote your virtual services ● Good ol’ fashioned email ● Host a Facebook Live ● Host a Instagram Live ● Make a Ti...
Make a website (it’s easier than you think) You can make one yourself in less than an hour using About.me (and it’s free) ...
Know how to use this stuff already? You can monetize that by teaching others. Everyone wants / needs to go virtual right n...
Set yourself up for growth and success when this is all over...
The National Cowboy Museum put their security guy in charge of social media.He has no idea what he’s doing.And it’s doing ...
ONLINE GIGS FOR ANYONE
Fast typer? There’s a job for that...
People are TIRED of homeschooling their kids y’all...
Join the Remote Hustle Slack Channel for ongoing ideas,support,and feedback as you build your offer. *Link to be sent out ...
This webinar is for bartenders, artists, hair dressers, stylists, musicians, and other service-based professionals who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Hosts: Megan Hargroder (founder of RemoteHustle.com) and Dani Oliva (music consultant + entertainment attorney).

We'll be delivering an hour's worth of tips, leads, and actionable advice for your specific business or situation and how you can make enough money online to pay your bills and stay afloat until the lockdown is over.

