Codi Títol tema o mòdul Estudis Tema 7: Reacciones adversas medicamentosas (RAM) Módulo 1: Generalidades. Farmacodinamia. ...
1. CONCEPTO Y TIPOS Los fármacos actuales son capaces de modificar profundamente los procesos fisiológicos y bioquímicos n...
Por ejemplo, cuando administramos salbutamol, el efecto terapéutico es la broncodilatación, como efecto colateral puede pr...
Puede presentar reacciones cruzadas con otras sustancias de estructura química similar. Estas reacciones alérgicas se pued...
Una RAM se considera grave si: • Ocasiona la muerte. • Pone en peligro la vida. • El paciente precisa ser hospitalizado. •...
En caso de duda, buscar alternativas terapéuticas. 3. FARMACOVIGILANCIA 3.1. CONCEPTO Y OBJETIVOS La farmacovigilancia es ...
Objetivos del SEFV Detección de RAM de baja incidencia (no detectadas en los ensayos clínicos previos a la comercializació...
Así ocurre que las reacciones que se notifican constituyen una mínima parte de las que realmente se producen. Ventajas y d...
excesivamente pequeño para ser utilizado por personas mayores con dificultades para el manejo de objetos, etc. Otro ejempl...
CENTRO DE FARMACOVIGILANCIA DE LAS ISLAS BALEARES Responsables: D. David Cimadevilla Miquel Dirección: Centro de Farmacovi...
3. ¿Cuándo decimos que una RAM es grave? 4. ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo para el desarrollo de las RAM? 5. ¿Cómo pre...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 7-reacciones-adversas-medicamentosas.unlocked

39 views

Published on

reacciones adversas

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tema 7-reacciones-adversas-medicamentosas.unlocked

  1. 1. Codi Títol tema o mòdul Estudis Tema 7: Reacciones adversas medicamentosas (RAM) Módulo 1: Generalidades. Farmacodinamia. Farmacocinética Concha Zaforteza; Jaime Alberto Nicolau
  2. 2. 1. CONCEPTO Y TIPOS Los fármacos actuales son capaces de modificar profundamente los procesos fisiológicos y bioquímicos normales. Su eficacia terapéutica está indisolublemente ligada a su capacidad de producir reacciones adversas. Se define reacción adversa medicamentosa (RAM) como aquella que modifica desfavorablemente el curso clínico del síntoma o de la enfermedad tratada o causa incomodidad o agravamiento general del paciente, y que aparece después de la administración de dosis terapéuticas habituales. Los términos efecto indeseado, reacción adversa y efecto adverso son sinónimos. La OMS define como RAM cualquier efecto perjudicial o indeseado, que ocurre tras la administración de un fármaco normalmente utilizado para la profilaxis, diagnóstico o tratamiento. Aquí se engloba cualquier efecto distinto al terapéutico. Incidencia. •••• 1-3% de las consultas de atención primaria. •••• 3-11% de los ingresos hospitalarios. •••• 15% de los pacientes hospitalizados presenta una RAM. •••• 1 : 2.500 del total de muertes está relacionado con una RAM. Las RAM se clasifican en dos grandes tipos: • Esperadas o tipo A (augmented), aparecen debido las característica farmacológicas del medicamento y su intensidad está relacionada con la dosis (dosis-dependientes). Son las más frecuentes (80%). Pueden afectar a cualquier persona que reciba fármacos. No suelen ser graves y se conocen antes de que el fármaco sea autorizado a través de los modelos de experimentación animal. Dos ejemplos habituales son los sangrados menores por anticoagulación o hipoglucemias por antidiabéticos orales (ADO). Su morbimortalidad suele ser baja. o Pueden deberse a la afectación de los procesos farmacocinéticos habituales, lo cuál puede llevar a un aumento en la biodisponibilidad de fármacos y a que aparezcan dosis tóxicas. o En ocasiones reciben el nombre de efectos colaterales, cuando se trata de efectos farmacológicos no deseados pero normales, que por lo general no amenazan la vida o la integridad de la persona. Se suelen producir a dosis terapéuticas.
  3. 3. Por ejemplo, cuando administramos salbutamol, el efecto terapéutico es la broncodilatación, como efecto colateral puede producir taquicardia y temblor de manos. La administración de un antihistamínico, además del efecto terapéutico que se persigue de reducir las reacciones alérgicas, puede producir somnolencia. o En ocasiones reciben el nombre de efectos secundarios, cuando se trata de fenómenos que tienen relación indirecta con la acción farmacológica pero son consecuencia de ella. Un ejemplo es el cambio en la flora habitual de la piel o de la flora intestinal (disbacteriosis) como consecuencia del uso de antibióticos. o Pueden ocurrir por interacciones medicamentosas. Los fármacos pueden actuar sobre los mecanismos farmacocinéticos generales (o entre si) produciendo alteraciones farmacológicas. Por ejemplo la inhibición o inducción del sistema microsomal CYP450 por un fármaco A puede alterar la concentración plasmática de otro fármaco B, y así su actividad. Se ha estimado que si se toman 5 fármacos en un tratamiento, en el 50% de los casos se dan interacciones medicamentosas importantes. Si el número de fármacos son 7 ó mas, se dan en el 100% de los casos. • Inesperadas o tipo B (bizarre), son reacciones que no se pueden preveer, ya que no tienen aparentemente nada que ver con la acción farmacológica supuesta (no están relacionadas con la farmacología conocida del fármaco), no son reproducibles en animales de experimentación, y su intensidad no guarda relación con la dosis administrada. Se producen porque el paciente presenta una susceptibilidad particular al fármaco. Suelen ser graves. Ejemplos: reacción alérgica a penicilinas o aplasia medular producida por metamizol. o Reacciones idiosincrásicas. Respuesta anormal e independiente de las acciones farmacológicas. No participa el sistema inmunitario y depende de características especiales de la persona. No son frecuentes. Ejemplo si un paciente padece porfiria hepática (déficit genético enzimático incompleto de síntesis del grupo hemo) y toma barbitúricos se precipita una crisis (abdominalgias y dolor en espalda y muslos). o Intolerancia: se incrementa un efecto característico del fármaco, pero lo hace a pequeñas dosis, que habitualmente no producen ese efecto. o Reacciones pseudoalérgicas: ejemplos contrastes yodados. o Reacciones alérgica o de hipersensibilidad: se produce una respuesta anormal a un medicamento a través de un mecanismo inmunológico. Se caracterizan por: Se desarrollan tras un tiempo de administración del fármaco. Pueden ser desencadenadas por pequeñas dosis de fármaco Recurren ante la exposición y remiten al eliminar el fármaco Generalidades. Farmacodinamia. Farmacocinética 3
  4. 4. Puede presentar reacciones cruzadas con otras sustancias de estructura química similar. Estas reacciones alérgicas se pueden clasificar según el intervalo de aparición de los síntomas: Hay autores que añaden dos categorías más de RAM a las conocidas como A y B; son: • RAM administración crónica de fármacos, por ejemplo fenómenos de rebote como los síndromes de abstinencia o los que aparecen tras la suspensión brusca de antihipertensivos, corticoides, etc. • RAM diferidas. Ocurren a largo plazo (carcinogénesis, teratogénesis, alteraciones del desarrollo fetal). Algunos ejemplos son la talidomida, las radiaciones ionizanteso los citostáticos. Clasificación de los fármacos según el riesgo teratogénico (FDA) Tipo A. No muestran riesgo aparente para el feto, considerados seguros. Tipo B. No hay pruebas de riesgo en humanos: Su uso se acepta durante el embarazo. Tipo C. No puede descartarse el riesgo: Sólo en situaciones en que no existe otro fármaco más seguro. Tipo D. Evidencia positiva de riesgo fetal humano: Sólo cuando el medicamento es necesario para tratar una enfermedad grave o una situación límite y no existen alternativas más seguras. Tipo X. Contraindicados en el embarazo o mujeres que puedan quedar embarazadas. Concha Zaforteza; Jaime Alberto Nicolau 4
  5. 5. Una RAM se considera grave si: • Ocasiona la muerte. • Pone en peligro la vida. • El paciente precisa ser hospitalizado. • Ocasiona una discapacidad/invalidez. • Da lugar a una anomalía congénita. 2. FACTORES DE RIESGO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LAS RAM y PREVENCIÓN Relacionados con el fármaco: aumentan el riesgo de aparición de RAM - La vía de administración parenteral. - Las dosis elevadas y una larga duración del tratamiento. - La polifarmacia. Cuando la persona toma 7 fármacos de manera concomitante aparecen RAM en el 100% de los casos. Relacionados con la persona: - Edad: los adultos mayores, los jóvenes y los adultos de mediana edad tienen más probabilidades. - Sexo: mujeres. - Predisposición genética. - Enfermedades y tratamientos: desnutrición, hipoalbuminemia, insuficiencia renal y hepática, infecciones, inmunodeficiencias, asma y tratamiento con β-bloqueantes. Los fármacos que provocan RAM con mayor frecuencia, y por tanto requieren mayor vigilancia, son - Penicilina: urticaria, exantema, prurito, angioedema, hipotensión, broncoespasmo y anafilaxia. - AINE: urticaria, angioedema, hipotensión, broncoespasmo y rinitis. - Vacunas La consideración más importante en la evaluación de una posible RAM/alergia a medicamentos, es la sospecha de que un síntoma o signo inexplicable pueda deberse a un medicamento que se está administrando. Prevención: Monitorizar con atención los efectos de los fármacos, en especial aquellos conocidos por su capacidad para provocar RAM y a las personas que consumen más de tres medicamentos. Evitar en lo posible fármacos combinados La vía de administración de elección es la oral, siempre que sea posible. Interrogar acerca de reacciones previas. Generalidades. Farmacodinamia. Farmacocinética 5
  6. 6. En caso de duda, buscar alternativas terapéuticas. 3. FARMACOVIGILANCIA 3.1. CONCEPTO Y OBJETIVOS La farmacovigilancia es el conjunto de actividades que tienen por objeto la identificación y la cuantificación del riesgo de efectos indeseados producidos por los medicamentos, así como la identificación de los factores o características que incrementan el riesgo. Dado que el número de personas que reciben un fármaco durante el desarrollo de los estudios anteriores a su comercialización es muy limitado (generalmente varones de etnia blanca, de media edad, sin patologías de base), cuando un nuevo fármaco es comercializado se tiene un conocimiento muy limitado del perfil de sus efectos indeseados, así como de su incidencia. Por este motivo, la farmacovigilancia es una actividad de la farmacología clínica que estudia los fármacos ya existentes en el mercado. Los objetivos de la farmacovigilancia son: 1) Identificar los efectos indeseados anteriormente no descritos o desconocidos. 2) Cuantificar el riesgo. 3) Proponer medidas de salud pública para reducir la incidencia. 4) Informar a los prescriptores, a otros profesionales sanitarios, a las autoridades sanitarias y al público. Actualmente, en España, existen el Sistema Español de Farmacovigilancia (SEFV) y el Sistema de Vigilancia de Productos Sanitarios (SVPS). El SEFV recoge, clasifica y elabora información acerca de las reacciones adversas medicamentosas. Notifica y publica alertas sobre diferentes fármacos. Estas alertas van desde la notificación de restricciones en el uso de fármacos hasta la notificación de la retirada de fármacos. Está integrado por los Centros de Farmacovigilancia de cada Comunidad Autónoma, la Agencia Española del Medicamento (AEM), los profesionales sanitarios y el Comité Técnico del Sistema Español de Farmacovigilancia. El SVPS recoge, notifica y toma las medidas oportunas respecto a los incidentes adversos que ocurren con productos sanitarios no farmacológicos (prótesis, dispositivos de ayuda a la deambulación, monitores, etc). En esta asignatura no vamos a ocuparnos de este sistema de vigilancia. Concha Zaforteza; Jaime Alberto Nicolau 6
  7. 7. Objetivos del SEFV Detección de RAM de baja incidencia (no detectadas en los ensayos clínicos previos a la comercialización del fármaco) Detección de nuevas RAM. Identificación de poblaciones de riesgo: ancianos, mujeres embarazadas, niños, etc. Facilitar a los profesionales sanitarios y población información relativa a la seguridad de los medicamentos Generar de Señales de Alerta: una señal de alerta es una hipótesis argumentada de que existe una asociación causal desconocida hasta el momento. La evidencia de la señal de alerta viene determinada por la fuerza de la asociación, el número de casos que la presentan en relación a la prevalencia de uso de un fármaco. 3.2. FUNCIONAMIENTO La base sobre la que pivota el sistema de farmacovigilancia es el Programa Notificación Voluntaria de Reacciones Adversas. Este programa lo ponen en marcha todos los centros autonómicos de farmacovigilancia (CAFV). Esta iniciativa pretende detectar las RAM desconocidas lo más rápidamente posible después de la comercialización de un fármaco. Se trata de proporcionar a los profesionales de la salud los medios adecuados para notificar sus sospechas de RAM. Se utiliza la llamada Tarjeta Amarilla, que es el soporte estandarizado sobre el que el profesional de la salud refleja una sospecha de reacción adversa y la tramita a su centro autonómico de farmacovigilancia. Se pretende que TODOS los profesionales de la salud implicados en el manejo de fármacos notifiquen por esta vía cualquier sospecha de RAM en sus pacientes. El objetivo principal de la notificación voluntaria de reacciones adversas es la identificación de efectos indeseados desconocidos, así como la caracterización de su historia natural (por ejemplo, en términos de pronóstico), mediante la reunión de series de casos similares. Las notificaciones se pueden enviar por correo postal (la Tarjeta Amarilla tiene franqueo en destino), por correo electrónico, por teléfono, fax o internet. Uno de los grandes hándicap de este sistema es la infranotificación. El profesional de la salud no suele estar familiarizado con este sistema y, cuando sí lo conoce, duda de qué efectos debe comunicar. Las causas de esta infranotificación suelen ser debida a: • Dudas de si vale la pena notificar según qué síntomas. • Dudas acerca de la relación reacción-fármaco. • Sobrecarga de trabajo. • Ignorancia de la existencia del programa de notificación. • No disponibilidad de tarjetas amarillas en el centro de trabajo. Generalidades. Farmacodinamia. Farmacocinética 7
  8. 8. Así ocurre que las reacciones que se notifican constituyen una mínima parte de las que realmente se producen. Ventajas y desventajas del programa de notificación voluntaria de reacciones adversas1 . Ventajas Limitaciones Método sencillo Infranotificación. La principal consecuencia es la disminución de la sensibilidad Rapidez en la detección La tasa de notificación no es constante Abarca a toda la población No permite cuantificar incidencias Abarca a todos lo medicamentos desde el comienzo de su comercialización Difícil detección de reacciones adversas de aparición retardada No interfiere con los hábitos de prescripción Sesgo de selección. Medicamentos nuevos Permite detectar reacciones adversas poco frecuentes Los profesionales de enfermería, por lo general, no utilizan este sistema de farmacovigilancia, a pesar de que son los profesionales más cercanos a la administración de los fármacos. Por este motivo pueden detectar multitud de RAM, de dificultades en el manejo de fármacos, incluso de dificultades derivadas del aspecto físico de los fármacos o de su cartonaje. Hay varios ejemplos sobre este particular. Un caso es el de los dispositivos para inhalar fármacos. El profesional de enfermería puede detectar si sus pacientes tienen dificultades para realizar la inhalación de forma correcta a causa del diseño del dispositivo: puede ser 1 Rodríguez JM, Aguirre C, García M, Palop R. Farmacovigilancia. En: Gamundi MC, Bonal J, Dominguez- Gil A, Napal V, Valverde E (eds). Farmacia Hospitalaria. Tomo 1. Sociedad Española de Farmacia Hospitalaria. Disponible en URL: http://sefh.interguias.com/libros/ Concha Zaforteza; Jaime Alberto Nicolau 8
  9. 9. excesivamente pequeño para ser utilizado por personas mayores con dificultades para el manejo de objetos, etc. Otro ejemplo puede ser detectar que una ampolla de un fármaco se parece mucho a la de otro fármaco totalmente diferente y con efectos potencialmente letales. Tarjeta Amarilla utilizada en la Comunidad Autónoma Illes Balears. Generalidades. Farmacodinamia. Farmacocinética 9
  10. 10. CENTRO DE FARMACOVIGILANCIA DE LAS ISLAS BALEARES Responsables: D. David Cimadevilla Miquel Dirección: Centro de Farmacovigilancia de les Illes Balears Consellería de Salut i Consum Dirección General de Farmacia c/ Tomás Forteza, 40 (esquina a c/ Pérez Galdós) 07006- PALMA DE MALLORCA Teléfono: 971.17.69.68 / 971.784.446 / 971.784.451 Fax: 971.17.69.66 E-mail: fvigilan@dgfarmacia.caib.es dcimadevilla@dgfarmacia.caib.es 4. BIBLIOGRAFÍA De Abajo, FJ; Madurga, M; Olalla JF; Palop, R (eds). La farmacovigilancia en España. Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, 1992. Lazarou et al. Incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions in Hospitalized Patients. A Metaanalysis of Prospective Studies. JAMA, 1998; 279:1200- Madurga M, de Abajo FJ, Martín-Serrano G, Montero D. El Sistema Español de Farmacovigilancia. En: Grupo IFAS, ed. Nuevas perspectivas de la farmacovigilancia en España y en la Unión Europea. Madrid, Jarpyo Editores, 1998, pp 37-61. Real Decreto 520/1999, de 26 de marzo, por el que se aprueba el Estatuto de la Agencia Española del Medicamento. BOE núm. 77, de 31 de marzo de 1999. http://www.msc.es/agemed/docs/normativa/RCL-1999-828.pdf Real Decreto 711/2002, de 19 de julio, por el que se regula la farmacovigilancia de medicamentos de uso humano. BOE núm. 173, de 20 de julio de 2002. http://www.boe.es/boe/dias/2002-07-20/pdfs/A26876-26882.pdf Rodríguez JM, Aguirre C, García M, Palop R. Farmacovigilancia. En: Gamundi MC, Bonal J, Dominguez-Gil A, Napal V, Valverde E (eds). Farmacia Hospitalaria. Tomo 1. Sociedad Española de Farmacia Hospitalaria. Disponible en URL: http://sefh.interguias.com/libros/ 7. BATERÍA DE PREGUNTAS 1. Reflexiona sobre los distintos tipos de RAM. ¿En qué se diferencian? ¿Porqué decimos que las RAM de tipo B no son predecibles? 2. ¿Cómo se clasifican los medicamentos según afecten al feto? Concha Zaforteza; Jaime Alberto Nicolau 10
  11. 11. 3. ¿Cuándo decimos que una RAM es grave? 4. ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo para el desarrollo de las RAM? 5. ¿Cómo prevenir las RAM? 6. ¿Por qué es necesario un sistema de farmacovigilancia? 7. ¿Cuáles son los objetivos de un sistema de farmacovigilancia? 8. ¿Qué es el Programa Notificación Voluntaria de Reacciones Adversas? ¿Cuáles son sus ventajas y desventajas? 9. ¿Cuáles son las causas de la infranotificación de RAM por parte de los profesionales de la salud? AGRADECIMIENTOS Prof. Dr. Jordi Pericàs Beltran. Prof. Dr. Antoni Aguiló. Generalidades. Farmacodinamia. Farmacocinética 11

×