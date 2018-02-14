Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK  Written By: William H. McRaven  Narrated By: William H. McRaven  Publisher: Ha...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
4 STEP TO YOUR FREE AUDIOBOOK 1. Click “Listen Now or Download Now” 2. Browse For “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can C...
download Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World audiobook download Make Your Bed: Li...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobook Download Trial Make Your Bed | Make Your Bed Audiobook Trial Free Download

7 views

Published on

Audiobook Download Trial Make Your Bed | Make Your Bed Audiobook Trial Free Download

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobook Download Trial Make Your Bed | Make Your Bed Audiobook Trial Free Download

  1. 1. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK  Written By: William H. McRaven  Narrated By: William H. McRaven  Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA  Date: April 2017  Duration: 1 hours 44 minutes Audiobook Download Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World. BASED ON THE INCREDIBLE GRADUATION SPEECH WITH OVER 10 MILLION VIEWS ON YOUTUBE If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed. On May 17, 2014, Admiral William H. McRaven addressed the graduating class of the University of Texas at Austin on their Commencement day. Taking inspiration from the university's slogan, "What starts here changes the world," he shared the ten principles he learned during Navy Seal training that helped him overcome challenges not only in his training and long Naval career, but also throughout his life; and he explained how anyone can use these basic lessons to change themselves-and the world-for the better. Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World audiobook Free Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World audiobook online Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World audiobook streaming Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World audiobook Mp3 Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World audiobook trial
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
  3. 3. 4 STEP TO YOUR FREE AUDIOBOOK 1. Click “Listen Now or Download Now” 2. Browse For “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World” 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) 4. Enjoy Your FREE Audiobook!
  4. 4. download Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World audiobook download Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World audiobook OR

×