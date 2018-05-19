-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Design Originals: New Guide To Coloring. Here Is The Ultimate Guide To Coloring For All The Millions Of Adult Coloring Book Lovers! Learn With Tips And Tricks To Enhance Your Skills; Explore Patterning, Shading, Blending And Layering; And Use The Guide To Choosing And Using Markers, Pencils, Pens And Other Media. Softcover, 112 Pages. Published Year: 2017. Isbn 978-1-4972-0087-6. Imported.
Author : Peg Couch
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Peg Couch ( 3? )
Link Download : https://youcanaslso12.blogspot.com/?book=1497200873
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment