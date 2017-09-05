Follow Us: Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Analysis With Segmentation & Scope till 2025 The global vaccine delivery device...
For instance, the UK government also announced funding up to &pound1 million from its Global Challenges Researc...
Follow Us: https://www.hexareports.com/report/defibrillator-market • Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Analysis - http...
  Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Analysis With Segmentation & Scope till 2025 The global vaccine delivery devices market is expected to reach USD 6.21 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by growing immunization programs, financial support from government & nongovernment organizations, increasing vaccination initiatives & campaigns, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally. Growing research in the field of vaccines and development of new products is also contributing to the growth of the market. Adoption of needle-free approach for administering these products is gaining momentum due to growing awareness and demand to avoid pain & injuries associated with the use of a needle stick. Data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that an estimated 385,000 sharp injuries including needle stick injuries occur every year in hospitals in the U.S. Advancing technologies in administering vaccines and their increasing adoption is propelling market growth. Rising interest of various key players, national institutions, and organizations in novel delivery technologies is expected to further contribute to market growth. Various governments and international organizations are increasingly investing in the development of vaccination programs. Browse Detail Report With TOC @ http://www.hexareports.com/report/bioanalytical-testing-services-market "The global vaccine delivery devices market is expected to reach USD 6.21 billion by 2025 The Market Research Report provides in-depth industry overview of Methodology, Scope, Market Variables, Trends & Strategy Framework."
  For instance, the UK government also announced funding up to &pound1 million from its Global Challenges Research Fund through Medical Research Council to investigate the Zika virus and its transmission. Organizations such as GAVI Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Path, and WHO are actively involved in the field of vaccines. Many governments are also undertaking several immunization programs on priority. Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest: • The syringes segment held majority of the revenue share in 2016 due to increasing vaccination programs, spreading immunization coverage, and technological advancements Request A Sample copy of This Report @ https://www.hexareports.com/report/vaccine-delivery-devices-market/request-sample • Jet injectors is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period owing to rising concerns regarding needle stick injuries and growing preference for needle-free technologies • Intramuscular vaccination dominated the route of administration segment in 2016 as majority of vaccines are given through this route owing to its advantages • North America dominated the global market owing to increasing awareness levels, high adoption of technology, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases • Some of the key players include Becton Dickinson & Company, Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceutical Inc.); Gerresheimer AG; PharmaJet; Corium International, Inc.; and SCHOTT AG Table Of Content • Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope • Chapter 2. Executive Summary • Chapter 3. vaccine delivery devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope • Chapter 4. vaccine delivery devices: Molecule Type Estimates & Trend Analysis • Chapter 5. vaccine delivery devices: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis • Chapter 6. vaccine delivery devices: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis • Chapter 7 Strategy Framework Browse More Medical Devices Related Market Research Reports: • Defibrillator Market Analysis By Product -
  • Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Analysis - https://www.hexareports.com/report/cosmetic-surgery-and-procedure-market • Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis By Product - https://www.hexareports.com/report/pharmaceutical-robots-market About Us: Hexa Reports is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives. Contact Information: Ryan Shaw Felton Office Plaza, 6265 Highway 9, Felton, California, 95018, United States Phone Number 1-800-489-3075 Email Us: sales@hexareports.com Our Website: http://www.hexareports.com/

×