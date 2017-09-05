Follow Us: ERP Software Market 2017 Industry Trend, Sales and Forecast 2025 The Latin America ERP software market is expec...
Follow Us: The cloud deployment segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate, due to its growing adoption, alt...
Follow Us: Browse More Telecommunications Related Market Research Reports: • Workforce Analytics Market Analysis By Type -...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Erp software market 2017 industry trend, sales and forecast 2025

21 views

Published on

The Latin America ERP software market is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2025, according to a new report

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Erp software market 2017 industry trend, sales and forecast 2025

  1. 1. Follow Us: ERP Software Market 2017 Industry Trend, Sales and Forecast 2025 The Latin America ERP software market is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2025, according to a new report conducted. ERP applications have helped many large-scale organizations to bring clarity and visibility in their business. With rapidly growing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and adoption of evolving technology demand in SMEs is expected to grow over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising awareness among small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and increasing need for business process efficiency and transparency aid the market growth over the forecast period. SMEs have been facing various barriers to the adoption of this technology because of expensive and less user- friendly nature of the software. Many SMEs in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Peru are still using old IT systems to operate their business. There is a growing need for adoption of upcoming IT systems to sustain in the competitive market. enterprise resource planning software helps the operation of core business processes including sales & distribution, supply chain management, accounting, financial control, and HR, which is expected to propel demand from various SMEs. Browse Detail Report With TOC @ https://www.hexareports.com/report/latin-america-erp-software-market “The Latin America ERP software market is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2025 The Market Research Report provides in-depth industry overview of Methodology, Scope, Market Variables, Trends & Strategy Framework.”
  2. 2. Follow Us: The cloud deployment segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate, due to its growing adoption, although the on-premise deployment segment is anticipated to dominate the market (in terms of size) by 2025. Cloud-based applications reduce IT infrastructure cost leading to the adoption of cloud-based application among enterprises. The investment on cloud-connected mobile applications has increased as mobile owing to the growing penetration of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among the organizations.The vendors are developing cloud-based solutions that can be accessible via mobile platforms such as tablets and smartphones expected to influence the market growth further. Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest: • One of the major factors's expediting the market growth are the evolution of enterprise software and workplace automation industry practices in the Latin America marketplace. Request A Sample copy of This Report @ https://www.hexareports.com/report/latin-america-erp-software-market/request-sample • Increasing investment in manufacturing coupled with rising demand for industry dedicated software is expected to propel growth over the forecast period. • Brazil region dominated the marketplace, accounting for the largest global market share (in terms of revenue) in 2016 • In Mexico growth is driven by increasing vehicle and parts production particularly in the states of Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, and San Luis Potosi • The key industry participants include IBM (U.S.A.), Oracle (U.S.A.), Microsoft (U.S.A.), SAP SE (Germany), Infor (U.S.A.), and Sage Group Plc (U.K.). Table Of Content • Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope • Chapter 2. Executive Summary • Chapter 3. ERP software Market Variables, Trends & Scope • Chapter 4. ERP software: Molecule Type Estimates & Trend Analysis • Chapter 5. ERP software: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis • Chapter 6. ERP software: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis • Chapter 7 Strategy Framework
  3. 3. Follow Us: Browse More Telecommunications Related Market Research Reports: • Workforce Analytics Market Analysis By Type - https://www.hexareports.com/report/workforce-analytics-market • Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis By Application - https://www.hexareports.com/report/global-engineering-services-outsourcing-eso-market • Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Analysis By Product - https://www.hexareports.com/report/restaurant-point-of-sale-pos-terminal-market About Us: Hexa Reports is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives. Contact Information: Ryan Shaw Felton Office Plaza, 6265 Highway 9, Felton, California, 95018, United States Phone Number 1-800-489-3075 Email Us: sales@hexareports.com Our Website: http://www.hexareports.com/

×