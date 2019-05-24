Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[+] Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days [PDF] DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Downlaod Get Gorgeous: A...
Author : Christel Vatassoq Pages : 240 pagesq Publisher : Flammarionq Language :q ISBN-10 : 2080202650q ISBN-13 : 97820802...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [+] Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days [PDF]
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[+] Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days [PDF]

7 views

Published on

Downlaod Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days (Christel Vatasso) Free Online

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[+] Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days [PDF]

  1. 1. [+] Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days [PDF] DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Downlaod Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days (Christel Vatasso) Free Online
  2. 2. Author : Christel Vatassoq Pages : 240 pagesq Publisher : Flammarionq Language :q ISBN-10 : 2080202650q ISBN-13 : 9782080202659q Description A seasoned duo of modeling agents offers a three-week program to identify your best personal style with daily activities to transform you into your most beautiful self—from the inside out. Two fashion-industry experts share tips gleaned from years of coaching newly discovered talent, turning them into the unforgettable faces we admire on runways and in the fashion press. Model scout Christel Vatasso and talent manager Pascal Loperena lead the reader through twenty-one days of beauty challenges that begin—surprisingly—on the inside. Start by building self-confidence—through recognizing your own uniqueness and turning it into your beauty asset. Prune your closet, identify your color palette, and design mood boards to establish your signature style. Daily challenges address everything from posture to accessorizing and include tutorials for mastering hair, beauty, and skin-care techniques. Drawing on their extensive contacts, the authors interview experts in every domain to give readers the tools they need to transform their look. Numéro magazine editor in chief Babeth Djian explains how to spot the season’s hot trends and incorporate them as accessories into your look. L’Oréal makeup artist Karim Rahman provides an easy homemade face mask for a glowing, smooth complexion. And fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth offers tips for looking your best in every selfie.Nothing’s better than knowing you look and feel sensational; this positive, life-affirming guide offers all the tools. Readers can join headliner stars in the massive social-media beauty-challenge book launch. [+] Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days [PDF]
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [+] Get Gorgeous: A More Beautiful, Confident You in 21 Days [PDF]
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×