free erotic novels pdf : Inside You | Erotica
In this album, the focus is entirely on you. Step away from the chaos of life and sink into delicious fantasies where you
are romanced, respected and cherished. Each track is a different fantasy to indulge in, a new way to be pampered. Get
comfortable and let Gael shower you with the adoration you deserve.
Tracklist
01 - Let Me Prove It To You
I know you have times where you doubt that you are sexy.
I'm going to leave you a message to prove to you... to show you, apart you still set me on fire.
02 - Waking Up With You
Hey sexy... are you properly awake? You will be when I'm done with you...
03 - Close To Me (Multi-orgasmic)
Every inch of my skin touching every inch of yours...
04 - Let Me Take Care Of You
You look stressed baby... let me make you feel good...
05 - Morning Glory
Good morning my Treasure... I love when you sleep naked...
All I need to do is slide the covers away and feast on your sexiness...
06 - Your True Beautiful Self (Healing)
Come lay down with me. Listen to the rain.
We'll clear the chaos in your mind...
07 - Sexy Sweet Nothings (3D)
Do you like when I whisper sweet nothings in your ear?
Come closer and let me tell you exactly what I'm thinking about...
08 - One With Me
I want to be on you, in you, all around you...
I want to be be joined. One. Together...
Written By: Gael Force.
Narrated By: Gael Force
Publisher: Authors Republic
Date: December 2018
Duration: 5 hours 7 minutes
