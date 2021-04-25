Successfully reported this slideshow.
UML Tutorial - 01 HESTYA PATRIE
  1. 1. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020  Dipakai pada tahap Rekayasa Kebutuhan /Requirement Engineering (Tahap Analisa)  Gambaran Kebutuhan Fungsional /Functional Requirement sebuah sistem informasi  Rincian kemampuan sebuah sistem Use Case Diagram :
  2. 2. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020  APA/What yang dapat dilakukan sistem bukan Bagaimana/How  Pandangan pihak diluar sistem (external observer) Use Case Diagram menggambarkan :  Siapa yg memanfaatkan (uses) sistem  Siapa yg terdampak (affected) oleh sistem
  3. 3. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Use Case Diagram Sederhana
  4. 4. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Actor
  5. 5. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Peran/Role
  6. 6. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 [ Nama Peran  Kata Benda/Noun ] Role as Bidan Dokter Guru Hakim Mahasiwa Pintu Air Pengguna Robot Sensor Staf Keuangan Dll.
  7. 7. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Use Case
  8. 8. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Kemampuan Sistem
  9. 9. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 [ Umumnya  Kata Kerja Aktif + Kata Benda ] Kata Kerja Atur Kecepatan Belok Kanan Cetak Kwitansi Entri Kehadira Hembuskan Angin Naikkan Suhu Lihat Testimoni Pindai Barang Dll/
  10. 10. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Association
  11. 11. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Komunikasi
  12. 12. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 [ Komunikasi dua arah, Actor dengan Use Case ] User  Login
  13. 13. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 hestyapatrie.uml@gmail.com
  14. 14. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020

