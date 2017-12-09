Complicated Use Case Diagram
Simplification Step 1. Look For Use Case That Connected To More Than One Actors
Simplification Step 2. Group Those Use Cases Into One Package
Simplification Step 3. Group All Use Cases That Connected To One Actor
Simplification Step 4. Group Those Use Cases Into One Package
Simplification Step 5. Rearrange The Use Case Package Diagram
Final Use Case Package Diagram
Page-1
Page-2
Page-2
Page-3
Page-4
Page-5
Page-6
Page-6
Using Use Case Package Diagram To Make Use Case Diagram More Readable

Using Use Case Package Diagram To Make Use Case Diagram More Readable

