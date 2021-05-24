Hestya Patrie Seri Belajar UML Activity Diagram - Rangkuman 02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020  Pra dimulainya proyek Activity Diagram :  Memodelkan Proses Bisnis
  2. 2. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020  Tahap Rekayasa Kebutuhan/Requirement Engineering Activity Diagram :  Mendeskripsikan Use Case
  3. 3. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020  Tahap Perancangan/Design Activity Diagram :  Mendefinisikan aspek dinamis dari sistem
  4. 4. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Dipakai untuk menunda action sampai waktunya tiba
  5. 5. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020
  6. 6. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Catatan  Kumpulkan Lembar Jawaban dilaksanakan 2 jam setelah Bagikan Soal Ujian
  7. 7. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020
  8. 8. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Catatan  Terima Mahasiswa Baru dilakukan setelah/pada Tiap Awal Tahun Ajaran
  9. 9. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Use Case Scenario
  10. 10. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Use Case Scenario  Accept Time Event Node menunda 20 detik sebelum Sensor Pintu aktif Catatan
  11. 11. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Use Case Scenario  Nama Use Case menjadi nama Activity Diagram Catatan
  12. 12. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Race Condition
  13. 13. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Race Condition Setelah Pengguna Bergerak Masuk Pengguna punya waktu 10 detik untuk Pilih Tombol Lantai sebelum Lift Menutup Pintu
  14. 14. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Race Condition Catatan  Fork yg tdk berpasangan dengan Join melainkan dengan Merge berakibat terjadi Race Condition.  Jika 10 detik tercapai lebih dahulu atau Pilih Tombol Lantai telah dilakukan, pintu akan menutup
  15. 15. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Memicu action lain untuk aktif
  16. 16. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020  Saat Sensor mendeteksi adanya penyusup sitem akan Kirim SMS
  17. 17. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Menerima pemicu untuk aktif
  18. 18. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020  Terima SMS menjadi pemicu Komandan Satpam untuk Hubungi Kepolisian
  19. 19. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020  Accept Event Action Node dapat dipakai menggantikan Initial Node Catatan
  20. 20. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Disatukan dalam sebuah Diagram
  21. 21. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 Disatukan dalam sebuah Diagram
  22. 22. Kompilasi ide/ilmu/informasi/pemahaman/pengetahuan dari berbagai sumber yang dapat ditemukan di Internet – April 2020 umlhestya@gmail.com

