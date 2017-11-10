Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember201...
Hestya Patrie Pada Program Magister Ilmu Komputer Universitas Budi Luhur Banjarmasin-1

Hestya Patrie Pada Program Magister Ilmu Komputer Universitas Budi Luhur Banjarmasin-1

  1. 1. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  2. 2. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) ( Di Kampus UBL )
  3. 3. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Total 15 Pertemuan @ 150 Menit Penyampaian Materi Presentasi Tugas Presentasi Proyek Diskusi (Tanya-Jawab) Kerja Kelompok UTS
  4. 4. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Data Modeling & Specification Process Model ( Development Methodology ) UML (2.0  2.5): Activity Diagram Class Diagram Sequence Diagram Use Case Description Use Case Diagram
  5. 5. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) User Interface Design Rancangan Input Rancangan Layar (Screen) Rancangan Output Prototyping Programming
  6. 6. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) User Interface Design Rancangan Input Rancangan Layar (Screen) Rancangan Output Prototyping Programming
  7. 7. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Baca Buku
  8. 8. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Cari, Baca & Pelajari Artikel SRS  Software Requirement Specification ( UML Based ) Software Metrics ( Use Case Points )
  9. 9. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Kelompok 2 Orang Buat Power Point Presentation Naskah Tertulis Topik  Process Model Menjadi Bagian Materi UTS & UAS
  10. 10. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Semua Materi (Presentasi & Naskah) Di-Print & Dibagikan Untuk Semua Presentasi Pada Kuliah Ke 3 & 4 Durasi 10-15 Menit Tanya – Jawab (Maks 5 Pertanyaan)
  11. 11. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Kelompok 3–5 Orang Buat : Software Requirement Specification ( SRS ) Prototipe ( Salah Satu )  Representational Model  Working Model Working Module  Minimal 1 Buah) ( From Input to Output )
  12. 12. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Presentasi Proyek Kebutuhan Fungsional • Pada Kuliah Ke 6 & 7 Model Data • Pada Kuliah Ke 9 & 10 Prototype & Working Module • Pada Kuliah 13 & 14 Penyerahan Dokumentasi Proyek Dalam Bentuk CD  UAS
  13. 13. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Catatan Pilih Ketua Kelompok  Tugas Ketua  Menilai Kontribusi Anggota ( Dalam % Kontribusi )
  14. 14. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Ujian Tertulis Pada Kuliah Ke 8 Sifat Ujian Tutup Buku Materi Ujian Materi Kuliah Di Kelas Bahan Bacaan Tugas & Proyek Hasil Diskusi & Tanya jawab
  15. 15. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Ujian Tertulis Pada Akhir Semester Sifat Ujian Buka Buku Materi Ujian Materi Kuliah Di Kelas Dari Pertemuan 1 s/d 15 Bahan Bacaan Topik Tugas & Proyek Hasil Diskusi & Tanya Jawab
  16. 16. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  17. 17. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  18. 18. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Banjarmasin – Nopember 2017
  19. 19. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  20. 20. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Buat 4 Kelompok
  21. 21. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  22. 22. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  23. 23. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)  An introduction to software engineering.  Software process and software process models  Software process activities
  24. 24. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)  An introduction to software engineering.  Software process and software process models  Software process activities
  25. 25. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  26. 26. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Software Engineering is the application of a systematic, disciplined, quantifiable approach to the development, operation, and maintenance of software, and the study of these approaches; that is, the application of engineering to software
  27. 27. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Software Engineering is the application of a systematic, disciplined, quantifiable approach to the development, operation, and maintenance of software, and the study of these approaches; that is, the application of engineering to software is an engineering discipline that’s applied to the development of software in a systematic approach
  28. 28. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) is an engineering discipline that’s applied to the development of software in a systematic approach Create a Model Create a Software Before
  29. 29. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Our lives is depend on software. Industries are controlled by software systems, as the financial systems, scientific labs, infrastructures and utilities, games, film, television, and the list goes on and on. “So, what’s a software anyway?” …
  30. 30. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) A software is a computer programs along with the associated documents and the configuration data that make these programs operate correctly.
  31. 31. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) The Three Components of Software A software is a computer programs along with the associated documents and the configuration data that make these programs operate correctly.
  32. 32. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) A software is a computer programs along with the associated documents and the configuration data that make these programs operate correctly. is a set of instructions for computer (written in form of human-readable code) that performs a specific task.
  33. 33. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) A software is a computer programs along with the associated documents and the configuration data that make these programs operate correctly. How to Install & How to Use + Design & Maintenance Documentation
  34. 34. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) A software is a computer programs along with the associated documents and the configuration data that make these programs operate correctly. capture and retain
  35. 35. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Software Engineering is the application of a systematic, disciplined, quantifiable approach to the development, operation, and maintenance of software, and the study of these approaches; that is, the application of engineering to software is an engineering discipline that’s applied to the development of software in a systematic approach
  36. 36. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Software Engineering is the application of a systematic, disciplined, quantifiable approach to the development, operation, and maintenance of software, and the study of these approaches; that is, the application of engineering to software is an engineering discipline that’s applied to the development of software in a systematic approach Software Process
  37. 37. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Software Process A structured set of activities required to develop a software system
  38. 38. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Software Development Methodology Software Development Life Cycle Process Model Software Development Processes Software Process
  39. 39. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  40. 40. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) where customers and engineers define the software that is to be produced and the constraints on its operation.
  41. 41. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) software is designed and programmed.
  42. 42. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) software is checked to ensure that it is what the customer requires.
  43. 43. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) software is modified to reflect changing customer and market requirements
  44. 44. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 4 Fundamental Activities 7 Generic Activities
  45. 45. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 7 Software Engineering Generic Activities Customer Software
  46. 46. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Problem Domain From The Customer Point of View The Software Should Do
  47. 47. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Problem Domain Customer Needs Minimal Berisi Penjelasan Umum 1. Tujuan Umum • Untuk Apa Sistem Dibuat • Apa Manfaatnya 2. Kemampuan Sistem • Apa yg Dapat Dilakukan
  48. 48. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Problem Domain Contoh: Sebuah sistem untuk membantu menangani sebuah Minimarket. Sistem diharapkan dapat mendukung kinerja administrasi penjualan, persediaan barang & keuangan. Sehingga manajemen dapat lebih fokus pada aspek-aspek lain, seperti penataan barang, promosi dll, untuk bersaing dengan sesama mini market lainnya.
  49. 49. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Software Specification To Be System Spesifikasi Kebutuhan Perangkat Lunak Terjemahan Dari Requirement  Functional Requirement  Non-functional Requirement
  50. 50. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) System Model Conceptual Model of a System IT system model consists of four different views  Behavioral View  External View  Process/Interaction View  Structural View
  51. 51. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) System Model Conceptual Model of a System IT system model consists of four different views  Behavioral View  External View  Process/Interaction View  Structural View
  52. 52. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Program Development Based On Model From Model Into Program ( Software )
  53. 53. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Validation & Verification Finding Bugs Part of Quality Assurance Activity
  54. 54. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Finding & Resolving of Defects (found in Testing) Cyclic Activity Between Testing & Debugging
  55. 55. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Modification & Adaptation Changing Requirement Maintenance Documentation  Version  Release
  56. 56. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Software Development Methodology Software Development Life Cycle Process Model Software Development Processes Software Process
  57. 57. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) A software process is represented as a set of work phases that is applied to design and build a software product. Splitting of software development work into distinct phases (or stages) containing activities with the intent of better planning and management. Software Process
  58. 58. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Process Model Provides a Fixed Framework That Guides a Project in :
  59. 59. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) • Code & Fix • End-User Development • Extreme Programming • Incremental Development • Opportunistic Approach • Prototyping • Sashimi • Scrum • Sequencial Processes • Spiral Model • Test Driven • Unified Process • V Model • Waterfall • etc
  60. 60. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  61. 61. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  62. 62. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) http://www.blueprintsys.com/blog/pmi-survey-project-failure/
  63. 63. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  64. 64. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) http://www.it-cortex.com/Stat_Failure_Cause.htm
  65. 65. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  66. 66. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Ian Sommerville
  67. 67. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  68. 68. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  69. 69. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  70. 70. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  71. 71. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  72. 72. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Adapted from Dick, Hull & Jackson
  73. 73. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Adapted from Weagers & Beatty Identifying, Discovery Documenting, SRS Classifying Representing Deriving Negotiating Evaluating Verifying Re-Evaluate Clarify Close Gap Re-Write Confirm and Correct
  74. 74. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Brainstorming Interface Analysis Procss Modeling Document AnalysisInterviews Survey / Questionaire Focus Group Observation Requirements Workshop Prototyping Adapted from Weagers & Beatty
  75. 75. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Brainstorming Interface Analysis Procss Modeling Document AnalysisInterviews Survey / Questionaire Focus Group Observation Requirements Workshop Prototyping Adapted from Weagers & Beatty Main Techniques
  76. 76. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Brainstorming Interface Analysis Procss Modeling Document AnalysisInterviews Survey / Questionaire Focus Group Observation Requirements Workshop Prototyping Adapted from Weagers & Beatty Addtional Techniques
  77. 77. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 1. Activity Diagram 2. Class Diagram 3. Use Case Description & Diagram 4. Sequence Diagram 5. UI Prototyping 6. dll
  78. 78. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 1. Activity Diagram
  79. 79. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 2. Class Diagram
  80. 80. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 3. Use Case Diagram
  81. 81. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 3. Use Case Description
  82. 82. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 4. Sequence Diagram
  83. 83. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) 4. User Interface Prototyping
  84. 84. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  85. 85. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  86. 86. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  87. 87. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Melibatkan Costumer Software Engineer User
  88. 88. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  89. 89. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  90. 90. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  91. 91. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)  Functional Decomposition of Customer Requirement  Interaction Between Actor & Use Case
  92. 92. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  93. 93. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Class Diagram  Static Structure of The System To Be Developed  Domain Class Diagram ( No Method )
  94. 94. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  95. 95. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)  User Interface  for Every Use Case  System Interface  Exchange information with other system User Interface System Interface
  96. 96. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  97. 97. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  98. 98. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak)
  99. 99. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) As a general rule, unless the requirements analyst specifically intends to constrain the designers and programmers, design elements should be left out of the SRS.
  100. 100. Diambil&DisarikanDariBerbagaiSumberYangDapatDitemukanDiInternet:Buku–Jurnal-Presentasi–TulisanDll. Banjarmasin–Nopember2017 Software Engineering (Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak) Questions

