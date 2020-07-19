Hestya Patrie Buku Saku Use Case Diagram 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 (tiga) komponen dasar dari Use Case Diagram dapat dilihat pada Gambar-UC01 di bawah ini Elemen-elemen dari Use Case Diag...
Terima KasihSampai Materi Berikutnya
hestya.uml@gmail.com
  1. 1. 3 (tiga) komponen dasar dari Use Case Diagram dapat dilihat pada Gambar-UC01 di bawah ini Elemen-elemen dari Use Case Diagram pada Gambar-UC01 dijelaskan pada Gambar-UC02 di bawah ini. Penjelasan Gambar-UC02: + Association berarti dapat terjadi komunikasi antara Actor dengan Use Case - Pihak di luar sistem dengan Kemampuan Sistem + Skenario yang digambarkan: - Pengguna dapat mengakses Login, atau + Fungsi Login dapat diakses oleh Pengguna Catatan: + Association bermakna ada komunikasi yang terjadi. Dari Actor ke Use Case atau dari Use Case ke Actor. + Contoh-contoh pada halaman berikutnya akan memperlihatkan arah komunikasi yang terjadi. 1.Komponen Dasar Use Case Diagram 01 Gambar-UC01 Gambar-UC02 Association Use CaseActor
  2. 2. Terima KasihSampai Materi Berikutnya
  3. 3. hestya.uml@gmail.com

