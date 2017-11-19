Hestya Patrie Binary Number Systems (Floating Point Number)

hestya.patrie@gmail.com
Binary Number System (Floating Point)
Floating Point Numbers
Floating Point 123.45 12.345 1.2345 0.12345 0.012345 0.0012345 The Point “floats” to the left or right 0.00012345 123.45 1...
Exponential Notation The following are equivalent representations of 1,234 1,234.0 x 100 123.4 x 101 12.34 x 102 1.234 x 1...
Parts of a Floating Point Number -0.9876 x 10-3 MantissaSign of mantissa Base Sign of Exponent Exponent
Exponential Notation The following are equivalent representations of 110.1 110.1 x 20 11.01 x 21 1.101 x 22 0.1101 x 23 0....
Parts of a Floating Point Number -1.0101 x 2-3 MantissaSign of mantissa Base Sign of Exponent Exponent
IEEE 754 Standard Most common standard for representing floating point numbers
IEEE 754 Standard 1 Bit = Sign Bit (0 = + & 1 = - ) 8 Bits = Exponent 23 Bits = Mantissa (Using EXCESS 127)
IEEE 754 Standard 1 Bit = Sign Bit (0 = + & 1 = - ) 11 Bits = Exponent 52 Bits = Mantissa (Using EXCESS 1023)
21.062510 = Single Precission Example (Using EXCESS 127) 10000011 127 + 4 = 131Mantissa Exponent 1.01010001 X 24 10101.000...
01000001101010001000- - - - - - - 000 21.062510 = Single Precission Example (Using EXCESS 127) 10000011 127 + 4 = 131Manti...
101111101001000000000- - - - - - - 000 - 0.2812510 = Single Precission Example (Using EXCESS 127) 01111101 127 - 2 = 125Ma...
  hestya.patrie@gmail.com
  2. 2. Binary Number System (Floating Point)
  3. 3. Floating Point Numbers
  4. 4. Floating Point 123.45 12.345 1.2345 0.12345 0.012345 0.0012345 The Point “floats” to the left or right 0.00012345 123.45 1234.5 12345.0 123450.0 1234500.0 12345000.0 123450000.0
  5. 5. Exponential Notation The following are equivalent representations of 1,234 1,234.0 x 100 123.4 x 101 12.34 x 102 1.234 x 103 0.1234 x 104 12,340.0 x 10-1 123,400.0 x 10-2
  6. 6. Parts of a Floating Point Number -0.9876 x 10-3 MantissaSign of mantissa Base Sign of Exponent Exponent
  7. 7. Exponential Notation The following are equivalent representations of 110.1 110.1 x 20 11.01 x 21 1.101 x 22 0.1101 x 23 0.01101 x 24 1101.0 x 2-1 11010.0 x 2-2
  8. 8. Parts of a Floating Point Number -1.0101 x 2-3 MantissaSign of mantissa Base Sign of Exponent Exponent
  9. 9. IEEE 754 Standard Most common standard for representing floating point numbers
  10. 10. IEEE 754 Standard 1 Bit = Sign Bit (0 = + & 1 = - ) 8 Bits = Exponent 23 Bits = Mantissa (Using EXCESS 127)
  11. 11. IEEE 754 Standard 1 Bit = Sign Bit (0 = + & 1 = - ) 11 Bits = Exponent 52 Bits = Mantissa (Using EXCESS 1023)
  12. 12. 21.062510 = Single Precission Example (Using EXCESS 127) 10000011 127 + 4 = 131Mantissa Exponent 1.01010001 X 24 10101.00012
  13. 13. 01000001101010001000- - - - - - - 000 21.062510 = Single Precission Example (Using EXCESS 127) 10000011 127 + 4 = 131Mantissa Exponent 1.01010001 X 24 10101.00012
  14. 14. 101111101001000000000- - - - - - - 000 - 0.2812510 = Single Precission Example (Using EXCESS 127) 01111101 127 - 2 = 125Mantissa Exponent 1.001 X 2-2 0.010012

