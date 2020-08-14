Como contrarrestar el monoxido de carbono en la atmofero

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Como Contrarrestar el Co2 en la Atmofera Hernando Villarreal Pretelt
Oficina Asesora de Planeación - DCC Las emisiones de CO2 a la atmósfera alcanzaron niveles de récord en 2019, y ya habían ...
ESCUELA AMBIENTAL Y CAMBIO CLIMATICO “JOSE CELESTINO MUTIS” 1 • Ser conscientes del impacto de las emisiones de CO2 2 • Re...
5 • Consumir energía renovable 6 • Seguir una dieta con baja huella de carbono 7 • Convertirse en un consumidor sostenible...
Oficina Asesora de Planeación - DCC 9 • Apostar por productos de kilómetro cero 10 • Reclamar más implicación instituciona...
Los efectos que tiene el Monoxido de Carbono para la salud y el medio ambiente

Published in: Environment
  2. 2. Oficina Asesora de Planeación - DCC Las emisiones de CO2 a la atmósfera alcanzaron niveles de récord en 2019, y ya habían experimentado un crecimiento en 2018. Esta preocupante situación presenta sin embargo un gran reto por delante, ya que se abren nuevas oportunidades para nuestro impacto. Pero a nivel cotidiano, diario, también se pueden llevar a cabo acciones para reducir las emisiones de CO2. A continuación, diez consejos para conseguirlo.
  3. 3. ESCUELA AMBIENTAL Y CAMBIO CLIMATICO “JOSE CELESTINO MUTIS” 1 • Ser conscientes del impacto de las emisiones de CO2 2 • Reducir el uso del coche privado 3 • Practicar una movilidad sostenible 4 • Aumentar nuestra eficiencia energética
  4. 4. 5 • Consumir energía renovable 6 • Seguir una dieta con baja huella de carbono 7 • Convertirse en un consumidor sostenible 8 • Plantar árboles
  5. 5. Oficina Asesora de Planeación - DCC 9 • Apostar por productos de kilómetro cero 10 • Reclamar más implicación institucional en la lucha contra el cambio climático
  7. 7. Oficina Asesora de Planeación - DCC

