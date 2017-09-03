Regiones, Formatos y Músicas
FORMATOS  Torbellino  Tiple y Requinto como base melódica y ritmo-armónica.  Pequeña percusión (número de instrumentos ...
FORMATOS  Carranga  Requinto andino  Tiple  Guitarra  Guacharaca  Solista Vocal y Coro; conformado en Cuarteto, generalmente los cuatro instrumentistas son los mismos cantantes
Formas Musicales  El Torbellino  Torbellino Instrumental  Torbellino Cantado  Cantos de Guabina  Mojigangas con base ...
Muestras  Canto de Guabina  Torbellino instrumental  Merengue Andino  Predecesor de la Carranga  Carranga
Formatos  Conjunto de Rajaleña  Requinto (Con el rol melódico)  Tiple (Con un rol de soporte armónico)  Guitarra (Con ...
Formatos  Trío Típico  Bandola  Tiple  Guitarra
Formatos  Estudiantina  Bandola 1 y 2  Tiple 1 y 2  Guitarra 1 y 2  Percusiones
Formatos  Dueto vocal-instrumental  Guitarra puntera (ocasionalmente guitarra requinta)  Guitarra acompañante o tiple  Voces (los mismos instrumentistas realizan la interpretación vocal)
Formas Musicales  Conjunto de Rajaleña  Ritmo de rajaleña  Sanjuanero  la caña  el bambuco fiestero  Trío y Estudian...
Muestras  Conjunto de Rajaleña  Trío Típico  Estudiantina  Dueto Vocal
Introducción a la Música andina parte 1

  1. 1. Regiones, Formatos y Músicas
  2. 2. Eje Centro-Oriente
  3. 3. FORMATOS  Torbellino  Tiple y Requinto como base melódica y ritmo-armónica.  Pequeña percusión (número de instrumentos variable. Puede haber uno, varios o todos): Pandereta, Zambumbia, Quiribillos, Carraca, Cuesca de Armadillo, Chucho, Raspa, Esterilla.  Pito –flauta vertical o traversa-, Capador
  4. 4. FORMATOS  Carranga  Requinto andino  Tiple  Guitarra  Guacharaca  Solista Vocal y Coro; conformado en Cuarteto, generalmente los cuatro instrumentistas son los mismos cantantes
  5. 5. Formas Musicales  El Torbellino  Torbellino Instrumental  Torbellino Cantado  Cantos de Guabina  Mojigangas con base de Torbellino  Moños  La Carranga  Merengue Carranguero  Merengue Arriao  Merengue Redovado  Merengue Cañanguero  Merengue Bambuquiao  Merengue Interiorano  Merengue Chiguano  Merengue Joropito  Merengue Orientano  Merengue Reynoso  Merengue Guasco  Merengue Fiestero  Merengue Sentimental  Rumba Ligera  Rumba Pasiada  Rumba Guabiniada  Rumba Corrida  Rumba Amarrada  Rumba Pregonada  Rumba Ronda  Rumba Jalada  Rumba Rap
  6. 6. Muestras  Canto de Guabina  Torbellino instrumental  Merengue Andino  Predecesor de la Carranga  Carranga
  7. 7. Eje Centro-Sur
  8. 8. Formatos  Conjunto de Rajaleña  Requinto (Con el rol melódico)  Tiple (Con un rol de soporte armónico)  Guitarra (Con un rol de soporte armónico)  Voces mixtas (coplas y retahílas)  Percusiones: Marrana (o puerca), Esterilla, chucho, Ciempiés, tambora y carángano.  Flauta traversa sin llaves (ocasionalmente)
  9. 9. Formatos  Trío Típico  Bandola  Tiple  Guitarra
  10. 10. Formatos  Estudiantina  Bandola 1 y 2  Tiple 1 y 2  Guitarra 1 y 2  Percusiones
  11. 11. Formatos  Dueto vocal-instrumental  Guitarra puntera (ocasionalmente guitarra requinta)  Guitarra acompañante o tiple  Voces (los mismos instrumentistas realizan la interpretación vocal)
  12. 12. Formas Musicales  Conjunto de Rajaleña  Ritmo de rajaleña  Sanjuanero  la caña  el bambuco fiestero  Trío y Estudiantina  Bambuco  Pasillo  Guabina  Danza  Duevo Vocal-Instrumental  Bambucos  Pasillos  Valses  Sanjuaneros  cañas  bambucos fiesteros
  13. 13. Muestras  Conjunto de Rajaleña  Trío Típico  Estudiantina  Dueto Vocal

×