Introducción a la Música andina Colombiana parte 2

Regiones, Formatos y Músicas
Eje Nor-Occidente
FORMATOS  Trío instrumental Andino  Bandola Andina  Tiple  Guitarra  Cucharas, chucho y raspa, entre otras percusione...
FORMATOS  Estudiantina  Bandola (rol melódico)  Tiple (rol armónico y melódico)  Guitarra (rol armónico y melódico)  ...
FORMATOS  Trova Antioqueña  Tiples (1 ó 2, ocasionalmente se incluye una guitarra)  Voces (1. Se turna la intervención ...
FORMATOS  Dueto o trío mixto vocal instrumental.  Voces (mixtas regularmente)  Bandola o Guitarra requinto (desempeñand...
FORMATOS  Guasca y Carrilera  Guitarra requinto o acordeón de tecla (y/o teclado) en el rol melódico  Guitarra Rítmica,...
FORMATOS  Parranda  Guitarra Rítmica, y/o guitarra marcante y eventualmente bajo (como soporte armónico)  Guitarra requ...
Formas Musicales  Trío y Estudiantina  Bambuco  Pasillo  Guabina  Danza  Trova Antioqueña  bambuco lento  Dueto o ...
Muestras  Trío  Estudiantina  Trova Antioqueña  Dueto o trío vocal instrumental  Guasca y carrilera  Parranda
Eje Sur-Occidente
Formatos  La Chirimía  1 flauta primera (Rol melódico - afinación fa mayor)  1 ó 2 flautas segundas  2 ó 3 tamboras  ...
Formatos  Cuerdas Andinas  Bandola  Tiple  Guitarra
Formatos  Música Sureña (Influencia de Ecuador, Perú, Bolivia, Chile)  Quenas  Zampoñas  Guitarra  Tiple  Charango ...
Formas Musicales  Chirimía  Bambuco  Pasillo  Cuerdas Andinas  Bambuco  Pasillo  Guabina  Danza  Músicas Sureñas ...
Muestras  Chirimía  Cuerdas Andinas  Músicas Sureñas
Introducción a la Música andina Colombiana parte 2

Introducción a la Música Andina Colombiana Parte 2
- Región
- Formatos Instrumentales
- Músicas

  1. 1. Regiones, Formatos y Músicas
  2. 2. Eje Nor-Occidente
  3. 3. FORMATOS  Trío instrumental Andino  Bandola Andina  Tiple  Guitarra  Cucharas, chucho y raspa, entre otras percusiones (ocasionalmente)
  4. 4. FORMATOS  Estudiantina  Bandola (rol melódico)  Tiple (rol armónico y melódico)  Guitarra (rol armónico y melódico)  Flauta, clarinete (de uso ocasional)  Bajo (Contrabajo, de uso menos generalizado)  Pequeñas percusiones: Raspa, cucharas, chucho, maracas, tambora y placas (xilófono)
  5. 5. FORMATOS  Trova Antioqueña  Tiples (1 ó 2, ocasionalmente se incluye una guitarra)  Voces (1. Se turna la intervención del trovador repentista) **Regularmente los mismos cantantes interpretan las cuerdas
  6. 6. FORMATOS  Dueto o trío mixto vocal instrumental.  Voces (mixtas regularmente)  Bandola o Guitarra requinto (desempeñando un rol melódico)  Tiple (función armónica)  Guitarra Rítmica y/o guitarra marcante
  7. 7. FORMATOS  Guasca y Carrilera  Guitarra requinto o acordeón de tecla (y/o teclado) en el rol melódico  Guitarra Rítmica, y/o guitarra marcante y eventualmente bajo (en el rol armónico)  Voces (voz líder y coros)
  8. 8. FORMATOS  Parranda  Guitarra Rítmica, y/o guitarra marcante y eventualmente bajo (como soporte armónico)  Guitarra requinto o acordeón (o un teclado -en el rol melódico-)  Voces (textos y coros)  Raspa, Bongó y/o Timbal (Percusiones de origen antillano)
  9. 9. Formas Musicales  Trío y Estudiantina  Bambuco  Pasillo  Guabina  Danza  Trova Antioqueña  bambuco lento  Dueto o trío mixto vocal instrumental  Bambucos  Pasillos  Valses  Sanjuaneros  cañas  bambucos fiesteros  Guasca y Carrilera  músicas guasca y carrilera  Parranda  la versión “paisa” del merengue andino que se crea a partir del merengue vallenato interpretado con cuerdas
  10. 10. Muestras  Trío  Estudiantina  Trova Antioqueña  Dueto o trío vocal instrumental  Guasca y carrilera  Parranda
  11. 11. Eje Sur-Occidente
  12. 12. Formatos  La Chirimía  1 flauta primera (Rol melódico - afinación fa mayor)  1 ó 2 flautas segundas  2 ó 3 tamboras  Charrascas  Mates  Triángulo
  13. 13. Formatos  Cuerdas Andinas  Bandola  Tiple  Guitarra
  14. 14. Formatos  Música Sureña (Influencia de Ecuador, Perú, Bolivia, Chile)  Quenas  Zampoñas  Guitarra  Tiple  Charango  Bombo Legüero
  15. 15. Formas Musicales  Chirimía  Bambuco  Pasillo  Cuerdas Andinas  Bambuco  Pasillo  Guabina  Danza  Músicas Sureñas  Son Sureño  Pasillos  Valses  Bambucos
  16. 16. Muestras  Chirimía  Cuerdas Andinas  Músicas Sureñas

