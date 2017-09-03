01 sesion 02 el pasillo música andina

Sesión 2 Pasillo, Guabina y Torbellino
Sistema de Acentuación Matriz rítmica y variaciones  Guabina  Torbellino  Pasillo Lento  Pasillo Rápido
El Pasillo  Atardecer Bogotano  Desde Lejos  La Gata Golosa  Como Si Fuera Fácil  El Calavera
Trabajo Melodía + Acompañamiento
01 sesion 02 el pasillo música andina

01 sesion 02 el pasillo música andina

