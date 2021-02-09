Ux proposal - SoccerTrac

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOCCERTRAC UX FLOW 2.0
Intro Registration Facebook New Acc Login Animation Tournament Page Team Page Point Score Fixtures Fixtures Detail News Ne...
Red Flags Page Views (June – Aug) Screen views /Avg time/%exit Tournament Page Login Page Fixtures Ad Points Table Page Us...
56.1% 33.8% 29.41% 29.32% 13.5% Why do 56.1% leave from Top Scorer End of app usage Lack of next steps Why do 33.8% leave ...
PROPOSED SOLUTIONS TAKING IT ONE SCREEN AT A TIME
Key • Black – Current features • Green – Necessary edits • Blue – Suggest edits • Red – Red flag areas
Opening Page • Current splash page shows logo in white against a dark football field. The splash page is barely visible fo...
User Registration • High %exit most likely fixable with redesigned UI for better appeal. • Recommend reducing the fields t...
New User Register Page • High %exit most likely fixable with redesigned UI for better appeal. • Recommend larger emphasis ...
Existing User Login Page • Overall pretty basic layout. Not much to change, except UI design of the buttons.
Login Animation Page • Currently showing a little football animation with the edges of the gif visible (can see the footba...
Main Tournament Page • High %exit (29.32%) most likely fixable with redesigned UI for easier sorting of information • Reco...
Main Page – Tournament List • Current UI includes a lot of content divided into three categories (ongoing, upcoming etc). ...
THEORY TIME A BRIEF EXPLANATION OF DESIGNING FOR THUMBS
Phones are getting bigger Adobe’s 2014 Mobile Benchmark Report claims that mobile browsing among phones with 4” screens or...
Typical Way Of Holding Phone Designing for thumbs involves building interfaces that most comfortable to use within our thu...
iPhone’s Scroll Down feature Which is why iPhone introduced a double tap feature to lower down whichever app is open for e...
Current method • A common problem is the top menu button often being far outside navigational reach
iOS/Android’s solution
A slightly better way
Ideal method. Facebook found in their tests that a bottom tab bar solution on their app also improved Engagement, user sat...
The Thumb Zone It’s a heatmap for thumbs. The one shown applies for iPhone 6 sized interfaces. If the anchor of the thumb ...
Comparing Thumb Zones iPhone 6 iPhone 6+
Explaining ChokeUp Area Choke up area is watching how the thumb zone shifts with grip, making it easier to access the left...
Fingers & Thumbs in Pixels A classic example of this going wrong is with Whatsapp’s Phone button: Link
Key Learning • Redesigning interface to suit thumb screens. • Using gesture controls to access menus wherever applicable. ...
BACK TO MAIN MENU Moving on with the UX revamp
Main Page – Search (New) • A search bar can be placed permanently or visible via downswipe on screen (a method already emp...
Main Page – Main Menu • A more populated menu section including user profile, app settings, favorited teams, Back to main ...
Main Page – Main Menu • Additional recommendations if possible, adding Player Profile and Org Profile sections in menu in ...
Main Page – Favorites • Current fav system includes clicking on hearts and a new tab area shows up on top with fav tournam...
Main Page – Tournament List • High %exit (29.32%) most likely fixable with redesigned UI for easier navigation. • Recommen...
Main Page – Tournament Click • On clicking on tournament, the image expands to fit app screen (often pixelated) as the poi...
Tournament Detail Pg (aka Point Table) • Currently on clicking tournament, it goes directly to Points Table, showing PT, f...
Point Table Page • Currently has 4 divisions which can be filled or empty depending on status of tournament. • Currently s...
Tournament Info Page (New) • Can be accessed via tournament list, player profile • Info (Name of tournament, org logo, org...
Tournament Info Page (New) • Tournament info page design can also follow an accordion layout considering the amount of dat...
Fixtures Page • Currently shows divisions by date. • Stats show low views, low screen time and 33.8% exit ratio • Pull up ...
Fixtures Detail Page • Currently shows 5 divisions, league match, goals, team stats, cards and substitutions. • Two new fe...
Top Scorer Page • Lowest views and screen time, with highest exit time 56.1%. Most likely due to end of usage requirement....
Media Page (New) • Converting the news page into the tournament’s media section containing images, videos and news of the ...
Media Page (New) • Can introduce in-app ratings (similar to instagram’s favoriting) on the photo itself. The most popular ...
Player Profile (New) • Accessible via top score page and fixture detail page. • Creating a resume-app styled profile for e...
Org Profile (New) • Can be accessed from tournament list, tournament info, fixture detail and player profile pages. • Org ...
Intro Registration Facebook New Acc Login Animation Tournament Page Team Page Point Score Fixtures Fixtures Detail News Ne...
New UX Flow Larger image attached in mail*
Why is this better?
Why is this better? Page loops direct user across App and in turn, stay longer A more diverse menu allowing more features ...
Why is this better? Power search for any player, parent or scout to access virtually any info in one click through the app...
Suggested Full page Ad spots Ad spots on these 3 pages can come after a slight delay upon loading these pages. Ad spots in...
Next Phase CORE UI EDIT COMPLETE UI EDIT Involves revamping of existing UI i.e. button styles, font, spacing & alignment, ...
THANK YOU
