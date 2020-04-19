Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Usodepresentaciones parapromoverel aprendizajeactivo.
1. Cómohacerpresentaciones efectivas
“Elobjetivodeunapresentaciónescomunicarunmensaje quedespiertelaatención,quesearecordadoyqueinvitea pasaralaacción.Paralogr...
QUÉDICELACIENCIA ✘ Si queremos que nuestra presentación capte la atención del público, persuada y quede en la memoria, deb...
Un estudio científico elaborado por la Universidad de Minnesota llegó a la conclusión de que ante dos presentaciones igual...
Comprender cuáles son las necesidades y los deseos de la audiencia nos aporta ideas de cómo conectar con el público y gene...
Para lograrlo, cuanto más visual sea nuestra presentación más cerca estaremos de conseguir que sea memorable. Según un est...
En tiempos en los cuales competimos con teléfonos y computadoras para captar la atención de las personas, el diseño y la e...
 Diseña un guión para tu presentación  Piensa en tus objetivos personales y expectativas de la clase.  Piensa bien el d...
 Enfócate en los detalles  Convierte tu presentación en una conversación  Cuenta la historia también en imágenes 10 CON...
Free templates for all your presentation needs Ready to use, professional and customizable 100% free for personal or comme...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Crear presentaciones efectivas

39 views

Published on

Crear presentaciones efectivas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Crear presentaciones efectivas

  1. 1. Usodepresentaciones parapromoverel aprendizajeactivo.
  2. 2. 1. Cómohacerpresentaciones efectivas
  3. 3. “Elobjetivodeunapresentaciónescomunicarunmensaje quedespiertelaatención,quesearecordadoyqueinvitea pasaralaacción.Paralograresto,esimportanteconocer cómoactúaelcerebrodelaaudienciaante unapresentación.” 3
  4. 4. QUÉDICELACIENCIA ✘ Si queremos que nuestra presentación capte la atención del público, persuada y quede en la memoria, debemos tener en cuenta dos factores: el poder del impacto visual y de las historias. ✘ El mayor porcentaje de la información que procesa nuestro cerebro viene a través de los ojos. Por eso, el factor más importante a considerar en una presentación es el impacto visual. 4
  5. 5. Un estudio científico elaborado por la Universidad de Minnesota llegó a la conclusión de que ante dos presentaciones iguales, aquella que se apoyó en recursos visuales fue 43% más efectiva que la que solo utilizó texto. 5 Elpoderdelaimagen
  6. 6. Comprender cuáles son las necesidades y los deseos de la audiencia nos aporta ideas de cómo conectar con el público y generar conversación, algo clave para lograr convencer. Conoceratupúblicotedarámásideassobrecómoconectar En este sentido, construir tu discurso como si fuera una conversación con el público y permitir que la audiencia incida en el tema de discusión te ayudará a darle un enfoque más colaborativo, logrando que la audiencia sienta que trabaja junto a ti en la búsqueda de un objetivo común. 6
  7. 7. Para lograrlo, cuanto más visual sea nuestra presentación más cerca estaremos de conseguir que sea memorable. Según un estudio publicado por investigadores británicos, nuestra memoria visual es más poderosa que nuestra habilidad para recordar un discurso oral y un texto escrito. 7 CÓMOLOGRARSERMEMORABLE
  8. 8. En tiempos en los cuales competimos con teléfonos y computadoras para captar la atención de las personas, el diseño y la estética son tan importante como el resto de los puntos que vimos anteriormente para lograr nuestro objetivo: captar la atención y persuadir al público. ELDISEÑOCOMOFACTORCLAVEENUNAPRESENTACIÓN 8
  9. 9.  Diseña un guión para tu presentación  Piensa en tus objetivos personales y expectativas de la clase.  Piensa bien el diseño de la presentación.  Busca imágenes que se relacionen directamente con el contenido. 9 CONSEJOSPARAUNABUENAPLANIFICACIÓNDETU PRESENTACIÓN
  10. 10.  Enfócate en los detalles  Convierte tu presentación en una conversación  Cuenta la historia también en imágenes 10 CONSEJOSPARAUNABUENAPLANIFICACIÓNDETU PRESENTACIÓN Universia. (s. f.). Universia - Cómo hacer presentaciones efectivas. Universia - Cómo hacer presentaciones efectivas. Recuperado 2 de abril de 2020, de https://www.universia.net/ebooks/como-hacer-presentaciones-efectivas/1154957
  11. 11. Free templates for all your presentation needs Ready to use, professional and customizable 100% free for personal or commercial use Blow your audience away with attractive visuals For PowerPoint and Google Slides

×