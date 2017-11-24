Where the Red Fern Grows listen to audiobooks online free no download

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Where the Red Fern Grows
For fans of Old Yeller and Shiloh, is a beloved classic that captures the powerful bond
between man and man's best friend. Billy has long dreamt of owning not one, but two,
dogs. So when he's finally able to save up enough money for two pups to call his own
Old Dan and Little Ann he's ecstatic. It doesn't matter that times are tough, together
they'll roam the hills of the Ozarks. Soon Billy and his hounds become the finest
hunting team in the valley. Stories of their great achievements spread throughout the
region, and the combination of Old Dan's brawn, Little Ann's brains, and Billy's sheer
will seems unbeatable. But tragedy awaits these determined hunters now friends and
Billy learns that hope can grow out of despair, and that the seeds of the future can
come from the scars of the past. Praise for A Top 100 Children's Novel, School Library
Journal's A Fuse #8 Production A Must-Read for Kids 9 to 14, NPR Winner of Multiple
State Awards Over 7 million copies in print! “A rewarding book [with] careful, precise
observation, all of it rightly phrased.” The New York Times Book Review “One of the
great classics of children's literature. Any child who doesn't get to read this beloved
and powerfully emotional book has missed out on an important piece of childhood for
the last 40-plus years.” Common Sense Media “An exciting tale of love and adventure
you'll never forget.” School Library Journal “A book of unadorned naturalness.” Kirkus
Reviews “Written with so much feeling and sentiment that adults as well as children
are drawn [in] with a passion.” Arizona Daily Star “It's a story about a young boy and
his two hunting dogs and I can't even go on without getting a little misty.” The
Huffington Post “A brilliant literary work.” TeenInk.com “We tear up just thinking about
it.” Time on the film adaptation
●Written By: Wilson Rawls
●Narrated By: Anthony Heald
●Publisher: Listening Library (Audio)
●Date: July 2000
●Duration: 7 hours 0 minutes
When leaving work in Idaho's Snake River Valley, Billy Colman sees a pack of dogs attacking a stray coonhound. He
takes the stray home to feed it. Once it has rested, Billy sets it free, knowing that it will return home.
The experience reminds Billy of his childhood in the Ozark Mountains of Oklahoma. He wants a dog, and his parents
offer to get him a mongrel from a neighbor. He wants two coonhounds, but his parents tell him they cannot afford them.
Billy finds a magazine ad for a Kentucky kennel which breeds Redbone Coonhounds and sells them for $25 each. He
goes to work performing odd jobs and saves the $50 he needs with the help of his grandfather. Since it takes two years
to do so, his grandfather writes to see if the kennel will honor the ad. They do, and the price has dropped so the two
puppies only cost $40.
Billy's dogs are delivered to the freight depot in Tahlequah. His family does not have transportation, so he finds his own
way to get to the depot and walks through the hills. He picks up his puppies, which are a male and a female. He buys a
gift for each member of his family with his extra $10 before heading back home.
On the way back home, he spends the night in Robber's Cave in the Sparrow Hawk Mountains. There he builds a fire
and plays with the puppies. While trying to sleep, he hears a noise that he realizes is the cry of a mountain lion. In the
morning, he continues on. He comes to a sycamore tree and sees the names Dan and Ann carved inside a heart in the
bark and decides to name the puppies Old Dan and Little Ann.
To train Old Dan and Little Ann, Billy traps a raccoon with the help of his grandfather and uses its pelt to teach them to
hunt. During their training, their personalities become apparent: Old Dan is brave and strong, while Little Ann is very
intelligent. Both are very loyal to each other and to Billy.
Plot summary
6.
On the first night of hunting season, Billy takes Old Dan and Little Ann out for their first hunt. He promises them that if they tree a
raccoon, he will do the rest. They tree one in a large sycamore, which Billy had previously nicknamed "The Big Tree". As he tries to call
them off, they look at him sadly and he cuts the tree down, which takes him two days and costs him blistered hands. In the end, when
he's about to give up his effort, Billy offers a short prayer for strength to continue. A strong wind starts to blow and the tree falls. Old Dan
and Little Ann take the raccoon down.
Billy, Old Dan, and Little Ann go hunting almost every night and become well-known in the Ozarks. Billy and his grandfather make a bet
with Rubin and Rainie Pritchard that Old Dan and Little Ann can tree the "ghost coon". It leads them on a long, complicated hunt, and
Rubin and Rainie want to give up. When they finally have it treed, Billy refuses to kill it. Rubin then orders his dog, Old Blue, to attack Old
Dan, who is smaller; and Rubin starts to beat Billy. Little Ann helps Old Dan, and together they injure Old Blue; Rubin runs to attack them
with an axe, but he trips, falls on it and kills himself.
Billy's grandfather enters him into a championship coon hunt, putting him against experienced hunters and the finest dogs in the country.
Before it starts, he enters Little Ann into a conformation contest, where she wins the silver cup. On the fourth night of the hunt, Old Dan
and Little Ann tree three raccoons, making it to the final round. The sixth night, they tree one before a blizzard hits. Billy, his father,
grandfather, and the judge lose sight of the dogs. When they finally find them, Billy's grandfather sprains his ankle. They build a fire, and
when Billy's father chops down a tree, three raccoons jump out. Old Dan and Little Ann take two of them down, and chase the third to
another tree. In the morning, the hunters find them covered with ice circling the tree. That raccoon wins them the championship, gold cup,
and $300 of jackpot money.
One night Old Dan and Little Ann tree a mountain lion, and it attacks. Billy enters the fight with his axe, hoping to save his dogs, but they
end up having to save him. Eventually, they kill the mountain lion, but Old Dan is badly wounded, and Billy finds his intestines in a bush.
He dies late that night. Billy is heartbroken, and Little Ann loses the will to live, stops eating, and dies of grief a few days later on Old
Dan's grave. Billy's father tries to tell him that it is all for the best, because with the money they received from winning the championship
hunt, they can move to town. He goes to visit Old Dan and Little Ann's graves and finds a giant red fern between them. According to
Native American legend, only an angel can plant one. He feels ready to move on knowing that his dogs are always going to be
remembered.
When Rawls was 16, the United States economy entered the Great Depression, prompting his family to
leave their Oklahoma home for California; however, the family's convertible broke down near Albuquerque,
New Mexico, where Rawls's father found a job at the local toothpaste factory.
As an adult during the 1930s and 1940s, Rawls became a carpenter and traveled to South America,
Canada, and Alaska. He wrote five manuscripts during this period, including. Rawls's original manuscripts
contained many spelling and grammatical errors and no punctuation. Because of this, he kept the
manuscripts hidden in a trunk in his father's workshop.
In the late 1950s, Rawls worked for a construction company on a guided missile range in the Southwest.
Later, he transferred to a construction site near Idaho Falls to work on a contract for the Atomic Energy
Commission. Rawls lived in a cabin near Mud Lake. While working there, Rawls met his future wife, Sophie
Ann Styczinski, a budget analyst for the Atomic Energy Commission. The couple married on August 23,
1958.
Be the first to comment