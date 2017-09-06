Universidad Politécnica de Nicaragua Sirviendo a la Comunidad Tema: El Mito de la Supremacía del hombre sobre la mujer. Ob...
Entrevista Mito de la supremacia del hombre sobre la mujer

Entrevista Mito de la supremacia del hombre sobre la mujer

  1. 1. Universidad Politécnica de Nicaragua Sirviendo a la Comunidad Tema: El Mito de la Supremacía del hombre sobre la mujer. Objetivo de la entrevista: Sensibilizar a los estudiantes de la Escuela de Ingeniería en el desarrollo de relaciones justas entre los géneros. Lugar de la entrevista: Instituto de Genero INFORMACIÓN GENERAL: 1. Fecha: miércoles 23/08/2017 3. Sujeto de investigación: Msc. Debora García. PREGUNTAS A. Preguntas de Introducción 1. ¿Qué significa para usted el machismo? No es más que una costumbre adquirida por la educación tradicional de nuestro país que generaciones tras generaciones nos ha inculcado un modelo de vida patriarcal.
  2. 2. 2. ¿Cuáles son las diversas maneras de expresión del machismo en la sociedad nicaragüense? Sumisión pasiva, noviazgos adolescentes frustrados, violencia de género e intrafamiliar, inicios de vida sexual precoces B. Preguntas de Desarrollo 3. ¿Cuál es el significado del lema del Instituto de Genero “Mujeres y hombres construyendo una sociedad más justa”? La inspiración del dicho instituto es la igualdad entre géneros, ni machismo, ni feminismo sino igualitarismo. 4. ¿Cuáles son los factores que han incidido en nuestra sociedad en relación al mito de la supremacía del hombre sobre la mujer? Primeramente, la educación en los hogares, que avanza poco a poco hasta alcanzar el machismo hasta en los lugares de trabajo, y en las casas, repitiendo el mismo patrón una y otra vez. 5. ¿De que manera este instituto promueve una cultura de relaciones justas entre los géneros? Se ha tratado de implementar una política de igualdad en UPOLI, que promueva la equidad de género y que sea presentada a todo el estudiantado, docentes y personal administrativo.
  3. 3. C. Preguntas de Cierre 6. ¿Qué sugerencias haría a los coordinadores y estudiantes de la Upoli en lo que respecta a la equidad en las relaciones de género? Que promuevan aún más clases en las que enseñen el respeto entre géneros y que presenten a los estudiantes el instituto y promuevan visitas al mismo. 7. ¿Qué papel debería tomar la mujer? No mantenerse en silencio, y empoderarse desde pequeña, enfocarse en estudiar y en ser personas dignas, jamás permitir el abuso y buscar ayuda.

