Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTERAKSI ANTARNEGARA ASIA DAN NEGARA LAINNYA Kompetensi dasar : 3.1. Menelaah perubahan keruangan dan interaksi antarruan...
A. LETAK DAN LUAS BENUA ASIA DAN BENUA LAINNYA • Benua merupakan masa daratan sangat luas memiliki ciri atau karakteristik...
BATAS BENUA ASIA :
Benua Asia terbagimenjadi beberapawilayah atau rezion yaitu :  Asia Barat atau Asia Barat Daya ( Timur Tengah )  Asia Te...
• Sebagian besar penduduk bumi tinggal di benua Asia • Puncak Tertinggi : Gunung Everest ( 8.848 M) • Bagian terendah :Lau...
BATAS BENUA AMERIKA Utara : Samudera Arttik Timur : Samudera Fasifik Selatan : Laut weddel, samudera Atlantik, samudera Fa...
Amerika terbagi atas empat kawasan atau region yakni  Amerika Selatan  Amerika Utara  Amerika Tengahdan  Kepulauan Kar...
BATAS BENUA EROPA Utara : Samudera Arttik Timur : Asia ( Pegunungan Ural, Selat Dardanela, dan laut kaspia) Selatan : Laut...
Benua Eropa terbagi atas empat kawasan atau region yakni:  Eropa Barat  Eropa Timur  Eropa Selatan  Eropa Utara Pembag...
Karakteristi Benua Eropa • Benua eropa di juluki benua biru • Letak astronomis :90ª BB – 60 ªBT dan 35ªLU – 80ªLU • Iklim ...
BATAS BENUA AFRIKA Utara : Laut Tengah Timur : Laut Merah, Samudea Hindia Selatan : Samudera Hindia Barat : Samudera Atlan...
Secara geografis, Benua Afrika terbagi ataslima kawasan atau Region • Afrika Utara • Afrika Timur • Afrika Barat • Afrika ...
• Karena di lweari garis katulistiwa, sehingga wilayahnya sebagian besar beriklim tropis, kecuali bagian paling utara dan ...
BATAS BENUA AUSTRALIA Utara : Indonesia,laut Timor, laut arafuru, dan selat Tores Timur : Samudera Fasifik,Laut Tasman, La...
Australia terdiri atas delapan negara bagian yaitu • Australia Utara • Australia Selatan • Australia Barat • Victoria • Ne...
Karakteristik Benua Autralia • Australia terletakpada 113ª BT - 155ª BT dan 10ª LS - 43ª LS • Australia memiliki iklim tro...
SAATNYA MENJELAJAH 1. Dengan menggunakan peta pada atlasmu tunjukkan dengan tepat masing – masing benua dengan tepat! 2. T...
Interaksi antarnegara asia dan negara lainnya
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Interaksi antarnegara asia dan negara lainnya

22 views

Published on

Interaksi antarnegara asia dan negara lainnya

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Interaksi antarnegara asia dan negara lainnya

  1. 1. INTERAKSI ANTARNEGARA ASIA DAN NEGARA LAINNYA Kompetensi dasar : 3.1. Menelaah perubahan keruangan dan interaksi antarruang negara-negara Asia dan benua lainnya yang diakibatkan faktor alam, manusia dan pengaruhnya terhadap keberlangsungan kehidupan manusia dalam ekonomi, sosial, pendidikan dan politik 4.1. Menyajikan hasil telaah tentang perubahan keruangan dan interaksi antarruang negara-negara Asia dan benua lainnya yang diakibatkan faktor alam, manusia dan pengaruhnya terhadap keberlangsungan kehidupan manusia dalam ekonomi, sosial, pendidikan dan politik Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi  Dapat menunjukkan letak benua Asia dan benua lainya  Menyebutkan letak astronmis dan geografis Asia dan benua lainnya  Mengidentifkasi urutan benua berdasarkan luanya  Mengklasifikasikan pembagian region Benua Asia dan benua laiinya
  2. 2. A. LETAK DAN LUAS BENUA ASIA DAN BENUA LAINNYA • Benua merupakan masa daratan sangat luas memiliki ciri atau karakteristik tertentu. • Sejarah terbentuknya benua berdasarkan teori pergesaran menurut afred weeger • Benua yang ada di dunia ada beberapapendapat ada menyatakan tujuh benua, ada yang menyatakan enam dan ada yang menyatakan lima • Kita pelajari yang lima benua yaitu Asia,Amerika, Afrika, Eropa, Australia.
  3. 3. BATAS BENUA ASIA :
  4. 4. Benua Asia terbagimenjadi beberapawilayah atau rezion yaitu :  Asia Barat atau Asia Barat Daya ( Timur Tengah )  Asia Tengah  Asia Timur  Asia Selatan dan  Asia Tenggara Karakteristik Benua Asia • Letak 26ª BT – 170 BTª dan 11 ªLS - 80ªLS • Hampirseluruh wilayahnya berada di belahan bimi utara. Hanya sebagai kecil pulau yang berda di belahan bumi selatan, termasuk Indonesia. • Benua Asia merupakan benua terluas di permukaan bumi. Luasnya mencapai 44.000.000 Km2 atau seperampat wilayah daratan dunia
  5. 5. • Sebagian besar penduduk bumi tinggal di benua Asia • Puncak Tertinggi : Gunung Everest ( 8.848 M) • Bagian terendah :Laut mati (394 m di bawah permukaan air laut,sungai terpanjang : sungai Yangtse ( 5.800 km ) • Danau terbesar : Danau Laut Kaspia.
  6. 6. BATAS BENUA AMERIKA Utara : Samudera Arttik Timur : Samudera Fasifik Selatan : Laut weddel, samudera Atlantik, samudera Fasifik Barat : Samudera Atlantik
  7. 7. Amerika terbagi atas empat kawasan atau region yakni  Amerika Selatan  Amerika Utara  Amerika Tengahdan  Kepulauan Karibia Sejumlah ahli geografi berpendapat bahwa Meksiko masuk ke dalam wilayah Amerika Tengah. Karakteristik Benua Amerika • Benua Amerika sering juga disebut sebagai benua merah • Letak astronomis 170ªBT -35ªBB dan 83ªLU - 55ªLS • Benua terbesar kedua setelah Asia degan luas mencapai 42.057.100 km2 • Benua Amerika memiliki semua iklim didunia
  8. 8. BATAS BENUA EROPA Utara : Samudera Arttik Timur : Asia ( Pegunungan Ural, Selat Dardanela, dan laut kaspia) Selatan : Laut Tengah Barat : Samudera Atlantik
  9. 9. Benua Eropa terbagi atas empat kawasan atau region yakni:  Eropa Barat  Eropa Timur  Eropa Selatan  Eropa Utara Pembagian wilayah atau region tersebut lebih pada perbedaan kondisi geografis yang mencakup aspek fisik dan budaya. Negara-negara dikawasan Eropa memilikiikatan secara ekonomi dan politi melalui lembaga ekonomi Eropa ( Eropean Union )
  10. 10. Karakteristi Benua Eropa • Benua eropa di juluki benua biru • Letak astronomis :90ª BB – 60 ªBT dan 35ªLU – 80ªLU • Iklim benua Eropa adalah Subtropis dan Sedang.karena posisinya benua Eropa mengalami empat musim, yakni muismsemi, panas,gugur, dan dingin • Luas wilayah benua Eropa 10.355.000 km2 • Benua Eropa secara fisik sebenarnya menjadi satu daratan dengan Benua Asia. Keduanya dipisahkan oleh sebuah pegunungan yaaitu pegunungan Ural. Namun umumnya eropa dan Asia masing-masing dianggap sebagai benua. Alasannya kedua benua tersebut memiliki budaya yang berbeda
  11. 11. BATAS BENUA AFRIKA Utara : Laut Tengah Timur : Laut Merah, Samudea Hindia Selatan : Samudera Hindia Barat : Samudera Atlantik
  12. 12. Secara geografis, Benua Afrika terbagi ataslima kawasan atau Region • Afrika Utara • Afrika Timur • Afrika Barat • Afrika Tengah, dan • Afrika Tengah Karakteristik Benua Afrika • Benua Afrikasering disebut “Benua Hitam” karena mayoritas penduduknya mempunyai kulit berwarna hitam • Afrika terltak pada 170ª BB - 52ª BT dan 35ª LS - 34ª LS ini berarti Benua Afrika di lewati garis katulistiwa
  13. 13. • Karena di lweari garis katulistiwa, sehingga wilayahnya sebagian besar beriklim tropis, kecuali bagian paling utara dan paling selatan memiliki iklim subtropis. • Benua Afrika merupakan benua terbesar ketiga setelah Asia dan Amerika • Luas wilayah Afrika mencapai 30.290.000 km2. • Puncak tertinggi kalimajaro ( 5.895 m ) • Bagian terendah Danau Asal, jibouti (158 di bawah permukaan laut). • Sungai terpenjang sungai Nil ( 6.650 km). • Danau terbesar danau Victoria ( 68.870 km)
  14. 14. BATAS BENUA AUSTRALIA Utara : Indonesia,laut Timor, laut arafuru, dan selat Tores Timur : Samudera Fasifik,Laut Tasman, Laut Coral Selatan : Samudera Hindia Barat : Samudera Atlantik
  15. 15. Australia terdiri atas delapan negara bagian yaitu • Australia Utara • Australia Selatan • Australia Barat • Victoria • New Sout Wales dan Queensland • Tasmania dan daerah khusus ibu kota • New Sout wales merupakan negara bagian paling tua dan paling banyak penduduknya. Negara bagian terluas adalah Australia Barat. • Victoria merupakan negara bagian terkecil dan terpadat kedua
  16. 16. Karakteristik Benua Autralia • Australia terletakpada 113ª BT - 155ª BT dan 10ª LS - 43ª LS • Australia memiliki iklim tropis dibagian utara yang berdekatan dengan Indonesia. Sebagian wilayah lainnya beriklim subtropics dan sedang. • Luas wilayah Benua Australia adalah 9.945.000 km2. • hanya satu negara dalam satu benua ini merupakan keunikan lainnya • Dua pertiga wilayahnya berupa gurun • Puncak tertinggi adalah puncak mawson (2.745m), bagian terendah danau eyre (15 m di bawah permukaan laut),sungai terpanjang adalah sungai muray (2.508 km) dan danau terbesar adalah danau Eyre ( 9.500 km).
  17. 17. SAATNYA MENJELAJAH 1. Dengan menggunakan peta pada atlasmu tunjukkan dengan tepat masing – masing benua dengan tepat! 2. Tunjukkan region atau wilayah pada masing-masing benua ! 3. Apa yang menyebabkan antartika tidak dihuni manusia! 4. Dapatkah kalian temukan keunikan dari masing-masing benua! Selamat mengerjakan tetap semangat dan menajaga kesehatan Herman,S.Pd SMPN 2 CIMENYAN

×