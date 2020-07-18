Rheumatoid Arthritis, a chronic disorder that upsets a wide range of body systems such as the eyes, heart, lungs, skin, and blood vessels. RA entry will have occurred once your immune system rushes to your body’s tissues erroneously. Acute Rheumatoid Arthritis can lead to physical disabilities. Siddha treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis believes in two miscellaneous factors that cause RA. One is ‘Ashtanga Hridaya’ that says improper dietary and lifestyle cause inflammation in the body. Another one is ‘Madhava Nidana’ that concludes as gut imbalances and inflammatory causes Rheumatoid Arthritis. I would suggest Dr. Arun in Herbal Health Care, Chennai. He is the best Siddha doctor in Velachery, Chennai

https://herbalhealthcarechennai.com/services/rheumatoid-arthritis/

