Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Manager's Path: A Guide for Tech Leaders Navigating Growth and Change HARDCOVER
The Manager's Path: A Guide for Tech Leaders Navigating Growth and Change HARDCOVER Managing people is difficult wherever ...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Camille Fournierq Pages : 226 pagesq Publisher : O'Reilly Mediaq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1491973897q...
DISCRIPSI Managing people is difficult wherever you work, but the tech industry as a whole is pretty bad at it. Tech compa...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Manager's Path: A Guide for Tech Leaders Navigating Growth and Change HARDCOVER

3 views

Published on

Managing people is difficult wherever you work, but the tech industry as a whole is pretty bad at it. Tech companies in general lack the experience, tools, texts, and frameworks to do it well. And the handful of books that share tips and tricks of engineering management don t explain how to supervise employees in the face of growth and change.In this book, author Camille Fournier takes you through the stages of technical management, from mentoring interns to working with the senior staff. You ll get actionable advice for approaching various obstacles in your path, whether you re a new manager, a mentor, or a more experienced leader looking for fresh advice. Pick up this book and learn how to become a better manager and leader in your organization. * Discover how to manage small teams and large/multi-level teams * Understand how to build and bootstrap a unifying culture in teams * Deal with people problems and learn how to mentor other managers and new leaders * Learn how to manage yourself: avoid common pitfalls that challenge many leaders * Obtain several practices that you can incorporate and practice along the way

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Manager's Path: A Guide for Tech Leaders Navigating Growth and Change HARDCOVER

  1. 1. The Manager's Path: A Guide for Tech Leaders Navigating Growth and Change HARDCOVER
  2. 2. The Manager's Path: A Guide for Tech Leaders Navigating Growth and Change HARDCOVER Managing people is difficult wherever you work, but the tech industry as a whole is pretty bad at it. Tech companies in general lack the experience, tools, texts, and frameworks to do it well. And the handful of books that share tips and tricks of engineering management don t explain how to supervise employees in the face of growth and change.In this book, author Camille Fournier takes you through the stages of technical management, from mentoring interns to working with the senior staff. You ll get actionable advice for approaching various obstacles in your path, whether you re a new manager, a mentor, or a more experienced leader looking for fresh advice. Pick up this book and learn how to become a better manager and leader in your organization. * Discover how to manage small teams and large/multi-level teams * Understand how to build and bootstrap a unifying culture in teams * Deal with people problems and learn how to mentor other managers and new leaders * Learn how to manage yourself: avoid common pitfalls that challenge many leaders * Obtain several practices that you can incorporate and practice along the way
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Camille Fournierq Pages : 226 pagesq Publisher : O'Reilly Mediaq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1491973897q ISBN-13 : 9781491973899q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Managing people is difficult wherever you work, but the tech industry as a whole is pretty bad at it. Tech companies in general lack the experience, tools, texts, and frameworks to do it well. And the handful of books that share tips and tricks of engineering management don t explain how to supervise employees in the face of growth and change.In this book, author Camille Fournier takes you through the stages of technical management, from mentoring interns to working with the senior staff. You ll get actionable advice for approaching various obstacles in your path, whether you re a new manager, a mentor, or a more experienced leader looking for fresh advice. Pick up this book and learn how to become a better manager and leader in your organization. * Discover how to manage small teams and large/multi-level teams * Understand how to build and bootstrap a unifying culture in teams * Deal with people problems and learn how to mentor other managers and new leaders * Learn how to manage yourself: avoid common pitfalls that challenge many leaders * Obtain several practices that you can incorporate and practice along the way
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×