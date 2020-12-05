Successfully reported this slideshow.
MULTIMEDIA INTERACTIVA ELABORADO POR: HENSOR RECORD
Multimedia interactiva Es a trav�s de ella que proporcionar al usuario la sensaci�n de estar orientado y c�modo; que sient...
T�cnicas de animaciones Se utilizan para crear movimientos de animaci�n en Animate. se crea mediante la especificaci�n de ...
Fundamentos de programaci�n Son un tipo de s�mbolo que pueden aparecer en las expresiones, e indican al compilador la real...
ESTRUCTURA DE CONTROL Una estructura de control tiene un �nico punto de entrada y un �nico punto de salida. Una estructura...
MANEJO DE EVENTOS Es un suceso que ocurre en nuestra aplicaci�n, por ejemplo al presionar un bot�n del mouse , una tecla, ...
Esto es una prueba

  1. 1. MULTIMEDIA INTERACTIVA ELABORADO POR: HENSOR RECORD
  2. 2. Multimedia interactiva Es a trav�s de ella que proporcionar al usuario la sensaci�n de estar orientado y c�modo; que sienta que tiene el control sobre las decisiones que va tomando; que proporcione una experiencia de aprendizaje significativa. TEXTO: TXT: PDF: RTF IM�GENES: PNG, JPG O JPEG, GIF, MPEG AUDIO Y VIDEO: AIFF: REC:FMP4: MP3, MOV, AVI, WMA Interfaz Manejo textos, im�genes, AUDIO Y video
  3. 3. T�cnicas de animaciones Se utilizan para crear movimientos de animaci�n en Animate. se crea mediante la especificaci�n de distintos valores para una propiedad de objeto: la posici�n, el tama�o, el color, los efectos, los filtros y la rotaci�n. Es generaci�n de video en la que las im�genes son fotografiadas una a una, de manera secuencial, con el objetivo de simular movimiento T�cnica por cuadroT�cnicas de interpolaci�n
  4. 4. Fundamentos de programaci�n Son un tipo de s�mbolo que pueden aparecer en las expresiones, e indican al compilador la realizaci�n de determinadas operaciones matem�ticas, l�gicas y num�ricas. Es una forma particular de organizar datos en una computadora para que puedan ser utilizados de manera eficiente. Diferentes tipos de estructuras de datos son adecuados para diferentes tipos de aplicaciones. OPERADORES ESTRUCTURA DE DATOS
  5. 5. ESTRUCTURA DE CONTROL Una estructura de control tiene un �nico punto de entrada y un �nico punto de salida. Una estructura de control se compone de sentencias o de otras estructuras de control. ALTERNATIVA REPETITIVA SECUENCIAL
  6. 6. MANEJO DE EVENTOS Es un suceso que ocurre en nuestra aplicaci�n, por ejemplo al presionar un bot�n del mouse , una tecla, etc. Rat�n ButtonPress, ButtonRelease, MotionNotify, EnterNotify, LeaveNotify Teclado KeyPress, KeyRelease, FocusIn, FocusOut, KeymapNotify

