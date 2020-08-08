Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA MISION DE LA IGLESIA ADVENTISTA CUAL ES ? SATANAS ACTUA PARA QUE NO ENTENDAMOS CUAL ES EL PLAN DE DIOS. LA AVISPA. EL D...
 LA IGLESIA ADVENTISTA ES EL TERCER ELIAS. CADA MIEMBRO DE ELLA ES EL TERCER ELIAS.  NO ENTENDEMOS PORQUE SOMOS EL TERCE...
 JUAN EL BAUTISTA ES SIMBOLO DEL PUEBLO DE DIOS DE LOS ULTIMOS DIAS . JUAN EL BAUTISTA ES EL 2º ELIAS.  YO LES ENVIO AL ...
 1. MISION DE ELIAS ES LA CONVERSION.  HE AQUÍ YO ENVIO MI MENSAJERO DELANTE DE TI, QUIEN PREPARARA TU CAMINO DELANTE DE...
 LUCAS 1:17 EL IRA DELANTE DEL SEÑOR EN EL ESPIRITU Y PODER DE ELIAS PARA HACER VOLVER LOS CORAZONES DE LOS PADRES A LOS ...
 LA MISION DE LOS ADVENTISTAS ES PREPARAR UN PUEBLO BIEN DISPUESTO.  JUAN EL BAUTISTA SALIO CON EL ESPIRITU Y EL PODER D...
 JUAN EL BAUTISTA SALIO CON EL ESPIRITU Y EL PODER DE ELIAS, PARA PREPARAR EL CAMINO EL CAMINO DEL SEÑOR, Y PARA HACER VO...
LOS QUE DEBEN PREPARAR EL CAMINO PARA LA SEGUNDA VENIDA DE CRISTO ESTAN REPRESENTADOS POR EL FIEL ELIAS, ASI COMO JUAN VIN...
 A JUAN SE LE DIO UN MANDATO DE SU DIETA.  MATEO 3:4 Y SU COMIDA ERA LANGOSTAS Y MIEL SILVESTRE.
 LUCAS 1 :15  PORQUE SERA GRANDE DELANTE DE DIOS Y NO BEBERA VINO NI SIDRA: Y SERA LLENO DEL ESPIRITU SANTO, AUN DESDE E...
 SI NOSOSTROS NO SEGUIMOS ESTAS INSTRUCCIONES DIOS NOS HARIA A UN LADO.  HAY MUCHOS FALSOS ELIAS QUE NO QUIEREN SEGUIR S...
 SU DIETA PURAMENTE VEGETAL, DE ALGARROBAS Y MIEL SILVESTRE ERA UN REPROCHE PARA LA COMPLACENCIA DEL APETITO Y LA GLOTONE...
 TANTO EL PRIMER ELIAS COMO EL SEGUNDO ELIAS SE LES DIO UNA VESTIMENTA ESPECIAL.  2. SU VESTIMENTA:  2 REYES 1:2 –8. Y ...
 ENTONCES EL ANGEL DE JEHOVA HABLO A ELIAS THISBITA, DICIENDO: LEVANTATE, Y SUBE A ENCONTTRARTE CON LOS MENSAJEROS DEL RE...
 Y COMO LOS MENSAJEROS SE VOLVIERON AL REY, EL LES DIJO: ¿ PORQUE HABEIS VUELTO? Y ELLOS LE RESPONDIERON: ENCONTRAMOS UN ...
 ENTONCES LES DIJO: ¿ QUE HABITO ERA EL DE AQUEL VARON QUE ENCONTRASTEIS, Y OS DIJO TALES PALABRAS? Y ELLOS LE RESPONDIER...
 EL REY SE DIO CUENTA QUIEN ERA POR SU MANERA DE VESTIR.  DIOS QUIERE QUE NOS VISTAMOS DE MANERA ESPECIAL. ESTA ERA LA V...
 LA SENCILLEZ DE SU VESTIDO, UN MANTO TEJIDO CON PELO DE CAMELLO, ERA UNA REPRENSION PERMANENTE DE LA EXTRAVAGANCIA Y LA ...
 ANTES DE PONERSE EL VESTIDO DE LA REFORMA, LAS HERMANAS DEBEN OBTENER PATRONES… TENDRE PATRONES PREPARADOS PARA LLEVAR C...
 ALGO DEBE SUCEDER PARA QUE EL PUEBLO DE DIOS SE APOYE MENOS EN EL MUNDO. LA REFORMA EN EL VESTIR ES SENCILLA Y SALUDABLE...
 JESUS NOS DIJO QUE DEBEMOS TOMAR NUESTRA CRUZ Y SIGANME.  LA VESTIMENTA ES UNA CRUZ.  NO DEBEMOS INVENTAR ALGO PARA FA...
 ESTA VESTIMENTA PRODUJO UNA REVOLUCION DENTRO DE LA IGLESIA EN SU MOMENTO.  ES UNA ESPINA DE DESOBEDIENCIA Y DE INGRATI...
NO HEMOS QUERIDO CAMNAR LOS CAMINOS DE DIOS SE NOS DIO UN VESTIDO NO QUEREMOS UN VESTIDO QUEREMOS LINO FINO.  SE NOS DIO ...
 LA EDUCACION DEL TERCER ELIAS.  NOS HA DADO UNA EDUCACION ESPECIAL.  TOMAMOS EL ROCK AND ROLL Y LE PONEMOS LETRA PARA ...
 3- SU EDUCACION.  LUCAS 1: 80  Y EL NIÑO CRECIA, Y SE FORTALECIA EN ESPIRITU: Y ESTUVO EN LOS DESIERTOS HASTA EL DIA Q...
 JUAN FUE EDUCADO CON LOS LIBROS DE TEXTO DE DIOS. LA NATURALEZA COMO EL PRIMERO Y LA PALABRA ESCRITA COMO EL SEGUNDO.  ...
 LO APARTO DE LAS ASAMBLEAS DE LOS HOMBRES Y LO LLEVO AL DESIERTO PARA QUE PUDIERA APRENDER DE LA NATURALEZA Y DEL DIOS D...
 DIOS NO QUERIA QUE JUAN TUVIERA EL MOLDE DEL MUNDO Y ESO QUIERE HOY DIOS PARA EL TERCER ELIAS.  EL TENIA SU MISION SABI...
 LA NATURALEZA Y LA BIBLIA TAMBIEN FUERON LOS LIBROS DE TEXTO DE JESUS.  JESUS SE EDUCO EN FUENTES DESIGNADAS POR EL CIE...
 QUE NECESITA EL TERCER ELIAS HASTA ESTE MOMENTO:  1. DIETA  2. VESTIMENTA.  3. EDUCACION ESPECIAL.  4. VIVIENDO EN E...
 MATEO 3: 1.  Y EN AQUELLOS DIAS VINO JUAN EL BAUTISTA PREDICANDO EN EL DESIERTO DE JUDEA, TENIA UN MINISTERIO EXTRAÑO L...
 DE IGUAL MANERA DEBEMOS ALEJARNOS DEL MUNDO Y NOS VAMOS A MARAVILLAR COMO DIOS VA HA ENVIAR LA GENTE.  Y JUAN EL BAUTIS...
 LAS ENSEÑANZAS DE LAS ESCUELAS CRISTIANAS DE LOS ESCRIBAS Y LOS PROFETAS ESTABAN TAN DISTORSIONADAS. Y DIOS LO EDUCO A S...
 EL PRIMER LIBRO DE APRENDIZAJE ES LA NATURALEZA. LOS CIELOS CUENTAN LA GLORIA DE DIOS Y EL FIRMAMENTO ANUNCIAN LAS OBRAS...
 INSTO A NUESTRO PUEBLO A QUE CONVIERTA LA BUSQUEDA DE LA ESPIRITUALIDAD EN LA OBRA DE SU VIDA.  CRISTO ESTA A LA PUERTA...
 ESO QUIERE HACER DIOS CON NOSOTROS TRANSFORMARNOS A SU MISMA IMAGEN.  CUANDO MOISES ESTUVO 40 DIAS Y 40 NOCHES EN EL MO...
 PARA QUE REFLEJEMOS EL CARÁCTER DE CRISTO SE NOS HAN DADO VERDADES ESPECIFICAS .  1. DIETA.  2. VESTIMENTA.  3. EDUCA...
 SOMOS UN PUEBLO DESOBEDIENTE NO ENTENDEMOS LA PALABRA DE DIOS.  SOMOS COMO EL PUEBLO DE ISRAEL UN PUEBLO REBELDE Y DURO...
 DIOS NECESITA UN PUEBLO QUE ESTE APERCIBIDO, QUE QUIERE DECIR DESPIERTO, ALERTA, UN PUEBLO ENTENDIDO, LA MISION DE JUAN ...
 DE IGUAL MANERA JESUS HA LLAMADO AL TERCER ELIAS A PREPARAR AL MUNDO PARA SU GLORIOSA SEGUNDA VENIDA OJALA PODAMOS CUMPL...
 PARA LOGRAR LA MISION DEBEMOS SER COMO JUAN EL BAUTISTA Y ELIAS.  TENER UNA DIETA ESPECIAL.  TENER UNA VESTIMENTA ESPE...
 AL PREPARAR EL CAMINO PARA LA PRIMERA VENIDA DE CRISTO, JUAN REPRESENTABA A AQUELLOS QUE HAN DE PREPARAR UN PUEBLO PARA ...
ESTA DICIPLINA PROPIA ES ESENCIAL PARA LA FUERZA MENTAL Y LA PERCEPCION ESPIRITUAL QUE NOS HAN DE HABILITAR PARA COMPRENDE...
 ELIAS FUE ACUSADO DE TURBAR A ISRAEL, JEREMIAS LO FUE DE TRAIDOR, PABLO DE PROFANADOR DEL TEMPLO. DESDE ENTONCES HASTA A...
 ESTA TENDENCIA IRA DESARROLLANDOSE MAS Y MAS. Y LA BIBLIA ENSEÑA A LAS CLARAS QUE SE VA ACERCANDO EL TIEMPO EN QUE LAS L...
 EN CADA GENERACION DIOS ENVIO SIERVOS SUYOS PARA REPROBAR EL PECADO TANTO EN EL MUNDO COMO EN LA IGLESIA. PERO LOS HOMBR...
 ESTE MENSAJE IMPLICA DECIDIR Y TOMAR DESICIONES PERSONALES.  EL PERMANECER DE PIE EN DEFENSA DE LA VERDAD Y LA JUSTICIA...
El tercer elias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El tercer elias

22 views

Published on

EL TERCER ELIAS ES LA IGLESIA ADVENTISTA

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El tercer elias

  1. 1. LA MISION DE LA IGLESIA ADVENTISTA CUAL ES ? SATANAS ACTUA PARA QUE NO ENTENDAMOS CUAL ES EL PLAN DE DIOS. LA AVISPA. EL DOMINGO. ESPIRITU SANTO.
  2. 2.  LA IGLESIA ADVENTISTA ES EL TERCER ELIAS. CADA MIEMBRO DE ELLA ES EL TERCER ELIAS.  NO ENTENDEMOS PORQUE SOMOS EL TERCER ELIAS  Y CUAL ES LA MISION DEL TERCER ELIAS
  3. 3.  JUAN EL BAUTISTA ES SIMBOLO DEL PUEBLO DE DIOS DE LOS ULTIMOS DIAS . JUAN EL BAUTISTA ES EL 2º ELIAS.  YO LES ENVIO AL PROFETA ELIAS ANTES QUE VENGA EL DIA DEL SEÑOR , DIA GRANDE Y TERRRIBLE . EL HARA VOLVER EL CORAZON DE LOS PADRES HACIA LOS HIJOS Y EL CORAZON DE LOS HIJOS HACIA LOS PADRES , NO SEA QUE YO VENGA Y HIERA LA TIERRA CON MALDICION. MALAQUIAS 4: 5,6.
  4. 4.  1. MISION DE ELIAS ES LA CONVERSION.  HE AQUÍ YO ENVIO MI MENSAJERO DELANTE DE TI, QUIEN PREPARARA TU CAMINO DELANTE DE TI. MATEO 11: 10  LA MISION DE JUAN EL BAUTISTA FUE PREPARAR EL CAMINO PARA LA VENIDA DE CRISTO.
  5. 5.  LUCAS 1:17 EL IRA DELANTE DEL SEÑOR EN EL ESPIRITU Y PODER DE ELIAS PARA HACER VOLVER LOS CORAZONES DE LOS PADRES A LOS HIJOS , Y A LOS DESOBEDIENTES A LA ACTITUD DEL LOS JUSTOS, A FIN DE PREPARAR PARA EL SEÑOR UN PUEBLO BIEN DISPÚESTO.
  6. 6.  LA MISION DE LOS ADVENTISTAS ES PREPARAR UN PUEBLO BIEN DISPUESTO.  JUAN EL BAUTISTA SALIO CON EL ESPIRITU Y EL PODER DE ELIAS, PARA PREPARAR EL CAMINO DEL SEÑOR, Y PARA HACER VOLVER EL PUEBLO A LA SABIDURIA DE LOS JUSTOS . FUE UN REPRESENTANTE DE LOS QUE VIVIRAN EN ESTOS ULTIMOS DIAS, A QUIENES DIOS HA CONFIADO VERDADES SAGRADAS PARA PRESENTAR DELANTE DEL PUEBLO CON EL PROPOSITO DE PREPARAR EL CAMINO PARA LA SEGUNDA VENIDA DE CRISTO. CONSEJOS SOBRE EL REGIMEN ALIMENTICIO, PAGINA 83,
  7. 7.  JUAN EL BAUTISTA SALIO CON EL ESPIRITU Y EL PODER DE ELIAS, PARA PREPARAR EL CAMINO EL CAMINO DEL SEÑOR, Y PARA HACER VOLVER EL PUEBLO A LA SABIDURIA DE LOS JUSTOS. EL FUE UN REPRESENTANTE DE LOS QUE VIVIRIAN EN ESTOS ULTIMOS DIAS, A QUIENES DIOS HA CONFIADO VERDADES SAGRADAS PARA PRESENTAR DELANTE DEL PUEBLO CON EL PROPOSITO DE PREPARAR EL CAMINO PARA LA SEGUNDA VENIDA DE CRISTO.  CONSEJOS SOBRE EL REGIMEN ALIMENTICIO PAGINA 83
  8. 8. LOS QUE DEBEN PREPARAR EL CAMINO PARA LA SEGUNDA VENIDA DE CRISTO ESTAN REPRESENTADOS POR EL FIEL ELIAS, ASI COMO JUAN VINO EN EL ESPIRITU DE ELIAS PARA PREPARAR EL CAMINO PARA LA PRIMERA VENIDA DE CRISTO. EL GRAN TEMA DE LA REFORMA DEBE SER PUESTO ANTE LA OPINION PUBLICA. TESTIMONIOS , TOMO 3, PAGINAS. 61 – 63.
  9. 9.  A JUAN SE LE DIO UN MANDATO DE SU DIETA.  MATEO 3:4 Y SU COMIDA ERA LANGOSTAS Y MIEL SILVESTRE.
  10. 10.  LUCAS 1 :15  PORQUE SERA GRANDE DELANTE DE DIOS Y NO BEBERA VINO NI SIDRA: Y SERA LLENO DEL ESPIRITU SANTO, AUN DESDE EL SENO DE SU MADRE
  11. 11.  SI NOSOSTROS NO SEGUIMOS ESTAS INSTRUCCIONES DIOS NOS HARIA A UN LADO.  HAY MUCHOS FALSOS ELIAS QUE NO QUIEREN SEGUIR SU DIETA NI LAS INSTRUCCIONES DE DIOS.
  12. 12.  SU DIETA PURAMENTE VEGETAL, DE ALGARROBAS Y MIEL SILVESTRE ERA UN REPROCHE PARA LA COMPLACENCIA DEL APETITO Y LA GLOTONERIA QUE PREVALECIA POR TODAS PARTES.  EL GRAN TEMA DE LA REFORMA DEBE SER ´PUESTO ANTE LA OPINION PUBLICA. LA TEMPERANCIA EN TODAS LAS COSAS DEBE ESTAR UNIDA CON EL MENSAJE PARA VOLVER AL PUEBLO DE DIOS DE SU IDOLATRIA, SU GLOTONERIA Y EXTRAVAGNACIA EN EL VESTIR Y OTRAS COSAS. TESTIMONIOS PARA LA IGLESIA. TOMO 3 PAGINAS 71.
  13. 13.  TANTO EL PRIMER ELIAS COMO EL SEGUNDO ELIAS SE LES DIO UNA VESTIMENTA ESPECIAL.  2. SU VESTIMENTA:  2 REYES 1:2 –8. Y OCHOZIAS CAYO POR LAS CELOSIAS DE UNA CASA QUE TENIA EN SAMARIA; Y ESTANDO ENFERMO ENVIO MENSAJEROS, Y DIJOLES: ID, Y CONUSLTAD A BAAL – ZEBUB DIOS DE ECRON, SI TENGO GANAS DE SANAR DE ESTA MI ENFERMEDAD.
  14. 14.  ENTONCES EL ANGEL DE JEHOVA HABLO A ELIAS THISBITA, DICIENDO: LEVANTATE, Y SUBE A ENCONTTRARTE CON LOS MENSAJEROS DEL REY DE SAMARIA Y LES DIRAS: ¿ NO HAY DIOS EN ISRAEL, QUE VOSOTROS VAIS A CONSULTAR A BAAL – ZEBUB DIOS DE ECRON? POR TANTO ASI HA DICHO JEHOVA: DEL LECHO EN QUE SUBISTE NO DESCENDERAS, ANTES MORIRAS CIERTAMENTE Y ELIAS SE FUE.
  15. 15.  Y COMO LOS MENSAJEROS SE VOLVIERON AL REY, EL LES DIJO: ¿ PORQUE HABEIS VUELTO? Y ELLOS LE RESPONDIERON: ENCONTRAMOS UN VARON QUE NOS DIJO; ID Y VOLVEOS AL REY QUE OS ENVIO, Y DECIDLE: ASI HA DICHO JEHOVA: ¿NO HAY DIOS EN ISRAEL, QUE TU ENVIAS A CONSULTAR A BAAL – ZEBUB DIOS DE ECRON? POR TANTO, DEL LECHO EN QUE SUBISTE NO DESCENDERAS, ANTES MORIRAS DE CIERTO.
  16. 16.  ENTONCES LES DIJO: ¿ QUE HABITO ERA EL DE AQUEL VARON QUE ENCONTRASTEIS, Y OS DIJO TALES PALABRAS? Y ELLOS LE RESPONDIERON: UN VARON VELLOSO, Y CEÑIA SUS LOMOS CON UN CINTO DE CUERO. ENTONCES EL DIJO: ELIAS THISBITA ES.  2ª REYES 1 : 2 – 8.
  17. 17.  EL REY SE DIO CUENTA QUIEN ERA POR SU MANERA DE VESTIR.  DIOS QUIERE QUE NOS VISTAMOS DE MANERA ESPECIAL. ESTA ERA LA VESTIMENTA DEL PRIMER ELIAS.  MATEO: 3: 4.  Y TENIA JUAN SU VESTIDO DE PELOS DE CAMELLOS, Y UNA CINTA DE CUERO ALREDEDOR DE SUS LOMOS
  18. 18.  LA SENCILLEZ DE SU VESTIDO, UN MANTO TEJIDO CON PELO DE CAMELLO, ERA UNA REPRENSION PERMANENTE DE LA EXTRAVAGANCIA Y LA OSTENTACION DE LOS SACERDOTES JUDIOS Y DEL PUEBLO EN GENERAL. CONSEJOS SOBRE EL REGIMEN ALIMENTICIO PAGINA 83.
  19. 19.  ANTES DE PONERSE EL VESTIDO DE LA REFORMA, LAS HERMANAS DEBEN OBTENER PATRONES… TENDRE PATRONES PREPARADOS PARA LLEVAR CONMIGO CUANDO VIAJEMOS, LISTOS PARA DARLOS A NUESTRAS HERMANAS QUE ENCONTREMOS… DIOS QUIERE QUE SU PUEBLO ADOPTE LA REFORMA DEL VESTIR NO SOLAMENTE PARA DIFERENCIARSE DEL MUNDO COMO UN PUEBLO PECULIAR, SINO PORQUE UNA REFORMA EN EL VESTIR ES ESENCIAL PARA LA SALUD FISICA Y MENTAL. EL PUEBLO DE DIOS HA PERDIDO EN MAYOR GRADO SU PECULIARIDAD Y GRADUALMENTE HA ESTADO IMITANDO AL MUNDO, MEZCLANDOSE CON ELLOS HASTA LLEGAR A SER COMO ELLOS EN MUCHOS ASPECTOS,
  20. 20.  ALGO DEBE SUCEDER PARA QUE EL PUEBLO DE DIOS SE APOYE MENOS EN EL MUNDO. LA REFORMA EN EL VESTIR ES SENCILLA Y SALUDABLE, PERO IMPLICA UNA CRUZ. LE DOY GRACIAS A DIOS POR LA CRUZ Y CON GOZO ME INCLINO PARA LEVANTARLA.
  21. 21.  JESUS NOS DIJO QUE DEBEMOS TOMAR NUESTRA CRUZ Y SIGANME.  LA VESTIMENTA ES UNA CRUZ.  NO DEBEMOS INVENTAR ALGO PARA FABRICAR UNA CRUZ PERO SI DIOS NOS PRESENTA UNA CRUZ DEBEMOS LLEVARLA CON ALEGRIA.  TESTIMONIOS PARA LA IGLESIA VOL 1 PAGINA 459.
  22. 22.  ESTA VESTIMENTA PRODUJO UNA REVOLUCION DENTRO DE LA IGLESIA EN SU MOMENTO.  ES UNA ESPINA DE DESOBEDIENCIA Y DE INGRATITUD NO QUISIMOS DOBLARNOS Y LLEVAR NUESTRA CRUZ.  LA REFORMA DEL VESTIDO QUE UNA VEZ FUE DEFENDIDA, PROBO SER UNA BATALLA A CADA PASO. MIEMBROS DE LA IGLESIA REHUSANDO ESTE ESTILO DE VESTIDO SALUDABLE CAUSARON DISENSION Y DISCORDIA. LA CARGA DE DEFENDER EL VESTIDO DE LA REFORMA FUE QUITADA PORQUE AQUELLO QUE FUE DADO COMO UNA BENDICION FUE TORNADO EN UNA MALDICION.
  23. 23. NO HEMOS QUERIDO CAMNAR LOS CAMINOS DE DIOS SE NOS DIO UN VESTIDO NO QUEREMOS UN VESTIDO QUEREMOS LINO FINO.  SE NOS DIO UNA DIETA NO QUEREMOS ESA DIETA.  LA REFORMA DEL VESTIDO DE 1867. DECIA QUE EL COMER, EL BEBER Y EL VESTIRSE GUARDAN UNA RELACION DIRECTA CON EL PROGRESO ESPIRITUAL.
  24. 24.  LA EDUCACION DEL TERCER ELIAS.  NOS HA DADO UNA EDUCACION ESPECIAL.  TOMAMOS EL ROCK AND ROLL Y LE PONEMOS LETRA PARA HACERLOS CRISTIANO, EL MERENGUE LO HACEMOS CRISTIANO EL REGETTON LO HACEMOS CRISTIANO
  25. 25.  3- SU EDUCACION.  LUCAS 1: 80  Y EL NIÑO CRECIA, Y SE FORTALECIA EN ESPIRITU: Y ESTUVO EN LOS DESIERTOS HASTA EL DIA QUE SE MOSTRO A ISRAEL.  JUAN HALLABA EN EL DESIERTO SU ESCUELA Y SU SANTUARIO. COMO MOISES ENTRE LAS MONTAÑAS DE MADIAN, SE VEIA CERCADO POR LA PRESENCIA DE DIOS, Y POR LAS EVIDENCIAS DE SU PODER. DESEADO DE TODAS LAS GENTES PAGINA 77.
  26. 26.  JUAN FUE EDUCADO CON LOS LIBROS DE TEXTO DE DIOS. LA NATURALEZA COMO EL PRIMERO Y LA PALABRA ESCRITA COMO EL SEGUNDO.  JUAN NO ASISTIO A LAS ESCUELAS DE LOS RABINOS NI A LAS ESCUELAS DE EGIPTO.  JUAN FUE LLAMADO A HACER UNA OBRA ESPECIAL. HABIA DE PREPARAR EL CAMINO DEL SEÑOR Y ENDEREZAR SUS VEREDAS. EL SEÑOR NO LO ENVIO A LA ESCUELA DE LOS PROFETAS Y RABINOS.
  27. 27.  LO APARTO DE LAS ASAMBLEAS DE LOS HOMBRES Y LO LLEVO AL DESIERTO PARA QUE PUDIERA APRENDER DE LA NATURALEZA Y DEL DIOS DE LA NATURALEZA. DIOS NO QUERIA QUE EL TUVIERA EL MOLDE DE LOS SACERDOTES Y MAGISTRADOS. FUE LLAMADO A HACER UNA OBRA ESPECIAL. EL SEÑOR LE DIO SU MENSAJE.¿ FUE A LOS SACERDOTES Y MAGISTRADOS Y LES PREGUNTO SI PODIA PROCLAMAR SU MENSAJE? NO DIOS LO APARTO DE ELLOS PARA QUE NO FUERA INFLUIDO POR SU ESPIRITU Y ENSEÑANZAS. MENSAJES SELECTOS TOMO 1 PAGINA 479 – 480.
  28. 28.  DIOS NO QUERIA QUE JUAN TUVIERA EL MOLDE DEL MUNDO Y ESO QUIERE HOY DIOS PARA EL TERCER ELIAS.  EL TENIA SU MISION SABIA QUE TENIA QUE HACER Y SABIA A QUIEN TENIA QUE CONSULTAR.  DIOS LO MANDO A LA NATURALEZA HA RECIBIR UN ENTRNAMIENTO ESPECIAL Y ES EL ENTRENAMIENTO QUE DIOS QUIERE DARNOS.
  29. 29.  LA NATURALEZA Y LA BIBLIA TAMBIEN FUERON LOS LIBROS DE TEXTO DE JESUS.  JESUS SE EDUCO EN FUENTES DESIGNADAS POR EL CIELO, EN EL TRABAJO UTIL, EN EL ESTUDIO DE LAS ESCRITURAS, EN LA NATURALEZA Y EN LAS EXPERIENCIAS DE LA VIDA, EN LOS LIBROS DE TEXTO DE DIOS, LLENOS DE ENSEÑANZA PARA TODO AQUEL QUE RECURRE A ELLOS CON MANOS VOLUNTARIAS, OJOS ABIERTOS Y CORAZON DISPUESTO A ENTENDER. EL MINISTERIO DE CURACION, PAGINA 311.
  30. 30.  QUE NECESITA EL TERCER ELIAS HASTA ESTE MOMENTO:  1. DIETA  2. VESTIMENTA.  3. EDUCACION ESPECIAL.  4. VIVIENDO EN EL DESIERTO.
  31. 31.  MATEO 3: 1.  Y EN AQUELLOS DIAS VINO JUAN EL BAUTISTA PREDICANDO EN EL DESIERTO DE JUDEA, TENIA UN MINISTERIO EXTRAÑO LA GENTE TENIA QUE SALIR DE LA CIUDAD PARA IR A ESCUCHAR A JUAN EL BAUTISTA. EL NO VENIA A LA CIUDAD LA GENTE TENIA QUE IR DONDE EL ESTABA. Y EL SE SORPRENDIA PUES DIOS LE LLEVABA A LA GENTE PARA QUE LE PREDICARA. Y CUANDO LLEGABAN ALLI EL LES DECIA GENERACION DE VIBORAS QUIEN OS HA LLAMADO,
  32. 32.  DE IGUAL MANERA DEBEMOS ALEJARNOS DEL MUNDO Y NOS VAMOS A MARAVILLAR COMO DIOS VA HA ENVIAR LA GENTE.  Y JUAN EL BAUTISTA ESTUVO EN LOS DESIERTOS HASTA EL DIA QUE SE MOSTRO HA ISRAEL LUCAS 1: 80.  DIOS NO QUERIA QUE JUAN EL BAUTISTA FUERA AFECTADO POR LAS ENSEÑANZAS DE LAS ESCUELAS CRISTIANAS. LAS ESCUELAS DE LOS ESCRIBAS Y LAS ESCUELAS DE LOS PROFETAS.
  33. 33.  LAS ENSEÑANZAS DE LAS ESCUELAS CRISTIANAS DE LOS ESCRIBAS Y LOS PROFETAS ESTABAN TAN DISTORSIONADAS. Y DIOS LO EDUCO A SU MANERA.  DIOS QUIERE EDUCARNOS A NOSOTROS TAMBIEN LIBRES DE LAS INFLUENCIAS DEL MUNDO Y DE LAS OTRAS ESCUELAS.  JUAN SE SEPARO DE LOS AMIGOS Y DE LOS LUJOS DE LA VIDA. Y SE FUE A UN LUGAR DESHABITADO.
  34. 34.  EL PRIMER LIBRO DE APRENDIZAJE ES LA NATURALEZA. LOS CIELOS CUENTAN LA GLORIA DE DIOS Y EL FIRMAMENTO ANUNCIAN LAS OBRAS DE SUS MANOS.  DIOS TIENE GRANDES LECCIONES QUE DARNOS A TRAVES DE LA NATURALEZA.  TAL COMO LO HIZO CON JUAN EL BAUTISTA EL 2º ELIAS.
  35. 35.  INSTO A NUESTRO PUEBLO A QUE CONVIERTA LA BUSQUEDA DE LA ESPIRITUALIDAD EN LA OBRA DE SU VIDA.  CRISTO ESTA A LA PUERTA. POR ESO DIGO A NUESTRO PUEBLO: NO CONSIDEREIS QUE ES UNA PRIVACION EL SER LLAMADOS A DEJAR LAS CIUDADES PARA TRASLADARNOS AL CAMPO. ALLI ESPERAN ABUNDANTES BENDICIONES PARA LOS QUE DESEEN APRENDERLAS. AL CONTEMPLAR LAS ESCENAS DE LA NATURALEZA, LAS OBRAS DEL CREADOR , Y AL ESTUDIAR LA OBRA DE LA MANO DE DIOS, SEREIS TRANSFORMADOS INPERCEPTIBLEMENTE A LA MISMA IMAGEN. MENSAJES SELECTOS TOMO 2.
  36. 36.  ESO QUIERE HACER DIOS CON NOSOTROS TRANSFORMARNOS A SU MISMA IMAGEN.  CUANDO MOISES ESTUVO 40 DIAS Y 40 NOCHES EN EL MONTE SINAI CON DIOS  DESCENDIO DE AHÍ Y NO SABIA QUE SU ROSTRO RESPLANDECIA.  ES UNA PROMESA Y ES LO QUE ESTA ESPERANDO PARA SU SEGUNDA VENIDA QUE NOSOTROS REFLEJEMOS SU CARÁCTER.
  37. 37.  PARA QUE REFLEJEMOS EL CARÁCTER DE CRISTO SE NOS HAN DADO VERDADES ESPECIFICAS .  1. DIETA.  2. VESTIMENTA.  3. EDUCACION ESPECIAL.  4. VIVIENDO EN EL DESIERTO.  PERO NOSOTROS NO QUEREMOS ESTAS VERDADES
  38. 38.  SOMOS UN PUEBLO DESOBEDIENTE NO ENTENDEMOS LA PALABRA DE DIOS.  SOMOS COMO EL PUEBLO DE ISRAEL UN PUEBLO REBELDE Y DURO.  CUAL ES LA MISION DE NOSOTROS.  LUCAS 1: 17 PORQUE EL IRA DELANTE DE EL CON EL ESPIRITU Y VIRTUD DE ELIAS , PARA CONVERTIR LOS CORAZONES DE LOS PADRES A LOS HIJOS, Y LOS REBELDES A LA PRUDENCIA DE LOS JUSTOS, PARA APAREJAR AL SEÑOR UN PUEBLO APERCIBIDO.
  39. 39.  DIOS NECESITA UN PUEBLO QUE ESTE APERCIBIDO, QUE QUIERE DECIR DESPIERTO, ALERTA, UN PUEBLO ENTENDIDO, LA MISION DE JUAN EL BAUTISTA ERA LA DE PREPARAR A UN PUEBLO PARA QUE CUANDO JESUS VINIERA, PUDIERA ENTENDERLO.  JUAN EL BAUTISTA VINO EJERCIO SU FUNCION PERO EL PUEBLO NO LE HIZO CASO.
  40. 40.  DE IGUAL MANERA JESUS HA LLAMADO AL TERCER ELIAS A PREPARAR AL MUNDO PARA SU GLORIOSA SEGUNDA VENIDA OJALA PODAMOS CUMPLIR ESTE PROPOSITO AUNQUE EL PUEBLO NO NOS HAGA CASO.
  41. 41.  PARA LOGRAR LA MISION DEBEMOS SER COMO JUAN EL BAUTISTA Y ELIAS.  TENER UNA DIETA ESPECIAL.  TENER UNA VESTIMENTA ESPECIAL.  TENER UNA EDUCACION ESPECIAL  NO VIVIR CON EL MUNDO Y SUS INFLUENCIAS .  CUMPLIR CON LA MISION DE PREPARAR A UN PUEBLO PARA LA VENIDA DE JESUS.
  42. 42.  AL PREPARAR EL CAMINO PARA LA PRIMERA VENIDA DE CRISTO, JUAN REPRESENTABA A AQUELLOS QUE HAN DE PREPARAR UN PUEBLO PARA LA SEGUNDA VENIDA DE JESUS, EL MUNDO SERA ENTREGADO A LA SENSUALIDAD, ABUNDAN LOS ERRORES Y LAS FABULAS. SE HAN MULTIPLICADO LAS TRAMPAS DE SATANAS PARA DESTRUIR A LAS ALMAS. TODOS LOS QUE QUIERAN ALCANZAR LA SANTIDAD EN EL TEMOR DE DIOS DEBEN APRENDER LAS LECCIONES DE TEMPERANCIA Y DOMINIO PROPIO. LAS PASIONES Y LOS APETITOS DEBEN SER MANTENIDOS SUJETOS A LAS FACULTADES SUPERIORES DE LA MENTE
  43. 43. ESTA DICIPLINA PROPIA ES ESENCIAL PARA LA FUERZA MENTAL Y LA PERCEPCION ESPIRITUAL QUE NOS HAN DE HABILITAR PARA COMPRENDER Y PRACTICAR LAS SAGRADAS VERDADES DE LA PALABRA DE DIOS. POR ESTA RAZON LA TEMPERANCIA OCUPA UN LUGAR EN LA OBRA DE PREPARARNOS PARA LA SEGUNDA VENIDA DE CRISTO. EL DESEADO DE TODAS LAS GENTES PAGINAS 75 – 76.
  44. 44.  ELIAS FUE ACUSADO DE TURBAR A ISRAEL, JEREMIAS LO FUE DE TRAIDOR, PABLO DE PROFANADOR DEL TEMPLO. DESDE ENTONCES HASTA AHORA, LOS QUE QUISIERON LEALES A LA VERDAD FUERON DENUNCIADOS COMO SEDICIOSOS COMO HEREJES O CISMATICOS. MULTITUDES QUE SON DEMASIADO DESCREIDAS ´PARA ACEPTAR LA PALABRA SEGURA DE LA PROFECIAK ACEPTARAN CON LIMITADA CREDULIDAD LA ACUSACION DIRIGIDA CONTRA LOS QUE SE ATREVEN A REPROBAR LOS PECADOS DE MODA
  45. 45.  ESTA TENDENCIA IRA DESARROLLANDOSE MAS Y MAS. Y LA BIBLIA ENSEÑA A LAS CLARAS QUE SE VA ACERCANDO EL TIEMPO EN QUE LAS LEYES DEL ESTADO, ESTARAN EN TOTAL CONTRADICCION CON LA LEY DE DIOS. QUIEN QUIERA OBEDECER A TODOS LOS PRECEPTOS DIVINOS TENDRA QUE ARROSTRAR CENSURAS Y CASTIGOS
  46. 46.  EN CADA GENERACION DIOS ENVIO SIERVOS SUYOS PARA REPROBAR EL PECADO TANTO EN EL MUNDO COMO EN LA IGLESIA. PERO LOS HOMBRES DESEAN QUE SE LES DIGAN COSAS AGRADABLES Y NO GUSTAN DE LA VERDAD CLARA Y PURA. EL ESPIRITU DE DIOS VINO SOBRE ELLOS COMO HABIA VENIDO SOBRE ELIAS, IMPELIENDOLE A CENSURAR LOS PECADOS DE UN REY MALVADO Y DE UN PUEBLO APOSTATA. SE VIERON FORZADOS A DECLARAR DILIGENTEMENTE LA VERDAD Y SEÑALAR LOS PELIGROS QUE AMENAZABAN A LAS ALMAS SIN TEMER LAS CONSECUENCIAS. Y EL PUEBLO SE VEIA CONSTRIÑIDO A OIR LA AMONESTACION. PERO LOS QUE HAGAN ESTO DEBEN SER COMO ELIAS.
  47. 47.  ESTE MENSAJE IMPLICA DECIDIR Y TOMAR DESICIONES PERSONALES.  EL PERMANECER DE PIE EN DEFENSA DE LA VERDAD Y LA JUSTICIA CUANDO LA MAYORIA NOS ABANDONE, EL PELEAR LAS BATALLAS DEL SEÑOR CUANDO LOS CAMPEONES SEAN POCOS, ESTA SERA NUESTRA PRUEBA. EN ESTE TIEMPO, DEBEMOS OBTENER CALOR DE LA FRIALDAD DE LOS DEMAS, VALOR DE SU COBARDIA, Y LEALTAD DE SU TRAICION.  JOYAS DE LOS TESTIMONIOS TOMO 2 PAGINA31.

×