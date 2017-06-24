Republica bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educación Instituto universitario politecnico sant...
Grados Positivos y Negativos Adjetivos Adverbios Expresan como están o como son las personas, animales u objetos. Grado Po...
El grado comparativo adjetivos superioridad Se forma anteponiendo more (mas) a: - Los objetivos de dos silabas que termina...
Grados superlativos adjetivos Inferioridad superioridad Es idéntica para todos los adverbios THE LEAST ( el, la, los, meno...
Presentación hcc

Mapas Conceptuales - Grados de Adjetivos y Adverbios

  1. 1. Republica bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educación Instituto universitario politecnico santiago mariño Extension COL - Ciudad Ojeda Nombre: Henry Cortez CI: 26.708.997 Código 46
  2. 2. Grados Positivos y Negativos Adjetivos Adverbios Expresan como están o como son las personas, animales u objetos. Grado Positivo Expresar la cualidad sin especificar ningun grado. Small (Pequeño). Intelligente (Inteligente). •Angelica es pequena/ Angela is small Expresan circunstancias de lugar, tiempo, modo y cantidad o bien sea afirmación, negación o duda. Grado Negativo Normalmente el sustantivo se coloca antes que el verbo, pero algunos adverbios ingleses con sentido negativo pueden provocar la inversión al principio de la oración. Adverbio + Inversion Never Never have I seen such courage
  3. 3. El grado comparativo adjetivos superioridad Se forma anteponiendo more (mas) a: - Los objetivos de dos silabas que terminan en (ful) y en (ke) - Los adjetivos de tres silabas o mas añadiendo than (que) despues de estar adjetivos Inferioridad La construcción del comparativo de inferioridad es idéntica para todos los adjetivos less (menos) than (que) adverbios Superioridad Se forma añadiendo (er) o a los adverbios de una silaba, se forma anteponiendo more (MAS) a los adverbios de dos silabas o mas y colocando la partícula than (que) después de ellos Inferioridad La construcción del componente de inferioridad es idéntica a todos los adverbios LESS (menos) THEN (que)
  4. 4. Grados superlativos adjetivos Inferioridad superioridad Es idéntica para todos los adverbios THE LEAST ( el, la, los, menos) OF (de) IN (en) Se forma anteponiendo THE MOST ( el, la, los, las, mas) adverbios inferioridad superioridad Es idéntica para todos los adjetivos THE LEAST (el, la, los, menos) Of (de) IN (en Se forma anteponie ndo THE MOST (EL, LA, LOS, LAS, MAS) Grados comparativos de igualdad adjetivos Es idéntica para todos los adjetivos AS (tan) AS (como) Es idéntica para todos los adverbios AS (tan) AS (como) adverbios

