Annees 1960

1er janvier 1960 Le nouveau franc débarque en France
14 mars 1960 Sortie du premier disque de Johnny Hallyday
13 février 1960 Explosion de la première bombe atomique française au Sahara
21 janvier 1960 Première diffusion de la série « Rintintin »
2 avril 1960 Mise en eau du barrage de Serre-Ponçon
8 janvier 1961 Par référendum, 75% des français disent oui à l’indépendance de l’Algérie
12 avril 1961 Youri Gagarine, premier homme dans l’espace
25 mai 1961 Naissance de Sophie la Girafe
Premier album d’Astérix le Gaulois juillet 1961
13 août 1961 Construction du mur de Berlin
11 janvier 1962 Inauguration du Paquebot « France »
octobre 1962 Claude François chante « Belles, belles, belles »
12 décembre 1962 Première diffusion de « Bonne nuit les petits »
Janvier 1963 Sœur Sourire chante « Dominique »
12 septembre 1963 Porsche présente la 911 au salon de Francfort
11 octobre 1963 Mort d’Edith Piaf
3 novembre 1963 1ère diffusion de Thierry la Fronde
22 novembre 1963 Assassinat de JFK
Novembre 1963 Premier numéro de Lui
Janvier 1964 Jean Ferrat chante La Montagne
25 février 1964 Cassius Clay devient champion du monde des poids lourds, à Miami, contre Sonny Liston
Mars 1964 Enrico Macias chante les filles de mon pays
Avril 1964 Premier album des Rolling Stones
12 juin 1964 Nelson Mandela est condamné à la prison à vie
12 juillet 1964 Duel Anquetil-Poulidor dans le Puy de Dôme
Septembre 1964 Le Gendarme de St-Tropez
5 octobre 1964 Renault présente la R8 Gordini
14 octobre 1964 Prix Nobel de la Paix pour Martin Luther King
7 janvier 1965 Première diffusion de Zorro à la télé
Juin 1965 Hervé Vilard Capri c’est fini
16 juillet 1965 Inauguration du Tunnel du Mont-Blanc
15 août 1965 Les Beatles se produisent devant 56 000 personnes au Shea Stadium, New York. Il s'agissait alors de la plus g...
La France découvre Mireille Mathieu
19 décembre 1965 De Gaulle réélu Président de la République
Janvier 1966 Avoriaz ouvre ses portes
Mai 66 Polnareff chante Love me, please love me
17 juillet 1966 Première diffusion de Ma sorcière bien-aimée
1er septembre 1966 Antoine attaque Johnny avec Les élucubrations On verrait des avions dans les couloirs du métro, Et John...
15 septembre 1966 Johnny répond à Antoine avec Cheveux longs et idées courtes Je sais que dans une cage Je serai enfermé M...
octobre 1966 Première diffusion de Kiri le clown
octobre 1966 Les adieux de Jacques Brel à la scène
1er décembre 1966 La Grande Vadrouille
29 mars 1967 La France lance le sous-marin nucléaire Le Redoutable
4 avril 1967 1ère diffusion de Chapeau melon et bottes de cuir
9 avril 1967 Les Mystères de l’Ouest
Mai 1967 Joe Dassin chante Les Dalton
13 juillet 1967 Mort de Tom Simpson sur les pentes du Mont Ventoux
16 septembre 1967 Les Chevaliers du ciel
1er octobre 1967 La télé couleur
14 octobre 1967 Les enquêtes du Commissaire Maigret
10 novembre 1967 « Nigths in white satin » The Moody Blues
11 décembre 1967 Présentation du Concorde
Janvier 1968 Darty ouvre la 1ère grande surface d’électro-ménager à Bondy
17 février 1968 Aux J.O. de Grenoble, JC Killy remporte 3 médailles d’or
15 mars 1968 Le XV de France réussit son 1er Grand Chelem dans le Tournoi des 5 Nations
29 avril 1968 Les Shadoks divisent les français !
Mai 1968 Paris
16 octobre 1968 Jeux Olympiques de Mexico Colette Besson médaille d’or du 400 m
17 octobre 1968 J.O. de Mexico Tommie Smith et John Carlos lèvent le poing ganté de noir Podium du 200 m
18 octobre 1968 J.O. de Mexico Bob Beamon saute 8,90 m en longueur Il améliore de 55 cm l’ancien record du monde
20 octobre 1968 J.O. de Mexico Dick Fosbury saute 2,24 m
4 décembre 1968 Le Livre de la Jungle
Décembre 1968 Présentation de la première souris d’ordinateur
2 janvier 1969 Mannix
20 janvier 1969 Richard Nixon entre à la Maison Blanche
17 mars 1969 Golda Meir devient premier ministre d’Israël
21 juillet 1969 Neil Armstrong a marché sur la lune
15 au 18 août 1969 Festival de Woodstock Jimi Hendrix
25 août 1969 Daktari
27 août 1969 Il était une fois dans l’Ouest
1er septembre 1969 Coup d’état du Colonel Kadhafi en Libye
Accessoires indispensables des années 60 Le Teppaz Le Transistor Le Solex
Sylvie Vartan et Brigitte Bardot en 1967 FIN
Pour mon blog : https://anciens-fm.skyrock.com/

