Synnopsis :
As difficult as it might be for a parent to deal with a child s chronic condition, there are easy ways to prevent complications and help a child lead a normal, happy, healthy life. In Caring for a Child with Asthma, Dr. Robert Buckman explores the causes for asthma and helps allay parents fears by explaining the treatments available in an easy-to-read reference format.
Author : Robert Buckman
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Robert Buckman ( 6✮ )
