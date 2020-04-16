Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
课本 第8页 第七课 《骑楼下》 （二） 以前的粪便工人是如何 处理粪便的？
“三十二扇门的车子”指的是什么？ 答：“三十二扇门的车子”指的是 粪车。
为什么小孩子都用手捏住鼻子？ 答：因为小孩子都知道那辆“三十 二扇门的车子”是粪车，他们觉得 粪很臭，所以很自然地就用手捏住 鼻子。
挑粪工人的工作过程是怎么样的？ 挑粪工人先从粪车中拖出两个空桶， 往后巷走去。 接着，挑粪工人钩出装满粪便的桶， 盖上盖子，再把空桶推进去。 最后，挑粪工人挑起粪桶，把粪桶 放回粪车里。
挑粪工人在什么时候工作？ 答：挑粪工人每天清晨的时候工作。
为什么作者说没有挑粪工人，家香不起来？ 答：因为要是没有挑粪工人，就没有人 清理厕所里的粪便，当时楼上楼下几户 人家共用一个厕所，粪便多了，发出臭 味，家也就香不起来了，所以作者说没 有挑粪工人，家香不起来。
左邻右舍 zuǒ lín yòu shè 左右的邻居。 小文平时乐于助人，与左邻右舍的关系很好。 舍不得舍 (shě)： 依依不舍 学生宿舍舍 (shè)： 舍己为人
铃 门铃 邻 邻居 左邻右舍 领 龄 带领 年龄
捏 niē 用拇指和其他手指夹住。/ 用手指把软的东西做成一定的形状。 小文每次一紧张，就会习惯性地捏住衣角。 捏住鼻子 捏饺子捏泥人 捏一把冷汗 形容非常担心的样子。
捏 捏住鼻子 提 提篮子
汗衫 hàn shān 吸汗的贴身短衣。 穿着汗衫 冒汗 衬衫 褴褛：破烂。 衣服破破烂烂。 擦汗 满头大汗 汗流浃背 jiā 衣衫褴褛 lán lǚ
拖 tuō 拉。 由于考试成绩不理想，小文拖着沉重的脚步 走回家。 拖出 拖地 拖延时间 yán 拖泥带水 拖鞋 比喻说话、写文章或做 事情不干脆、不简洁。 拖走
施 设施 拖 拖住
扁担 biǎn dàn 放在肩上挑东西或抬东西的工具，用竹子或木头制成， 扁而长 。 一根扁担 用扁担挑起两个桶 分担担 (dān)： 担心扁扁的 减轻负担 承担责任
扁 扁担 骗 骗子 偏 篇 偏偏 一篇作文
后巷 hòu xiàng 后边的巷子。 指各处的街巷。 前街后巷 穿街走巷 穿：往来走动。 在大街小巷走来走去。
盖上盖子 gài shang gài zi 盖上：遮盖。 盖子：遮盖另一物的东西。 茶壶盖子 瓶盖 遮盖起来 掩盖事情真相 盖住 盖起来
清晨 qīng chén 指刚刚日出的时候，通常指早上5:00-6:30这段时间。 妈妈每天清晨都会到公园去跑步。 晨光 晨跑 一清二楚 数不清 清洁 空气清新
厕所 cè suǒ 供人大小便的地方。 上厕所 厕纸 厕所卫生 公共厕所 女厕 男厕
则 一则新闻 厕 厕所 侧 测 左侧 测验
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Topic 7

19 views

Published on

课文理解

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Topic 7

  1. 1. 课本 第8页 第七课 《骑楼下》 （二） 以前的粪便工人是如何 处理粪便的？
  2. 2. “三十二扇门的车子”指的是什么？ 答：“三十二扇门的车子”指的是 粪车。
  3. 3. 为什么小孩子都用手捏住鼻子？ 答：因为小孩子都知道那辆“三十 二扇门的车子”是粪车，他们觉得 粪很臭，所以很自然地就用手捏住 鼻子。
  4. 4. 挑粪工人的工作过程是怎么样的？ 挑粪工人先从粪车中拖出两个空桶， 往后巷走去。 接着，挑粪工人钩出装满粪便的桶， 盖上盖子，再把空桶推进去。 最后，挑粪工人挑起粪桶，把粪桶 放回粪车里。
  5. 5. 挑粪工人在什么时候工作？ 答：挑粪工人每天清晨的时候工作。
  6. 6. 为什么作者说没有挑粪工人，家香不起来？ 答：因为要是没有挑粪工人，就没有人 清理厕所里的粪便，当时楼上楼下几户 人家共用一个厕所，粪便多了，发出臭 味，家也就香不起来了，所以作者说没 有挑粪工人，家香不起来。
  7. 7. 左邻右舍 zuǒ lín yòu shè 左右的邻居。 小文平时乐于助人，与左邻右舍的关系很好。 舍不得舍 (shě)： 依依不舍 学生宿舍舍 (shè)： 舍己为人
  8. 8. 铃 门铃 邻 邻居 左邻右舍 领 龄 带领 年龄
  9. 9. 捏 niē 用拇指和其他手指夹住。/ 用手指把软的东西做成一定的形状。 小文每次一紧张，就会习惯性地捏住衣角。 捏住鼻子 捏饺子捏泥人 捏一把冷汗 形容非常担心的样子。
  10. 10. 捏 捏住鼻子 提 提篮子
  11. 11. 汗衫 hàn shān 吸汗的贴身短衣。 穿着汗衫 冒汗 衬衫 褴褛：破烂。 衣服破破烂烂。 擦汗 满头大汗 汗流浃背 jiā 衣衫褴褛 lán lǚ
  12. 12. 拖 tuō 拉。 由于考试成绩不理想，小文拖着沉重的脚步 走回家。 拖出 拖地 拖延时间 yán 拖泥带水 拖鞋 比喻说话、写文章或做 事情不干脆、不简洁。 拖走
  13. 13. 施 设施 拖 拖住
  14. 14. 扁担 biǎn dàn 放在肩上挑东西或抬东西的工具，用竹子或木头制成， 扁而长 。 一根扁担 用扁担挑起两个桶 分担担 (dān)： 担心扁扁的 减轻负担 承担责任
  15. 15. 扁 扁担 骗 骗子 偏 篇 偏偏 一篇作文
  16. 16. 后巷 hòu xiàng 后边的巷子。 指各处的街巷。 前街后巷 穿街走巷 穿：往来走动。 在大街小巷走来走去。
  17. 17. 盖上盖子 gài shang gài zi 盖上：遮盖。 盖子：遮盖另一物的东西。 茶壶盖子 瓶盖 遮盖起来 掩盖事情真相 盖住 盖起来
  18. 18. 清晨 qīng chén 指刚刚日出的时候，通常指早上5:00-6:30这段时间。 妈妈每天清晨都会到公园去跑步。 晨光 晨跑 一清二楚 数不清 清洁 空气清新
  19. 19. 厕所 cè suǒ 供人大小便的地方。 上厕所 厕纸 厕所卫生 公共厕所 女厕 男厕
  20. 20. 则 一则新闻 厕 厕所 侧 测 左侧 测验

×